Inverness parking warden: ‘I’ve been called scum of the earth just for doing my job’

Have you seen a parking warden recently in Inverness? They may not be about to give you a ticket.

Highland Council’s parking enforcement team have recently found themselves becoming the city’s handymen, completing over 1,000 odd jobs on behalf of the council.

John Porter, 58, is one of those Inverness parking wardens, now helping out installing signage and repainting road lines outside of managing city centre parking.

However, despite the majority of the public being “brilliant”, when out as a parking warden John has “been called everything” in the face of abuse and even assaulted.

The Press and Journal spent the day undercover as a parking enforcement officer in Inverness and found out:

What the standard of parking is like in Inverness.

How Inverness parking officers deal with “abuse” from the public.

How a career developing tank targeting systems became life in the Highlands targeting bad parking.

Why the city’s parking wardens are becoming the city’s handymen.

What is the standard of parking in Inverness?

Our day on patrol in Inverness begins near the town centre, on Innes Street.

We scan our eyes over parked cars on the street, many with visitor permits on display due to the number of Airbnb-style short term lets in the area.

John told me: “Parking enforcement intrinsically is a tough job, but ultimately if you use a bit of common sense, you can have an easier day.

“It is a constant learning curve because every situation can be different.”

Over the years in Inverness, John has seen the number of cars entering the city centre only grow, rather than shrink.

This has only created more parking problems in the centre, as spaces become hot property and busy folks park up anywhere to avoid searching for a space.

He said: “Disabled bays are my bugbear. I’ve seen people struggle, I’ve seen the elderly struggle.

“They are out of breath because somebody else has parked in a disabled space.”

He has also witnessed a truck lose thousands of pounds worth of refrigerated goods after they were unable to access a loading bay in the city centre in time.

John admitted: “You will never be able to look at all vehicles at all times of the day.”

Regardless, he thinks the Highland Council parking team is some of the “best I’ve come across” and their work has made parking better in Inverness.

‘A lot of people can be angry – I’ve been called everything’

“Parking enforcement officers around the UK do not have a brilliant press and sometimes for good reason”, John said.

He said that in Inverness parking fines are only issued as a “last resort” and the team “try to be as reasonable as possible.”

However, despite this aim the act of ticketing a car can lead to a barrage of abuse, which John told me he has faced repeatedly.

He said: “I’ve been called everything, heard everything.

“I’ve been called names which you couldn’t even repeat in conversation.

“I think a lot of people can be angry, generally. Not angry with people in particular, but just angry.”

Even during our patrol, a charity worker on the High Street said in passing conversation: “Some guys might call you scum of the earth”.

The man then assured us he was not one of those guys.

It’s an interaction that is repeated many times for John.

On one occasion on patrol along Balnain Street, John recalled being hit in the back of the head and “saw stars.”

The man then took off with his handheld ticket device and returned claiming John had just “dropped it.”

“Some members of the public can be strange in that way,” John added.

‘Why don’t you get a f**king proper job?’

Outside of parking enforcement, being in hi-vis John feels responsible for goings on in the city centre but has to be careful when to step in.

He and a colleague once found themselves helping a man who had just fallen off his bike.

Realising who they were, John told me the man then shouted :”Why don’t you get a f**king proper job?” even while still being held up by the two officers.

John explained: “Even when it’s difficult to be reasonable because of the amount of abuse we are getting off people, we still try to rise above it.

“In the face of real hostility, I’ve always tried to maintain a polite demeanour.

“Out of all the reasons that somebody could come to your office to complain, they can never complain about you being polite.”

Career in targeting systems turned into targeting bad parking

Outside of his 15 years in parking enforcement, John has worked all over the UK.

Originally from Wales, he had a promising career in electronic manufacturing, producing targeting systems for tanks and aircraft.

After being made redundant from his technical career, he went into parking enforcement as a “stop gap” but ended up enjoying the physical outdoor work.

He and his wife, who is also in parking enforcement, began to visit the Highlands every year after a first trip for his 40th birthday.

However, it wasn’t until John experienced a health scare that he actually considered moving to the Highlands, having always had a plan to retire here.

John said: “As soon as we came here, there was something about the Highlands that grabs you.

“We approached Highland Council and asked about jobs.”

Just three months after taking the tests, they had moved up to the Highlands to start their new life.

Inverness parking wardens are becoming the city’s handymen

John has been kept busy since moving up to the Highlands.

He has become involved in the parking team’s evolution into being more than just being out on patrol.

John said: “It forms a significant part, of course, but parking enforcement doesn’t form a massive part of what we do now.

“We have been sent on quite a few courses to develop us.”

The parking team has been involved in pay and display machine installations, repainting road lines and putting up road signs.

It takes some of the pressure off the Highland Council’s road team, who have the largest road network in Scotland to manage.

John explained: “When it comes to parking enforcement. we try to put ourselves in the position of the motorist.

“If I can’t see something, how can the motorist see it?”

If they spot an issue, it gets logged and sorted much faster than other council departments could organise a fix.

It also makes their job easier, as things like repainted disabled bays and correct signage make parking rules much clearer for everyone.

The parking team have now completed over 1,000 jobs in their spare time on behalf of the council.

John added: “For the size of team that we have, we’ve actually done very good in terms of public service.”

Read more Inverness stories