Inverness

Revealed: List of 9 Highland buildings treated for radioactive gas includes schools and leisure centre

Measures are being put in to deal with the elevated levels of the substance.

By Ross Hempseed
Inverness High School has shown elevated levels of radioactive gas.
Inverness High School. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Testing has uncovered “elevated levels” of a radioactive gas in nine Highland buildings including schools and leisure facilities.

Highland Council has undertaken testing for radon gas, known to be radioactive, in 135 buildings across the region.

Testing has identified nine properties which showed “elevated levels” of radon gas.

  • Caithness House
  • Lochaber Leisure Centre
  • Highland Council Headquarters
  • Highland Archive Centre
  • Dalneigh Primary School
  • Kilchuimen Academy
  • Crossroads Primary School
  • Inverness High School
  • North Kessock Primary School
Dalneigh Primary School. Image: Gordon Lennox.

Council officials have reassured the building users the levels detected do not pose an immediate health risk.

All buildings remain open and operational, and precautionary measures have already been taken to reduce potential exposure.

These include increased ventilation, sealing of entry points, and restricting access to specific areas.

What is radon?

Radon is a colourless and odourless radioactive gas which is present in all air we breathe.

It dissipates quickly in the air, however can accumulate in buildings.

What are the health affects?

Radon produces a radioactive dust in the air we breathe.

The dust gets trapped in our airways and emits radiation that damages lung tissue and increases the risk of lung cancer.

Highland Council headquarters are also at risk. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

Why was the council monitoring radon levels?

Highland Council undertook an assessment of more than 130 buildings to test for radon.

The test identified nine which required work to bring radon levels down.

What is the risk to people who go to work and school at these affected properties?

A person’s risk of getting lung cancer from radon is dependent on the following three factors; the duration of exposure, the level of radon and whether a person smokes.

The increased risk to staff members or children from radon exposure at the premises is very small.

Highland Council has taken short-term measures such as increasing ventilation to reduce radon levels and longer-term remedial work will be carried out to limit exposure to radon in the premises.

