Inverness student wows judges on The Great British Sewing Bee

An Inverness student has got off to an impressive start by securing her first win on The Great British Sewing Bee.

Orla Ni Eadhra, who studies and works in Inverness, is the youngest competitor on the eleventh series of the BBC show at just 19.

She has been a creative all her young life and is putting her skills to the test as she vies for the top prize alongside 11 other sewers.

Episode two proved to be a slow start for Orla, coming 10th in the pattern challenge where they were asked to create a seven-panel cap.

She found herself up against it as she sewed the cap too fast, leading to the fabric puckering.

She was praised for her “top stitching,” but the inside of the cap was “wobbly,” leading to her low placement.

The Transformation Challenge was to create a party outfit from a vintage cycling jersey.

Orla makes a splash on The Great British Sewing Bee

She created a pink outfit with colourful godets at the bottom. This gave the dress a flared effect and got her sixth place.

The final challenge – Made to Measure – was to create an athleisure outfit for both working out and relaxation.

Orla created a grey tracksuit with orange details, which was praised for its construction, with Patrick Grant saying “every detail is bang on”.

The orange top was particularly praised for its technical execution.

In the interview, Orla said: “I am so so so happy with the comments I got from Esme and Patrick. I cannot believe it.”

When they announced the Garment of the Week, Patrick said Orla’s garment was “beautifully thought through” and “perfect athleisure”.

Orla certainly made her mark in the competition as the winner of the second episode, while two competitors were eliminated.

To watch Orla compete, The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC.