How former British Legion Club is being transformed into an Inverness city centre boutique hotel

In this week’s edition, a former British Legion Club is getting transformed into a new city centre hotel.

And a new shinty museum will be opening inside a newly revamped pavilion.

But first, we look at work approved at a Tesco Extra store in Inverness.

APPROVED: Makeover for Tesco’s phone shop

Tesco has been given the go-ahead to carry out £15,000 worth of work inside one of its Inverness stores.

According to a building warrant, internal alterations will be made to the phone shop inside their store at Eastfield Way.

Finch Maguire Partnership was representing the supermarket giants.

SUBMITTED: Work to create a shinty museum

A building warrant has been submitted for the new shinty museum as part of a refurbished Bught Park.

There will be £25,000 worth of work to fit out the space on the ground floor within the sports pavilion building.

The museum will showcase historic artefacts but also have digital interactive attractions for visitors.

Ruari Davidson, chief executive of the Camanachd Association, the game’s governing body, previously said he hoped it would attract visitors from home and abroad, including those with no direct connection to shinty.

He added: “It will tell the story of shinty in an interactive experience to help people learn and understand more about the game and the impact it has on our communities.”

SUBMITTED: New Inverness city centre hotel

A former Royal Legion Club is currently being transformed into an Inverness city centre boutique hotel.

The premises at 10 Huntly Street, which previously had two bars and a function room, has been vacant for a while before developers came forward.

The Sweeney Group is behind the the new 19 bedroom-hotel on the banks of the River Ness.

Now a building warrant has been lodged for £800,000 worth of work on the new hotel which will include ancillary accommodation.

The new hotel is expected to open next year.

Stephen Sweeney, managing director of Sweeney Group recently said: “Our upcoming hotel development on the waterfront in the heart of Inverness – scheduled to open in early summer 2026 – aims to provide the same high standard of accommodation for those exploring or working throughout the Highland region.”

An adjoining site fronting on to King Street and occupied by the British Legion Club (Inverness) is not impacted by the hotel development and continues to operate.

