New Inverness Old High church owners reveal plans for ‘concerts and all kinds of events’ as building to reopen to the public

Jean Slater, chair of Save the Old High Inverness, spoke to the P&J hours after learning the campaign group has won the bid to secure the historic building’s future.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Save the Old High Inverness chair Jean Slater explained that the priority is to re-open the church to the public. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
The new owners of the Old High Church in Inverness say they will soon reopen its doors to the public after securing a bid to buy the landmark.

Campaign group Save the Old High Inverness learned yesterday that the Church of Scotland has accepted their offer to take over the historic building.

The 18th Century church was put on the market for offers over £150,000 after hosting its last service in January 2022.

The Church of Scotland initially accepted an offer for the A-listed building in 2023. However, the sale later fell through.

The Friends of the Old High charity, which intended to secure the church’s future for the community, was behind the unsuccessful bid.

The charity then started the process of closing down, with some of its members creating another group with the same purpose; Save the Old High Inverness (SOHI).

Run entirely by volunteers and dependent on donations, the group revealed they had submitted an offer to buy the church on August 1.

Today, SOHI has confirmed that the Church of Scotland has accepted their offer to take over the building – ensuring the historic place of worship remains in the hands of the community.

The group’s chair, Jean Slater, spoke to The P&J outside the Old High and went over the plans they have in mind for the iconic site.

What’s next for the Old High Church in Inverness?

Ms Slater said they learned the news yesterday and that they just “couldn’t believe it”.

“I’m just, I’m still up there, up on cloud nine, haven’t come back down to earth yet,” she explained with a smile.

When asked about the next steps in the process, Ms Slater said the group is “going to be extremely busy” – but highlighted the priority is to re-open the Old High to the public.

She said: “We’re going to get the building open; that’s the first thing we’re needing to do.

“We are going to be working with LDN on a business plan and what we can do. But first, we open the doors letting people in to see the building and then it will be ongoing from there.”

Old High Church to host concerts and events

To generate an income to keep up with the expenses of running the building, the group intends to organise “all kinds of events.”

The chair said: “It will be from continued donations and things like that and we’re hoping to do concerts and different things and that will bring money in.

“We will have to charge people but whether it will be by donation or entrance fee, we have to thrash all that out.

“It could be anything. We’re open to what people would like, we’re still speaking to the communities, we want to hear what they want and see what we can bring together.”

Ms Slater has thanked the public and local businesses in Inverness for their donations and support.

She said: “We will work with the local business community, they have been tremendous in their support, as has HIE and people like that, we’re just very lucky.”

Before submitting the bid, SOHI also shared a “massive thank you” to the community for making the bid possible.

How much did Old High sell for?

The Press and Journal revealed in June that the asking price had been slashed over £50,000 to £99,500.

At the moment, it is unknown how much the offer to acquire the building was.

However, the Church of Scotland confirmed that “it would be fair to say it exceeded the asking price”.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “A number of offers from parties interested in purchasing the Old High Church in Inverness were received ahead of the closing date last Friday.

“Following some discussion, the General Trustees, the property holding arm of the Church of Scotland, has agreed to accept the offer preferred by the kirk session.”

