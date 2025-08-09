Inverness beauty salon to close after 14 years in business

An Inverness beautician is closing the doors to her salon after 14 years in business.

Lynda Stirratt has decided to close Bodycare and Hairworks beauty salon in her bid to “slow down” and “smell the roses.”

She will welcome customers to the Castle Street business for the final time on Saturday, August 30.

After more than a decade, it’s the end of an era for the city centre salon – a decision owner Lynda says hasn’t “come lightly.”

Sharing the news on Facebook, she wrote: “After much reflection, I want to share that Bodycare Beauty Salon will be closing its doors on August 30.

“This decision hasn’t come lightly. After 14 wonderful years, it’s the end of an era filled with learning, laughter, connection, and countless meaningful moments.

“It’s been incredibly difficult to lay it down — because I will truly miss it. This business has been such a big part of my life, my identity, and my heart.

“I don’t yet know exactly what comes next, but I do know it’s time for a new season — one where I can take a breath, slow down, and finally smell the roses.

“To rest, reflect, and make space for whatever may unfold.”

‘You’ve been the heart of this business’

Lynda thanked her customers, family and fellow beauticians for their loyalty.

She added: “To our incredible clients — thank you. For your trust, your loyalty, your stories, and your friendship.

“So many of you have been with us through the years, and your continued support has meant more than words can say.

“You’ve not only supported a local business — you’ve helped build a community.

“To the friends and family who have encouraged and uplifted me throughout this journey — thank you for being my anchor.

“And to the amazing Bodycare and Hairworks team — past and present — I am deeply grateful.

“Your hard work, your creativity, your kindness, and the care you brought to every client made this place more than just a salon.

“You’ve been the heart of this business, and I’m so proud of everything we created together.

“I carry with me immense gratitude for every moment, every lesson, and every relationship formed over the past 14 years.

“Thank you for being part of this journey.”

Customers have taken to the comments to wish the team all the best, as another Inverness business closes its doors.

One person wrote: “You’ve been a truly thoughtful and gracious host to many of us, Lynda, and I’m sorry to see you go.

“However, I’m glad you’re taking some time for yourself, enjoy some downtime until the next venture.”

Another wished them well, writing: “Well done Lynda for all that you achieved through your business.

“With prayerful best wishes for this new season in your life.”

Another added: “Very sorry to read this. Best of luck in your new chapter.”