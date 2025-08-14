Mystery surrounding ownership of ‘dangerous’ Inverness tree leaving neighbours in limbo

Neighbours in a hamlet on the outskirts of Inverness are worried that a dying tree brought to the brink of collapse in the recent storm “could kill someone”.

Lentran resident Carole Jamieson, 77, told The P&J that large branches have been falling from a chestnut tree located on the side of one of the village roads.

She explained that children, families, dog walkers and cyclists go past the road and underneath the tree every day.

Some Lentran residents recently went as far as recruitment a tree surgeon to inspect the old chestnut due to their concerns.

He confirmed that the tree is dying and told neighbours not to stand underneath it.

Mrs Jamieson said she has asked the council for help on several occasions.

However, the local authority says they have “no responsibility for the tree” as it is “not on council property”.

Lentran neighbours say dangerous tree ‘could kill someone’

The P&J drove to Lentran to meet Mrs Jamieson near the old chestnut.

She pointed to a large pile of branches that fell a fortnight ago.

Next to the tree, there was a second pile of branches that fell during last week’s storm.

Mrs Jamieson said: “A whole bough also came down and there’s another rotten bough hanging over the actual road.”

A neighbour walking past recalled hearing a “loud bang” when the bough hit the ground last week.

Mrs Jamieson is worried more branches falling from the “dangerous” tree could pose a significant risk to Inverness walkers.

She said: “It could kill someone, there’s no question about it. People cycle here all the time and dog walkers. Many kids go past the road while playing or when cycling with their families.

“Two of my neighbours had a tree surgeon to look at it and he said that the tree was dying.

“He said the tree was dangerous and told people not to stand underneath it.”

He estimated that the cost of taking it down would be around £1,500.

On July 29, Ms Jamieson sent her first email to the Highland Council, asking for assistance to take the tree down.

Following a lengthy email chain, the council replied: “The verge that the tree is growing on is not adopted by the council, neither is the unsurfaced track adjacent, so the council is not responsible for it.”

Mystery over who owns ‘dangerous’ Inverness tree

Ms Jamieson explained the neighbours have no idea who owns the land on the Inverness outskirts where the “dangerous” tree is.

“Nobody seems to know who owns that tree and everyone is saying it’s not them,” she said.

After what she considered to be an “insensitive reply”, Ms Jamieson e-mailed the council on two further occasions to plead for further assistance.

In her last email, on August 11, she wrote residents were “at a total loss as to what to do about this very dangerous tree”.

She asked the council to assist them in finding out who is responsible for the tree before “it kills or maims someone.”

So far, she has had no response.

The resident has criticised the local authority for “washing their hands” of the matter.

She concluded: “Now, this tree is dangerous and the council says that they have nothing to do with it.

“The council surely has to look after the safety of its citizens.

“It’s a community thing. Everybody walks this way.

“At least they could point me in the right direction. I don’t know who to ask or where to go to get help.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the tree in question is not on council property.

“The track is not adopted by the council and we therefore have no responsibility for the tree.

“Registers of Scotland can be contacted to establish ownership of the tree.”

