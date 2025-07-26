What makes Inverness Airport one of the best in Europe? We took a look behind the scenes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What makes Inverness Airport one of the best in Europe? We took a look behind the scenes

General manager Graeme Bell took The Press and Journal on an exclusive tour to see all of the work which goes into the airport.

Inverness Airport general manager Graeme Bell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Inverness Airport has picked up a stellar reputation in recent years, having been declared the best of its kind for five years in a row.

According to the experts, it’s the top airport in Europe for under two million passengers.

But why?

General manager Graeme Bell said the answer is an easy one – the people. He’s been in his role at Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) for 17 years.

He serves 800,000 passengers a year, with flights to London, Amsterdam, Mallorca and more.

HIAL is a big employer in the Highland capital, with a team of 150 directly employed within the airport. It also supports another 150 jobs across its other airports and businesses, including Wick and Kirkwall.

Inverness Airport
Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Bell says the awards are not something which the airport is aiming for, they are simply rewards for the huge amount of work which goes into each day.

He said: “You’ve got to be dynamic, no two days are ever the same.

“You could have a full emergency where there’s a problem with the aircraft…

“There might be an accident where passengers are delayed getting to the airport through no fault of their own and you need to make sure the plane is held.”

Why team ‘lives and breathes’ airport

Sitting down with Mr Bell, overlooking the fairly-active runway, I wondered in his 17 years at the helm in Inverness what his highlights have been so far.

He said: “There are so many. It’s only when you reflect with the team that you actually realise what you’ve achieved.

“We just get on with every day. There are probably two which stick out to me though.

“Getting the interlinking connectivity back in with British Airways and KLM has been an amazing opportunity.

“It means people can come to Inverness and within a couple of hours be on their next flight to JFK Airport in New York.”

An Easyjet plane in the Highland capital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He continues: “Within that timeframe you wouldn’t even be able to get to Glasgow or Edinburgh – so it’s very convenient for people in the north.

“A lot of the focus in the past has been inbound tourism, but this really helped with outbound leisure.

“My second highlight is the winning streak at the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards.

“It’s based on a customer survey, we would’ve been delighted with the best in the UK. Never mind Europe, and for five years in a row.”

A private aircraft arrives at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I asked what Mr Bell thought made the airport the best in its category.

With no hesitation, he answered: “The people. The people are the absolute best. They do it willingly, and they do it well. Everyone here knows what is important.

“If there’s an air ambulance flight which needs to get out of here when the end of the day comes, they stay.

“You can brief people until the cows come home on customer service. But you have to have people who want to engage. Our team live and breathe this place.”

Is Inverness Airport big enough?

Mr Bell guides us through security and behind the scenes, showing the level of detail which takes place to make sure passengers are safe, luggage is secure and the experience is successful.

The airport’s lounge, Aspire Lounge, is set to expand in order to offer more people relaxation before their journey.

This year, Inverness Airport is averaging more than 1,500 passengers a day – in a building which Mr Bell says was built for a capacity of 650.

A few years ago, HIAL revealed a potential masterplan which would see a new terminal built in order to deal with rising passenger numbers.

Ruby MacIntosh and Jo Dominick in the Aspire Lounge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Bell said: “Before Covid, we had around 930,000 passengers in a year and were on the brink of breaking the magic one million.

“Now, numbers have dropped with less business travel. A new terminal still remains part of the vision, but there is a significant step back because we aren’t at the million.

“To build it, it has a huge cost, estimated around £100m. In the masterplan, we would move over to the side where the train station is.

“The reality is the most cost effective way to extend the footprint that we have would be to amend the building which is here. In order to do that, we would still be looking at around £50m.

“That isn’t something the Scottish Government have and can fund, and is money better spent elsewhere at the moment.”

Mr Bell said plans to open a new Inverness Airport terminal are “still on the table”.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Despite the setbacks, Mr Bell said the plan is still on the table for the future.

He added: “We remain in great discussions with key players, but the building probably isn’t as concerning as it was pre-Covid.”

How does Mr Bell deal with delays at Inverness Airport?

On my way to the airport, my journey time was doubled by an accident on the A96.

I certainly wasn’t the only one caught up in the diversion traffic, which included passengers worried about their outbound flights.

It presented the perfect question for Mr Bell – how does the airport deal with delays – whether it be for aircraft or passengers?

The airport caters for private aircraft of all nationalities and sizes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He answered: “Today is a good example, because in terms of the accident there is nothing we can really do.

“But, what we can do is delay the plane because people couldn’t get here. I had about six calls by 9.30am telling me what was happening, and so we got involved.

“We provide the airport, the ground handler provides the airline. That means we are responsible for those passengers until they get onto their plane.

“It’s a complicated interface, but we get it just right in amongst it with the team, and the ground handler will hold it as long as they can.

“If they don’t, it can cause problems for further flights in the day. A lot of these flights are 90% full, so you can’t fit another 180 people onto the next one.”

Will airport reach magic million in next five years?

The future of Inverness Airport is very important to Mr Bell and his team, who are always looking at ways to improve.

In terms of the next five years, will it be able to hit the magic million which it was in touching distance of before Covid came along?

Mr Bell said: “Personally, I don’t think we will, not in the next five years. If we reinstated routes and attracted new routes, that would be a big deal.

“To hit a million we would need to add 200,000 passengers a year, an extra 25%. We’ve done it before by adding British Airways and KLM, but now it’s not the same playing field.”

Conversation