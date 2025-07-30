How Inverness city centre Indian business is expanding with takeaway and cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

How Inverness city centre Indian business is expanding with takeaway and cafe

This week's Inverness planning round-up also includes work totalling nearly £100,000 at a city centre Wetherspoons.

By Sean McAngus
Indian Stores & More pictured in Inverness. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, Indian Stores in the city centre reveals expansion plans with a cafe and takeaway.

And work is proposed at Inverness Railway Station.

But first, we look at retrospective approval to turn offices into a hostel.

APPROVED: From city centre offices to hostel

Fellross Limited has been given retrospective planning permission to turn offices into a hostel at 112 Academy Street.

It provides short-term accommodation for visitors to Inverness.

The firm was represented by JMB Design.

Academy Street pictured. Image: Google Maps

SUBMITTED: Work at Inverness Railway Station

A building warrant has been submitted for work at the Inverness Railway Station on Academy Street.

There will be £15,000 worth of work to create a new mess and toilet facility.

Meanwhile, ScotRail bosses also want to create a new station manager’s office in the current mess room.

Upgrades are coming for staff at Inverness railway station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The mess room will be moved to a new location on the same level.

According to another building warrant, the work could cost around £25,000.

SUBMITTED: Loos upgrade at city centre Wetherspoons

Wetherspoons wants to carry out £95,140.00 worth of work to give their male toilets a refurbishment in a city centre pub.

The work is proposed at the pub located at 72 – 74 Church Street.

Harrison Ince Architects is representing the pub chain.

The Kings Highway in Inverness.

SUBMITTED: Expansion plans for Inverness city centre business

Indian Stores & More wants to expand with a takeaway and cafe inside their Inverness city centre shop.

The business at 28 Tomnahurich Street, which first opened in 2020, already sells Indian and South Asian groceries.

Indian Stores & More pictured.

Now they want to have a small commercial kitchen to prepare and serve light snacks such as samosas, sandwiches, chai, aloo parathas, and other simple Indian food items.

Meanwhile, a small seating area has been created with basic tables and chairs for customers to eat.

All the work carried out involves internal improvements and no structural changes are being made to the building.

The work had already started but planning permission and a building warrant is needed for the Inverness project.

Conversation