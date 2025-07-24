Inverness student wows judges on The Great British Sewing Bee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Inverness student wows judges on The Great British Sewing Bee

Orla's garment won the panel over with Patrick Grant saying "every detail was bang on".

By Ross Hempseed
Orla Ni Eadhra holds her hands to her face after finding out she was the episode winner.
Orla is revealed as the winner of episode two. Image: BBC.

An Inverness student has got off to an impressive start by securing her first win on The Great British Sewing Bee.

Orla Ni Eadhra, who studies and works in Inverness, is the youngest competitor on the eleventh series of the BBC show at just 19.

She has been a creative all her young life and is putting her skills to the test as she vies for the top prize alongside 11 other sewers.

Episode two proved to be a slow start for Orla, coming 10th in the pattern challenge where they were asked to create a seven-panel cap.

She found herself up against it as she sewed the cap too fast, leading to the fabric puckering.

She was praised for her “top stitching,” but the inside of the cap was “wobbly,” leading to her low placement.

The Transformation Challenge was to create a party outfit from a vintage cycling jersey.

Orla makes a splash on The Great British Sewing Bee

She created a pink outfit with colourful godets at the bottom. This gave the dress a flared effect and got her sixth place.

The final challenge – Made to Measure – was to create an athleisure outfit for both working out and relaxation.

Orla created a grey tracksuit with orange details, which was praised for its construction, with Patrick Grant saying “every detail is bang on”.

Three judges on the British Sewing Bee applaud the efforts of one of the contestants.
Orla’s garment is revealed as the winner. Image: BBC.

The orange top was particularly praised for its technical execution.

In the interview, Orla said: “I am so so so happy with the comments I got from Esme and Patrick. I cannot believe it.”

When they announced the Garment of the Week, Patrick said Orla’s garment was “beautifully thought through” and “perfect athleisure”.

Orla certainly made her mark in the competition as the winner of the second episode, while two competitors were eliminated.

To watch Orla compete, The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC.

