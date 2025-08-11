Inverness shop workers speak out about thefts, stabbing threats and assaults amidst shoplifting surge

Shoplifting offences are on the rise in Inverness, police data has revealed.

Last month, The P&J published statistics that showed theft by shoplifting was the most common type of crime in the Highland capital last year, with a total of 943 incidents recorded.

This represents an 11.5% increase compared to 2023 and a shocking 50.8% rise compared to 2022.

This week, The Press and Journal hit the streets of Inverness to speak to shop workers about the ongoing shoplifting epidemic.

We asked them if they have noticed an increase in this type of offence and how often they deal with shoplifters.

One shop worker revealed they have between two and three shoplifting incidents every week.

There have been times when workers have been threatened with being stabbed or shot.

They told us they have colleagues who have been physically assaulted by shoplifters.

Their lack of trust in a “broken system” and their relationship with police.

Police have explained how they are aiming to reduce retail thefts in Inverness and beyond.

Inverness shop deals with two to three shoplifters a week

With theft by shoplifting topping the number of recorded crimes within most of the city’s wards, it is not surprising it was also first across the whole Inverness area.

Lee Murray, 22, shop assistant at the Premier shop on Lochalsh Road told The P&J they catch “two or three” shoplifters per week.

The young worker said he has colleagues who have been “threatened” and “attacked”.

“Last year, someone was caught shoplifting and then they hit the employee with a bottle,” he explained.

He believes there should be “more police presence” in the area. However, he sometimes feels it is “pointless” to phone the police.

He said: “Sometimes, you catch them and then you think to yourself, there’s no point.

“There’s no point in phoning them just to get told, we can’t do anything. I think that’s the biggest issue.”

Inverness shop workers face assaults and stabbing threats

Gail Linden, 54, manager of the Merkinch Store and Post Office, believes shoplifting is “not as bad as it used to be.”

“If we catch them, we completely bar them. Certain shops will bar them and let them back in, which defeats the purpose,” she explained.

The manager estimates they have one shoplifting incident “every two or three weeks”.

She stressed that she has “never been physically attacked,” but has been threatened with being stabbed or shot.

However, she explained she still feels safe working at the shop.

When asked about the worst incident that has happened at the premises, she revealed that the owner was “kicked and punched”.

She also said that the most sought item by shoplifters are cigarette rolls with alcohol kept secure behind the counter.

Inverness shop worker says ‘system is broken’

We also spoke to a worker at a shop in Dalneigh, who preferred to remain anonymous. She thinks shoplifting “is a problem everywhere, not just in Inverness”.

She added: “It’s part of a bigger issue; most shoplifters are people with mental health and alcohol problems. And then it’s me and the police who have to deal with them; it’s kind of a broken system.”

The worker, who explained that they have around one shoplifter a week, said they are often after alcohol.

She continued: “There is a cost of living crisis, but we don’t get people stealing food because they need it, we get people stealing alcohol because they have an alcohol problem.

“Sometimes it is the same people who go to jail for a few months, and when they are out, they do it again.

“A lot of the repeat offenders have been to court, which gives them a community order, a slap on the wrist.”

The worker said she feels “sorry” for the police, adding they are “very stretched.”

She said: “They have a lot of county lines in Inverness and a lot of serious crimes in addition to all the other stuff. They are very overstretched.

“It’s a broken system.”

Shoplifting offences on the rise in Inverness

In 2024, there were 943 shoplifting incidents recorded by police, about 100 more than in 2023 (835) and almost 500 more than in 2022 (464).

Just over two fifths (42.7%) of the recorded incidents in the crime group were detected last year.

As we previously revealed, Police Scotland tracks both its detected and recorded crimes.

Not all the recorded crimes will go on to be detected by the force, which is when a culprit is identified.

Of all six council areas in Inverness, four experienced an increase in this type of offence.

However, Inverness Millburn and Inverness South both saw a decrease in shoplifting, a 3.1% and 15.9% drop respectively.

On the other hand, Culloden and Ardesier has had the largest increase in shoplifting offences.

The council area went from 39 recorded incidents in 2023 to 65 in 2024, a 66.7% growth.

The figures are even more concerning when compared with 2022, when only 14 shoplifting incidents were recorded in the area.

Police working ‘closely’ with Inverness businesses to prevent shoplifting

Inspector Paul Sutherland, of the Inverness city centre policing team, told the P&J that reducing retail thefts was a priority for local officers.

He said: “We are aware of the impact shoplifting has on local communities in Inverness.

“We work closely with the local authority and Inverness business improvement district (BID) to reduce and prevent theft occurring within retail premises in the city.

“We also provide crime prevention advice as the financial loss associated with this type of opportunistic crime can be significant, and we thank those who have taken action aligned to the recommendations made.

“Based on our advice there are retailers who have increased their investment in technology to deter and prevent crime.

“Earlier this year, Police Scotland was given a £3 million funding allocation from the Scottish Government to specifically address retail offences and in turn, the Retail Crime Taskforce was launched.

“Taskforce officers work within Inverness to support local policing colleagues in engaging with stores to offer security advice and identify opportunities for crime prevention.

“Anyone who has concerns about shoplifting in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as soon as possible.”

