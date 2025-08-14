Mystery surrounding ownership of ‘dangerous’ Inverness tree leaving neighbours in limbo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery surrounding ownership of ‘dangerous’ Inverness tree leaving neighbours in limbo

Residents in Lentran told The P&J they are “at a total loss as to what to do” with a large dying chestnut tree located on a road where children and families walk past every day.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Carole Jamieson next to the dying tree
Lentran neighbour Carole Jamieson next to the dying tree and the branches that fell during the storm. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Neighbours in a hamlet on the outskirts of Inverness are worried that a dying tree brought to the brink of collapse in the recent storm “could kill someone”.

Lentran resident Carole Jamieson, 77, told The P&J that large branches have been falling from a chestnut tree located on the side of one of the village roads.

She explained that children, families, dog walkers and cyclists go past the road and underneath the tree every day.

Some Lentran residents recently went as far as recruitment a tree surgeon to inspect the old chestnut due to their concerns.

He confirmed that the tree is dying and told neighbours not to stand underneath it.

Mrs Jamieson said she has asked the council for help on several occasions.

However, the local authority says they have “no responsibility for the tree” as it is “not on council property”.

Lentran neighbours say dangerous tree ‘could kill someone’

The P&J drove to Lentran to meet Mrs Jamieson near the old chestnut.

She pointed to a large pile of branches that fell a fortnight ago.

Several branches fell weeks before the storm. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Next to the tree, there was a second pile of branches that fell during last week’s storm.

Mrs Jamieson said: “A whole bough also came down and there’s another rotten bough hanging over the actual road.”

A neighbour walking past recalled hearing a “loud bang” when the bough hit the ground last week.

Mrs Jamieson is worried more branches falling from the “dangerous” tree could pose a significant risk to Inverness walkers.

A large branch recently fell to the ground. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

She said: “It could kill someone, there’s no question about it. People cycle here all the time and dog walkers. Many kids go past the road while playing or when cycling with their families.

“Two of my neighbours had a tree surgeon to look at it and he said that the tree was dying.

“He said the tree was dangerous and told people not to stand underneath it.”

He estimated that the cost of taking it down would be around £1,500.

The large rotten bough hanging over the road. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

On July 29, Ms Jamieson sent her first email to the Highland Council, asking for assistance to take the tree down.

Following a lengthy email chain, the council replied: “The verge that the tree is growing on is not adopted by the council, neither is the unsurfaced track adjacent, so the council is not responsible for it.”

Mystery over who owns ‘dangerous’ Inverness tree

Ms Jamieson explained the neighbours have no idea who owns the land on the Inverness outskirts where the “dangerous” tree is.

“Nobody seems to know who owns that tree and everyone is saying it’s not them,” she said.

After what she considered to be an “insensitive reply”, Ms Jamieson e-mailed the council on two further occasions to plead for further assistance.

In her last email, on August 11, she wrote residents were “at a total loss as to what to do about this very dangerous tree”.

The large dying chestnut tree at the side of a Lentran road. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

She asked the council to assist them in finding out who is responsible for the tree before “it kills or maims someone.”

So far, she has had no response.

The resident has criticised the local authority for “washing their hands” of the matter.

She concluded: “Now, this tree is dangerous and the council says that they have nothing to do with it.

Mrs Jamieson looking up the dangerous tree. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“The council surely has to look after the safety of its citizens.

“It’s a community thing. Everybody walks this way.

“At least they could point me in the right direction. I don’t know who to ask or where to go to get help.”

Picture shows broken tree branches. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the tree in question is not on council property.

“The track is not adopted by the council and we therefore have no responsibility for the tree.

Registers of Scotland can be contacted to establish ownership of the tree.”

