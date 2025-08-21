Drug dealer who had £30,000 of cannabis in storage unit spared jail

An Inverness drug dealer who had cannabis worth more than £30,000 in a lock-up has avoided jail.

The keys to the lock-up in Carsegate Road were found in a raid on Joshua Sykes’ home in Balloan Road.

His DNA was recovered from a bag containing four kilograms of cannabis found inside the unit.

Sykes, 26, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that it was around 9.50pm on April 4 last year that officers forced entry to a property on Balloan Road in Inverness to execute a search warrant.

The police found Sykes in the property and a search recovered cannabis with a potential street value of more than £3,000.

Sykes was found to have £665 in his sock and a set of keys to a storage unit at Advantage Storage in Carsegate Road.

Potential resale value of up to £33,650

When the unit was searched, a yellow bag was found containing a herbal substance later confirmed to be cannabis. It had a potential resale value of up to £33,650.

Subsequent testing confirmed that Syke’s DNA was on the bag.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Sykes, told Sheriff Gary Aitken that his client was “looking after” the contraband on the date in question.

He said: “He goes on to qualify his offending as that of somebody who features much further down the pecking order.”

Mr Mann conceded that his client had a previous conviction for similar offending and was currently remanded in relation to a separate matter.

Sheriff tells dealer: ‘Make a clear break’

Sheriff Aitken told Sykes: “You have put yourself in a very difficult position with your record.

“Standing the nature of the offence you have pled guilty to, a substantial custodial sentence would certainly be the first option.”

The sheriff, however, noted the findings of the criminal justice social work report and his progress on a current supervision order and told him: “You need to make a clear break.”

He placed Sykes, now of Springfield Gardens, Inverness, on a community payback order with 18 months of supervision and 225 hours of unpaid work in the community, as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.