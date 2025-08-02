New pizzeria to open in Inverness city centre later this month

A new pizzeria restaurant is set to open later this month in the former Filling Station on Inverness’ Academy Street.

The prominent unit has laid vacant since The Filling Station closed its doors back in 2023 after being in Inverness for 18 years.

It was a popular destination for both tourists and residents who enjoyed the American-style diner theming and food.

Efforts to revive the empty unit have been ongoing, with some including plans for a glass extension out into Falcon Square back in 2017.

However, the planning permission lapsed meaning applications had to be resubmitted.

The Pizzeria to open on Academy Street

Now, it appears the restaurant will be given a new lease of life as a pizzeria.

The new venture is backed by Black Sheep Hotels, which already run a successful pizzeria in Fort William – known simply as The Pizzeria.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to The Press and Journal their plans to open their second location in the heart of Inverness.

Signage for The Pizzeria has already been put up and advertisements for jobs are in the window.

The spokesperson for Black Sheep Hotels confirmed the pizzeria is set to open later in August.