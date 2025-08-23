‘Running Merkinch Charity Shop in Inverness helped me cope with death of husband and two sons’

The manager of a much-loved charity shop in Inverness has opened up about how running the store has helped her “keep going” after family tragedy.

Mary Evans, 76, took over Merkinch Community Shop 18 years ago, following the death of her husband James.

She said: “They had opened a wee charity shop at the corner of Grant Street and there was a lovely lady who ran it.

“My brother Paddy was doing painting for them, and my husband had died, and I wasn’t going out at all.

“Paddy said to me ‘come on along and get a cup of coffee with the lady’, so I did.

“And she told me I’m not fit for doing this and said ‘would you like to do it?’ I said, ‘okay, I’ll give it a go’, and from there…”

Nearly two decades later, Merkinch Community Shop, which also acts as a food bank, has become a pillar of the community.

The Press and Journal visited the popular store on Grant Street to get a chat with Mary to speak about:

How running the shop has helped her cope with grief following the deaths of her husband and two sons.

How local pub The Nip Inn raised £400 in less than an hour to save the shop from closure.

The story of how they helped a man in need from Glasgow who came to thank them 10 years later.

How the shop helps those who need it the most in Inverness.

How running Merkinch Charity Shop helped Mary Evans to cope with grief

Mary told The P&J that running the shop has “saved” her.

She opened up about how she lost two of her three sons after the death of her husband.

She said: “This saved me. I lost two of my sons, so it’s been a long haul.

“But this is what kept me going. Coming in here, talking to people, seeing people.”

She continues: “You know people who are worse off. You hear their stories.”

The shopkeeper explained that one of her main roles there is just to “listen to people”.

The 76-year-old added: “People can come in and they’ll get someone that’ll listen if they want to talk.

“You know, you get elderly people, they’re probably lonely and they like to talk.

“And a lot of things I can relate to because what they’re going through is what I went through.”

How Merkinch community and local pub The Nip Inn saved the shop from closure

Mary revealed that the generosity of the Merkinch community saved them from closing down years ago.

She explained: “A man named Richard, who had opened the shop to help people with alcohol and drug addictions, went bankrupt and a new guy took over the lease.

“He told me that I had to get the rent money up front…”

This sent a shock through Mary.

“It was £400 and we didn’t have it,” she tells me.

“What I did was get cans and put them in the pub and in the shops.

“And Robert Inglis, who owns The Nip Inn, within about half an hour, came along and said to me ‘there’s your rent money, Mary.’

“He also started doing raffles and things like that to help us, and from there, it just took off and we have just been keeping it going.”

How grateful Glasgow man went to thank them 10 years later

Merkinch Community Shop has helped thousands of people over the years, both from inside and outside Inverness.

Mary recalled a recent visit they received from a Glasgow man that had come to the shop about decade ago.

She said: “I had a boy who came here about 10 years from Glasgow, he was an alcoholic.

“He came into the shop, his trainers were all torn, and he said to me: ‘I’m going to do a little job and I’m going to get £10 for it. If I come back and give you £10, would you give me trainers?’

“So I went, ‘off you go then, you do your wee job’. He later came back with the £10.

“I said, see that £10? You keep that; go get something to eat.”

The manager said that the man came back two weeks ago to thank her.

She said he had “never forgotten”.

“He was about 30, so he’s in his 40s now and he’s sorted himself out. He’s got his own business, a wife and a daughter.

“There are people that don’t forget, and they’ll come in and give you a cuddle.”

How Merkinch Community Shop became a pillar of the community

The Merkinch shop, run only by volunteers, has become the go-to place in the community for people in need.

The manager explained that they are very lucky to get “many donations” from both locals and people “from everywhere”.

Inside the shop, there’s also a food bank that has been operated by Dalneigh resident Neil McGhie, 79, for the last 10 years.

Run thanks to donations from supermarkets such as Lidl or Aldi, it has a different approach from other food banks.

Neil said: “If you’re hungry, come in. Some of the other charities give you one parcel every few months. I get them one every two weeks.”

Going back to Mary, we asked her what the best thing about running the shop is.

She answers instantly: “The people, they are fantastic, I love them all.

“I get many people coming and you can see they need maybe trainers or whatever, and they ask me if they can come back when they get paid.

“And they’ve come back. You know, they just come back. They’ve never let me down.

“It’s all about caring and trust.”