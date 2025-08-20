Revealed: List of 9 Highland buildings treated for radioactive gas includes schools and leisure centre

Testing has uncovered “elevated levels” of a radioactive gas in nine Highland buildings including schools and leisure facilities.

Highland Council has undertaken testing for radon gas, known to be radioactive, in 135 buildings across the region.

Testing has identified nine properties which showed “elevated levels” of radon gas.

Caithness House

Lochaber Leisure Centre

Highland Council Headquarters

Highland Archive Centre

Dalneigh Primary School

Kilchuimen Academy

Crossroads Primary School

Inverness High School

North Kessock Primary School

Council officials have reassured the building users the levels detected do not pose an immediate health risk.

All buildings remain open and operational, and precautionary measures have already been taken to reduce potential exposure.

These include increased ventilation, sealing of entry points, and restricting access to specific areas.

What is radon?

Radon is a colourless and odourless radioactive gas which is present in all air we breathe.

It dissipates quickly in the air, however can accumulate in buildings.

What are the health affects?

Radon produces a radioactive dust in the air we breathe.

The dust gets trapped in our airways and emits radiation that damages lung tissue and increases the risk of lung cancer.

Why was the council monitoring radon levels?

Highland Council undertook an assessment of more than 130 buildings to test for radon.

The test identified nine which required work to bring radon levels down.

What is the risk to people who go to work and school at these affected properties?

A person’s risk of getting lung cancer from radon is dependent on the following three factors; the duration of exposure, the level of radon and whether a person smokes.

The increased risk to staff members or children from radon exposure at the premises is very small.

Highland Council has taken short-term measures such as increasing ventilation to reduce radon levels and longer-term remedial work will be carried out to limit exposure to radon in the premises.