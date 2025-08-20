Man threw urine and vomit custody officer’s face at police station

A detainee who threw urine and vomit in the face of a custody officer has avoided prison.

William Mackenzie was caught on CCTV urinating in the cell toilet and then scooping the contents out using cups and the sick bowl he had been using.

When a female officer visited his cell to carry out a check, he threw the mix of bodily fluids in her face, causing it to go in her eyes and mouth.

Mackenzie appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault in relation to the incident on September 30 last year.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that it was around 10.20am on that date that Mackenzie was held in custody at Burnett Road Police Station in Inverness to appear at the sheriff court the following day.

Because of his demeanour and the fact that he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, Mackenzie was made subject to visual checks at 15 minute intervals. Concerns were raised about the possibility of a drug-induced psychosis.

Man’s strange behaviour in police cell

Mrs Gair told the court: “The accused was behaving strangely throughout his time in the cell and was urinating in the toilet and then scooping out the water and urine mix with cups and a sick bowl he was given due to him vomiting.”

Despite this, the fiscal depute told the court, there was initially no problem and a check completed at 8.07pm went off with no issues.

But when the female custody officer returned to Mackenzies cell around 8.17pm she could hear knocking coming from the hatch.

“She opened the hatch in order to speak to the accused, who responded by immediately projecting the contents of the sick bowl into her face, such that it struck her in the eyes, mouth, face and hair,” Mrs Gair told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

The officer stepped back and closed the hatch.

Urine and vomit contamination

She determined that the contamination appeared to contain vomit and urine and, after consulting bosses, went home to wash and change.

The court heard that the incident left the woman “very distressed” and this was “due to unknown fluids striking her in the face and going into her mouth.”

Mackenzie’s solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said that his client had been dealing with his substance misuse which he had turned to “as a coping mechanism with the ghosts of his past.

“He accepts it was abhorrent behaviour and understands his conduct was completely unacceptable. The threshold for a prison sentence has been met but I am asking the court to deal with this in the community.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken responded: “There is a distinct possibility of a prison sentence. It was an intentional, targeted assault on an officer, hoping to get someone he took a dislike to and he got the wrong one.

“He is the author of his own misfortune.”

However the sheriff said that Mr Latif had persuaded him not to send Mackenzie to prison and placed him under two years of social work supervision and instructed him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid community work as an alternative.

He told Mackenzie: “You clearly have difficulties from your past, but using intoxicants to deal with them is not the way to do it.”