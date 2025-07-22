Where will the 380 homes go? All you need to know about new Inverness housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where will the 380 homes go? All you need to know about new Inverness housing development

Councillors gave green light to a major new development in the Westercraigs area, which will include new footpaths, trees and a play area.

Drone footage of the land where the 380-home development will be built taken from Kinmylies Church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drone footage of the land where the 380-home development will be built taken from Kinmylies Church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Plans for a major housing development in Inverness have been given the green light, and now we have taken to the skies to pinpoint exactly how it will take shape.

Developer Robertson Homes will build 380 houses on a large plot of land in Westercraigs, south of Kinmylies.

Councillors approved the plans despite several objections from locals, who complained about the increased traffic and the lack of facilities such as schools and GPs in the area.

According to documents, the development will include new paths for both pedestrians and cyclists, green areas with trees and a new play area for children.

The Press and Journal visited the site and took drone footage to show where the new development will be located.

Where will the new 380 Inverness homes go?

The new development will be built on an extensive area of approximately 23.4 ha (578.2 acres) of land in the Westercraigs area of the city.

The land is east of Leachkin Road and New Craigs Hospital.

It is bound to the north by Kinmylies Way footpath and extends to the Great Glen Way.

The new Inverness development will be built on over 578 acres of land between Kinmylies Way and the Great Glen Way. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The site will also be connected to Stornoway Drive.

On its other side, it will limit with another densely populated area which is crossed by General Booth Road.

Westercraigs’ new development will also be connected to Stornoway Drive. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What facilities will be created at new Westercraigs development?

Documents submitted by Robertson Homes highlight the construction of “active travel routes through the site”.

The developer intends to create pedestrian and cycle connections to the wider path network, including Kinmylies Way and the Great Glen Way.

The aim is to “enable safe routes” to local schools and the city centre.

There will also be several tree belts across the development “to enhance the green network and address level changes”.

The new Inverness development will include new cycling and walking paths, tree belts and a play area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Primary amenity spaces will be located throughout the site in the form of play and recreational areas.

A pocket park with the potential to include an informal children’s play area will be created to the north of the site.

What will the new 380 homes look like?

According to the developer, the frontages of the new homes will vary “to create character”.

Different materials will be used to create variation between the different home zones throughout the site.

The development will include flatted blocks, detached, semi-detached and terraced properties. Image: Robertson Homes

Meanwhile, hedging and tree planting will be used throughout the development to define public and private spaces.

Development density will vary throughout the site and will include flatted blocks, detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

The new Inverness development will include a minimum of 25% affordable housing.

Conversation