Rose Street car park: Why is council yet to fix huge ‘craters’ keeping 200 spaces sealed off?

Repair works at Rose Street car park in Inverness remain in limbo more than a year after plans were first announced.

Around 200 of the 856 bays available at the city centre multi-storey building have been cordoned off since June last year.

The initial six-month disruption was announced by Highland Council, with more spaces at the car park to become available as the project went on.

However, spaces are still cordoned off at the largest car park in Inverness, with more potholes appearing on the ground floor since.

And more than a year on, The Press and Journal can reveal Highland Council is yet to award a contract for the maintenance works at the 47-year-old building.

One is expected to be announced at the start of September, with the council unable to provide any details on when work will actually begin.

Rose Street car park future ‘needs to be clarified’

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) local development manager Mike Duncan is bemused he is still having to talk about delays to the works.

He said: “It was October 2024 when I first raised concerns that the Rose Street car park repairs were being pushed back.

“I didn’t think I’d be commenting on the same subject 10 months later…”

He added: “I understand that the repairs are complex, but to support our independent city centre shops, it should be as easy as possible for locals and tourists to get into Inverness city centre.

“That means good availability and access to a range of parking options.

“There might grand plans for Rose Street that I’m unaware of.

“But, at a time when other local car parks as seeing increased investment, the future of Rose Street car park has to be clarified. If, indeed, it has a future at all.”

‘I could lose my car in one of those craters’

Inverness Central councillor Michael Cameron drives a Smart Roadster, and said he could lose his car to potholes on the ground floor of the car park.

He said: “It is so important to have safe and easily accessible parking in the area.

“I could lose my car in one of those craters. I would really hope we are looking to resurface it, the building has been here a long time.”

However, the SNP councillor argued he would rather the works were delayed than rushed – despite 200 bays being out of use.

Mr Cameron added: “We have been overcautious if anything, and we want to get it right rather than put anyone at risk.

“Rose Street car park has some life in it yet, and the maintenance and repair will help with that.

“We have park and rides around the city which are capable of helping with the parking demand while work is carried out.”

Councillor on ‘unusable’ Rose Street car park – and major Inverness parking problem

Meanwhile, Inverness Central councillor Michael Gregson believes there is a major Inverness parking problem.

He claims unsuitable spaces, corrosive liquid dropping and major potholes make areas of Rose Street car park “completely unusable”.

He said: “The ground floor is in a really bad condition, and people have to use it for the exit.

“Corrosive liquid dropping on your roof is the last thing you want.

“I don’t think the ground floor has long left in it, the official line is ‘a few years yet’. But it needs to be repaired now.”

The Labour councillor said he was never aware of a timeframe for the Rose Street car park works, but admits it is “better late than never”.

He added: “When surveys were done, they may have found out some conditions were a lot worse than you thought, or maybe extra things which the council was unaware of.

“We have a major parking problem in Inverness, so having these 200-odd spots out of action is hardly ideal.

“The options are inadequate for today’s needs, never mind in five or 10 years.

“There needs to be a better parking vision for the city, so when things like this happen we aren’t stumbling from one crisis to the next.”

Highland Council has been approached for a comment.