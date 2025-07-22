Where will the 380 homes go? All you need to know about new Inverness housing development

Plans for a major housing development in Inverness have been given the green light, and now we have taken to the skies to pinpoint exactly how it will take shape.

Developer Robertson Homes will build 380 houses on a large plot of land in Westercraigs, south of Kinmylies.

Councillors approved the plans despite several objections from locals, who complained about the increased traffic and the lack of facilities such as schools and GPs in the area.

According to documents, the development will include new paths for both pedestrians and cyclists, green areas with trees and a new play area for children.

The Press and Journal visited the site and took drone footage to show where the new development will be located.

Where will the new 380 Inverness homes go?

The new development will be built on an extensive area of approximately 23.4 ha (578.2 acres) of land in the Westercraigs area of the city.

The land is east of Leachkin Road and New Craigs Hospital.

It is bound to the north by Kinmylies Way footpath and extends to the Great Glen Way.

The site will also be connected to Stornoway Drive.

On its other side, it will limit with another densely populated area which is crossed by General Booth Road.

What facilities will be created at new Westercraigs development?

Documents submitted by Robertson Homes highlight the construction of “active travel routes through the site”.

The developer intends to create pedestrian and cycle connections to the wider path network, including Kinmylies Way and the Great Glen Way.

The aim is to “enable safe routes” to local schools and the city centre.

There will also be several tree belts across the development “to enhance the green network and address level changes”.

Primary amenity spaces will be located throughout the site in the form of play and recreational areas.

A pocket park with the potential to include an informal children’s play area will be created to the north of the site.

What will the new 380 homes look like?

According to the developer, the frontages of the new homes will vary “to create character”.

Different materials will be used to create variation between the different home zones throughout the site.

Meanwhile, hedging and tree planting will be used throughout the development to define public and private spaces.

Development density will vary throughout the site and will include flatted blocks, detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

The new Inverness development will include a minimum of 25% affordable housing.