Inverness community ranked as one of Scotland’s crime hotspots, but neighbours defend city arguing ‘we look out for each other’

The P&J spoke to locals in Merkinch, South Kessock and the city centre after police data revealed Inverness Central has the second highest rate of crime in Scotland for offences like vandalism or drug possession.

Sheila and Mary Evans, from Merkinch Community Shop, praised the strong sense of community in Merkinch and South Kessock. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

An area of Inverness with one of the highest rates of crime in Scotland for several offences has been defended by city residents.

Police Scotland statistics show that Inverness Central, which covers areas such as the city centre, Merkinch and South Kessock, had the nation’s second highest rate for incidents of damage and reckless behaviour in 2024.

This includes offences such as vandalism and fire-raising.

It also had the second highest rate in Scotland for crimes against society, per head of population, which covers offences like drug possession, drug supply, fraud or carrying of knives.

Only an area of Glasgow city centre had a higher rate of the offences in the country.

Inverness Central also ranked third for crimes of dishonesty, which include theft and shoplifting.

This week, The P&J hit the streets of Merkinch, South Kessock and Inverness city centre to see residents’ reaction to the shocking statistics.

We asked them if they have noticed an increase in crime lately and whether they feel safe in their neighbourhoods.

  • They told us vandalism incidents in Merkinch and South Kessock include burst tyres and smashed rear mirrors.
  • Inverness Central residents say there is a “big” drug problem in the area, with people dealing “everywhere” and drug-related fights.
  • An Inverness city centre business owner told us he has had his window smashed several times. He added that he sees fights and people dealing drugs weekly.
  • However, residents in Merkinch and South Kessock said that there is a “strong sense of community” in the area, explaining that they “all look for each other”.

‘Slashed tyres, cars damaged and fights’: How is vandalism affecting Merkinch and South Kessock neighbours?

We asked several neighbours in Merkinch and South Kessock if they have experienced any vandalism.

Clarke Kent, 67, who lives in Upper Kessock Street, explained that he has had his car “damaged three times in the past three years”.

“Last time, it was a schoolkid who kicked the rear-view mirror,” he said.

The resident, who moved to Merkinch eight years ago, added that the neighbourhood is “quiet” in the morning, but “changes at night”.

He said: “Saturday nights you hear shouting and arguments about drinks and drugs.

“Some Saturday nights I hear fights outside my garden. People don’t do anything and close the curtains because they are scared.”

Graffiti on Benula Road in Merkinch. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He also believes there is now less police in the area.

He explained: “When I came to the neighbourhood there was always a police officer cycling around but that stopped around two years ago.

“Maybe he didn’t do much, but his presence made the neighbourhood feel safer.”

Kaspars Eisaks, who lives near the Old Ferry Terminal, told The P&J that “There is lots of crime, drugs and fights in South Kessock.”

“I see plenty cars on Kessock Road with flat tyres,” he said.

The 44-year-old said things are now “better” for him, as he used to have a neighbour who was a heroin addict.

There are also significant littering complaints in the area. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He explained: “I had 10 to 15 people knocking on my window at night. I started taking antidepressants for that reason. I asked the council for help, but they didn’t do anything.”

Meanwhile, a 72-year-old woman waiting for the bus on Grant Street was surprised by Police Scotland’s crime figures for Inverness Central.

The Anderson Court resident said: “When I came here 26 years ago it was dreadful but it’s getting better.”

However, she pointed at the broken bus stop.

She said: “The bus stop was smashed a few years ago. The council fixed it, but it was broken again.”

“It lets the fresh air in, and we need fresh air, don’t we?” She joked.

Merkinch and South Kessock neighbours on community’s drug problem

A man also waiting at Grant Street bus stop explained he has “never had a problem”.

The 64-year-old, who has lived in South Kessock for 20 years, thinks “it’s definitely worse in other areas.”

However, he admits that there is a “big” drug problem, adding it is Highland and Scotland-wide.

A 62-year-old Nelson Street neighbour said she feels “fairly safe” around the area.

Grant Street’s bus stop was vandalised a few years ago. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“We keep to ourselves and stay away from trouble. We all know who causes trouble,” she said.

However, the resident claims to see “a lot of drug dealers around”.

She said: “We see that every time, it’s never far away from anyone in Inverness.”

On a similar note, Mary Evans, 76, who runs the Merkinch Community Shop and Sheila, 64, said it is not uncommon to “see people dealing in front of you”.

“For example, in Dalneigh, they do it in front of the community centre, you can tell what they are doing but they don’t bother anyone and keep themselves to themselves,” they explained.

Merkinch and South Kessock residents praise ‘strong sense of community’

However, the charity shop workers think crime is “not worse than anywhere else”, adding they’ve “always felt safe” in Inverness.

They said: “We’re a community. We all look for each other. It’s a good community.

“We care about people. I’ve seen people with nothing giving something to someone with even less.

“At the shop, if someone who can’t pay comes and needs something we just give it away.

Jane Cunningham thinks there is still a “strong sense of community.” Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“One time, we gave away suits to an entire family who needed them for a funeral.”

On nearby Nelson Street, Jane Cunningham, 70, also praised the “strong sense of community” in the neighbourhood.

She explained: “I’ve never had a problem here and I’ve lived here for 25 years.

“I’ve seen fighting, but biggest problem is the rubbish drunken people dump on the street, like chippy boxes or juice cardboards.

“But here’s a strong sense of community in the area, although I think it used to be stronger.

“However, I’ve had young people offering to carry my bags, it’s a nice community. I feel people here are friendly. I like it here.”

Are Inverness city centre businesses affected by drugs and vandalism?

We asked shoppers walking around the city centre if they have ever had any issues at the heart of Inverness.

Mary Anderson, 57, explained she has “never had” an issue in the city centre.

Mary Anderson with her granddaughter Dahlia at Inverness city centre. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Lynn, 57, who was walking on the High Street, also said she has “never had a problem” either.

However, both added that they only come in the morning for shopping.

After speaking to them, we asked Inverness businesses if they have had any crime-related issues.

Mehmet Dag, 60, who runs Baron Tayloring on Baron Taylor Street, also said he has “never had a problem” and that he feels “safe” in the area.

Lynn said she has “never had a problem” in Inverness city centre. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Viorel Lascar, 30, who works at the Highland Mobile repair shop on Lombard Street, told The P&J that he has not “encountered any problems”.

Lascar, who also lives in the city centre, added: “I wouldn’t say it’s a dangerous town; it seems quiet to me.

“Police do a lot of rounds, sometimes you can see them twice a day. I feel very safe working here. I’m from Romania, I know what dangerous is like.”

Mr Lascar said he feels very safe in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Tahir Siddique, 50, owner of MAX’s 2 Kebab shop, which opens until 3am, has had more negative experiences.

He told The P&J: “We’ve been here for 20 years and I’ve seen vandalism many times.

“Plenty times they’ve broken our window. One day last year, a guy made a hole with a hammer just to take the charity boxes.”

He continued: “There are fights every weekend. Obviously here there are plenty of drugs and people dealing on the street. Police don’t do anything about it either.”

