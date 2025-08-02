New pizzeria to open in Inverness city centre later this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

New pizzeria to open in Inverness city centre later this month

Owners of Black Sheep Hotels already have one pizzeria in Fort William.

By Ross Hempseed
The former Filling Station.
The former Filling Station. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

A new pizzeria restaurant is set to open later this month in the former Filling Station on Inverness’ Academy Street.

The prominent unit has laid vacant since The Filling Station closed its doors back in 2023 after being in Inverness for 18 years.

It was a popular destination for both tourists and residents who enjoyed the American-style diner theming and food.

Efforts to revive the empty unit have been ongoing, with some including plans for a glass extension out into Falcon Square back in 2017.

However, the planning permission lapsed meaning applications had to be resubmitted.

The Pizzeria to open on Academy Street

Now, it appears the restaurant will be given a new lease of life as a pizzeria.

The new venture is backed by Black Sheep Hotels, which already run a successful pizzeria in Fort William – known simply as The Pizzeria.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to The Press and Journal their plans to open their second location in the heart of Inverness.

New signage indicates a new lease of life for the empty unit. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson
Job adverts in the window. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Signage for The Pizzeria has already been put up and advertisements for jobs are in the window.

The spokesperson for Black Sheep Hotels confirmed the pizzeria is set to open later in August.

Conversation