Inverness

Why new £11 million Inverness care home is ‘vital’ to growing demand despite ‘not even scratching the surface’

Parklands managing director Ron Taylor said the flagship home in the Highland capital is "just the beginning".

Parklands managing director Ron Taylor inside the new Pittyvaich care home in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

A new £11 million care home in Inverness is due to open next week and is already fully booked with a lengthy waiting list.

Parklands Care Homes is behind the new flagship 58-bedroom property, Pittyvaich, in Milton of Leys.

Managing director Ron Taylor feels the addition is a “vital one” to the Highland capital, due to the care sector’s struggles to meet demand.

Following the completion of the first phase, Parklands will now look to add its staff accommodation as well as a later-living village.

New care home ‘doesn’t scratch the surface’ of demand

Mr Taylor wants to make sure residents, who will begin to arrive on Monday, are able to “live the life they deserve”.

As well as the 58 bedrooms, the new care home features a cafe, four dining quarters, quiet rooms, comfortable lounges and a salon.

It even features a self-playing piano with an in-built repertoire of 10,000 tunes.

Mr Taylor said: “People don’t come into our care homes to die, they come to live.

“This care home is absolutely vital to Inverness and pivotal to our success. This is only the start.

It even features its own self-playing piano. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Waiting lists are very high so we know the demand is there for good care and that’s exactly what we deliver.

“We have been doing this for more than 30 years now and we are very much a family-run business with a high reputation.

“For us, the only thing which should change when you come to live in our care homes is your postcode.”

Mr Taylor feels despite how important the care home is to the sector, it “hasn’t even scratched the surface”.

Inside the new home in Milton of Leys. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “I think we have barely scratched the surface to be honest. We have 58 beds here and they were all filled very quickly.

“We have already built up a waiting list in Inverness. Of course everyone wants to stay in their home for as long as possible.

“I often say the best bed is your own bed. But we’re also an ageing population and we need to address the demographic.

“There is a huge demand and need for care homes and Inverness needed something which was up to date with people’s needs.”

Parklands Inverness care home will welcome first residents

Mr Taylor said residents will join the care home from Monday, with three residents allowed to be welcomed each week.

He said: “It is a big thing for people coming in after living in their own home for the last 40 years or so.

“Over the next 14 weeks the care home will fill up, and we have a duty to make sure everyone feels welcomed and settles in.”

Mr Taylor said the project, which has been completed by Capstone Construction, is 18 months behind schedule due to a collapse of the first company contracted to build it.

However, he is now looking forward to completing future phases.

The Parklands care home in Inverness has 58 bedrooms. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “The staff accommodation will be our next focus before we move onto building the later-living bungalows.

“We have the permission and the demand is very high. My mother lived in a three-bedroom bungalow in Buckie and we did her cleaning, food was delivered and more.

“That’s what we will do in the bungalows here as well. They’ll be able to enjoy activities here as well.”

