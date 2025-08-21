Drug dealer who had £30,000 of cannabis in storage unit spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug dealer who had £30,000 of cannabis in storage unit spared jail

The keys to the lockup were discovered when Joshua Sykes' Balloan Road home was raided by police.

By Jenni Gee
Joshua Sykes pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
An Inverness drug dealer who had cannabis worth more than £30,000 in a lock-up has avoided jail.

The keys to the lock-up in Carsegate Road were found in a raid on Joshua Sykes’ home in Balloan Road.

His DNA was recovered from a bag containing four kilograms of cannabis found inside the unit.

Sykes, 26, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that it was around 9.50pm on April 4 last year that officers forced entry to a property on Balloan Road in Inverness to execute a search warrant.

The police found Sykes in the property and a search recovered cannabis with a potential street value of more than £3,000.

Sykes was found to have £665 in his sock and a set of keys to a storage unit at Advantage Storage in Carsegate Road.

Potential resale value of up to £33,650

When the unit was searched, a yellow bag was found containing a herbal substance later confirmed to be cannabis. It had a potential resale value of up to £33,650.

Subsequent testing confirmed that Syke’s DNA was on the bag.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Sykes, told Sheriff Gary Aitken that his client was “looking after” the contraband on the date in question.

He said: “He goes on to qualify his offending as that of somebody who features much further down the pecking order.”

Mr Mann conceded that his client had a previous conviction for similar offending and was currently remanded in relation to a separate matter.

Sheriff tells dealer: ‘Make a clear break’

Sheriff Aitken told Sykes: “You have put yourself in a very difficult position with your record.

“Standing the nature of the offence you have pled guilty to, a substantial custodial sentence would certainly be the first option.”

The sheriff, however, noted the findings of the criminal justice social work report and his progress on a current supervision order and told him: “You need to make a clear break.”

He placed Sykes, now of Springfield Gardens, Inverness, on a community payback order with 18 months of supervision and 225 hours of unpaid work in the community, as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.