What makes Inverness Airport one of the best in Europe? We took a look behind the scenes

Inverness Airport has picked up a stellar reputation in recent years, having been declared the best of its kind for five years in a row.

According to the experts, it’s the top airport in Europe for under two million passengers.

But why?

General manager Graeme Bell said the answer is an easy one – the people. He’s been in his role at Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) for 17 years.

He serves 800,000 passengers a year, with flights to London, Amsterdam, Mallorca and more.

HIAL is a big employer in the Highland capital, with a team of 150 directly employed within the airport. It also supports another 150 jobs across its other airports and businesses, including Wick and Kirkwall.

Mr Bell says the awards are not something which the airport is aiming for, they are simply rewards for the huge amount of work which goes into each day.

He said: “You’ve got to be dynamic, no two days are ever the same.

“You could have a full emergency where there’s a problem with the aircraft…

“There might be an accident where passengers are delayed getting to the airport through no fault of their own and you need to make sure the plane is held.”

Why team ‘lives and breathes’ airport

Sitting down with Mr Bell, overlooking the fairly-active runway, I wondered in his 17 years at the helm in Inverness what his highlights have been so far.

He said: “There are so many. It’s only when you reflect with the team that you actually realise what you’ve achieved.

“We just get on with every day. There are probably two which stick out to me though.

“Getting the interlinking connectivity back in with British Airways and KLM has been an amazing opportunity.

“It means people can come to Inverness and within a couple of hours be on their next flight to JFK Airport in New York.”

He continues: “Within that timeframe you wouldn’t even be able to get to Glasgow or Edinburgh – so it’s very convenient for people in the north.

“A lot of the focus in the past has been inbound tourism, but this really helped with outbound leisure.

“My second highlight is the winning streak at the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards.

“It’s based on a customer survey, we would’ve been delighted with the best in the UK. Never mind Europe, and for five years in a row.”

I asked what Mr Bell thought made the airport the best in its category.

With no hesitation, he answered: “The people. The people are the absolute best. They do it willingly, and they do it well. Everyone here knows what is important.

“If there’s an air ambulance flight which needs to get out of here when the end of the day comes, they stay.

“You can brief people until the cows come home on customer service. But you have to have people who want to engage. Our team live and breathe this place.”

Is Inverness Airport big enough?

Mr Bell guides us through security and behind the scenes, showing the level of detail which takes place to make sure passengers are safe, luggage is secure and the experience is successful.

The airport’s lounge, Aspire Lounge, is set to expand in order to offer more people relaxation before their journey.

This year, Inverness Airport is averaging more than 1,500 passengers a day – in a building which Mr Bell says was built for a capacity of 650.

A few years ago, HIAL revealed a potential masterplan which would see a new terminal built in order to deal with rising passenger numbers.

Mr Bell said: “Before Covid, we had around 930,000 passengers in a year and were on the brink of breaking the magic one million.

“Now, numbers have dropped with less business travel. A new terminal still remains part of the vision, but there is a significant step back because we aren’t at the million.

“To build it, it has a huge cost, estimated around £100m. In the masterplan, we would move over to the side where the train station is.

“The reality is the most cost effective way to extend the footprint that we have would be to amend the building which is here. In order to do that, we would still be looking at around £50m.

“That isn’t something the Scottish Government have and can fund, and is money better spent elsewhere at the moment.”

Despite the setbacks, Mr Bell said the plan is still on the table for the future.

He added: “We remain in great discussions with key players, but the building probably isn’t as concerning as it was pre-Covid.”

How does Mr Bell deal with delays at Inverness Airport?

On my way to the airport, my journey time was doubled by an accident on the A96.

I certainly wasn’t the only one caught up in the diversion traffic, which included passengers worried about their outbound flights.

It presented the perfect question for Mr Bell – how does the airport deal with delays – whether it be for aircraft or passengers?

He answered: “Today is a good example, because in terms of the accident there is nothing we can really do.

“But, what we can do is delay the plane because people couldn’t get here. I had about six calls by 9.30am telling me what was happening, and so we got involved.

“We provide the airport, the ground handler provides the airline. That means we are responsible for those passengers until they get onto their plane.

“It’s a complicated interface, but we get it just right in amongst it with the team, and the ground handler will hold it as long as they can.

“If they don’t, it can cause problems for further flights in the day. A lot of these flights are 90% full, so you can’t fit another 180 people onto the next one.”

Will airport reach magic million in next five years?

The future of Inverness Airport is very important to Mr Bell and his team, who are always looking at ways to improve.

In terms of the next five years, will it be able to hit the magic million which it was in touching distance of before Covid came along?

Mr Bell said: “Personally, I don’t think we will, not in the next five years. If we reinstated routes and attracted new routes, that would be a big deal.

“To hit a million we would need to add 200,000 passengers a year, an extra 25%. We’ve done it before by adding British Airways and KLM, but now it’s not the same playing field.”