How Inverness city centre Indian business is expanding with takeaway and cafe

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, Indian Stores in the city centre reveals expansion plans with a cafe and takeaway.

And work is proposed at Inverness Railway Station.

But first, we look at retrospective approval to turn offices into a hostel.

APPROVED: From city centre offices to hostel

Fellross Limited has been given retrospective planning permission to turn offices into a hostel at 112 Academy Street.

It provides short-term accommodation for visitors to Inverness.

The firm was represented by JMB Design.

SUBMITTED: Work at Inverness Railway Station

A building warrant has been submitted for work at the Inverness Railway Station on Academy Street.

There will be £15,000 worth of work to create a new mess and toilet facility.

Meanwhile, ScotRail bosses also want to create a new station manager’s office in the current mess room.

The mess room will be moved to a new location on the same level.

According to another building warrant, the work could cost around £25,000.

SUBMITTED: Loos upgrade at city centre Wetherspoons

Wetherspoons wants to carry out £95,140.00 worth of work to give their male toilets a refurbishment in a city centre pub.

The work is proposed at the pub located at 72 – 74 Church Street.

Harrison Ince Architects is representing the pub chain.

SUBMITTED: Expansion plans for Inverness city centre business

Indian Stores & More wants to expand with a takeaway and cafe inside their Inverness city centre shop.

The business at 28 Tomnahurich Street, which first opened in 2020, already sells Indian and South Asian groceries.

Now they want to have a small commercial kitchen to prepare and serve light snacks such as samosas, sandwiches, chai, aloo parathas, and other simple Indian food items.

Meanwhile, a small seating area has been created with basic tables and chairs for customers to eat.

All the work carried out involves internal improvements and no structural changes are being made to the building.

The work had already started but planning permission and a building warrant is needed for the Inverness project.