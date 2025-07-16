How former British Legion Club is being transformed into an Inverness city centre boutique hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

How former British Legion Club is being transformed into an Inverness city centre boutique hotel

This week's Inverness planning round-up also includes a new shiny museum in the Highland capital.

By Sean McAngus
Inverness City Centre pictured. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Inverness City Centre pictured. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, a former British Legion Club is getting transformed into a new city centre hotel.

And a new shinty museum will be opening inside a newly revamped pavilion.

But first, we look at work approved at a Tesco Extra store in Inverness.

APPROVED: Makeover for Tesco’s phone shop

Tesco Extra at Eastfield Way at Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook

Tesco has been given the go-ahead to carry out £15,000 worth of work inside one of its Inverness stores.

According to a building warrant, internal alterations will be made to the phone shop inside their store at Eastfield Way.

Finch Maguire Partnership was representing the supermarket giants.

SUBMITTED: Work to create a shinty museum

A building warrant has been submitted for the new shinty museum as part of a refurbished Bught Park.

There will be £25,000 worth of work to fit out the space on the ground floor within the sports pavilion building.

An artist impression of how the new sports pavilion will look

The museum will showcase historic artefacts but also have digital interactive attractions for visitors.

Ruari Davidson, chief executive of the Camanachd Association, the game’s governing body, previously said he hoped it would attract visitors from home and abroad, including those with no direct connection to shinty.

He added: “It will tell the story of shinty in an interactive experience to help people learn and understand more about the game and the impact it has on our communities.”

SUBMITTED: New Inverness city centre hotel

The building mentioned.

A former Royal Legion Club is currently being transformed into an Inverness city centre boutique hotel.

The premises at 10 Huntly Street, which previously had two bars and a function room, has been vacant for a while before developers came forward.

The Sweeney Group is behind the the new 19 bedroom-hotel on the banks of the River Ness.

Brothers Martin and Stephen Sweeney pictured. Image: Frances Porter

Now a building warrant has been lodged for £800,000 worth of work on the new hotel which will include ancillary accommodation.

The new hotel is expected to open next year.

Stephen Sweeney, managing director of Sweeney Group recently said: “Our upcoming hotel development on the waterfront in the heart of Inverness – scheduled to open in early summer 2026 – aims to provide the same high standard of accommodation for those exploring or working throughout the Highland region.”

An adjoining site fronting on to King Street and occupied by the British Legion Club (Inverness) is not impacted by the hotel development and continues to operate.

Drone pic which highlights the building.

