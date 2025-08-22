What did I think of Inverness tour bus as tourists on board ‘prefer Highland capital over Edinburgh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

What did I think of Inverness tour bus as tourists on board ‘prefer Highland capital over Edinburgh’

The P&J jumped aboard the City Sightseeing bus to see Inverness from a different perspective and to ask tourists what they think of the experience.

Reporter Alberto Lejarraga on the Inverness tourist bus.
Reporter Alberto Lejarraga joined Inverness tourist bus to report on the experience. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Alberto Lejarraga

It was a rainy Tuesday morning when I left home to walk to Inverness Bus Station.

We had been talking to D&E Coaches to join one of its City Sightseeing Inverness tours for some time.

And obviously, we had to arrange it for the cloudiest day in the last two weeks.

Despite the not-so-summery weather, six brave tourists joined photographer Sandy McCook and I on the first stop.

Operated by D&E Coaches, the City Sightseeing service has been under Highland Council control since the start of the year, following a deal to take over the Inverness-based company.

We hopped on the red double-decker bus to experience the tour first-hand and to ask tourists for their honest opinion…

Is Inverness tour bus a worthwhile experience?

We jumped on the first bus of the day, which leaves Inverness Bus Station at 10.15am.

Then, there is a tour every hour until the last one departs at 4.15pm.

On the official website, tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for children, plus a £1 booking fee.

Tickets are valid for 24 hours, which means you can hop off at any stop and jump back on any other service of the day.

We are welcomed by bus driver John, who joined the company about three months ago.

A former Stagecoach driver, he says the transition has been “amazing”.

Bus driver John at the wheel.
Driver John said people love the Inverness tour bus experience. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

John explained that, thanks to the audio tour, he has “learned new things about Inverness” despite living in the city all his life.

“It explains that the Phoenix Bar on Academy Street used to be a girls’ school, which I didn’t know,” he said.

Before reaching the popular pub, the audio tells the history of Inverness Public Library and how it was built as a school, Bell’s Institution, in the 19th Century.

The bus then drives past Leakey’s Bookshop into Bank Street, where tourists on the upper deck can appreciate great views of the River Ness and the Old High Church.

The bus enters Bank Street, where people can enjoy views of the River Ness.
The bus enters Bank Street, where people can enjoy views of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It then goes past Bridge Street and the Town House. From this stop, I got to see the adjoining High Street from a perspective I had never seen before, which I really enjoyed.

The bus goes up Castle Street, offering a beautiful panoramic view of the city.

It then drives past Inverness War Memorial and Bellfield Park, where six more people joined the tour, before heading to St Andrew’s Cathedral.

We then headed to Dochgarroch Lock, where most passengers decided to hop off to walk around the canal and enjoy the views of Loch Dochfour.

The Inverness Town House.
Seeing the Town House and Inverness High Street from the upper deck allowed me to see the city centre from a different perspective. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

From here, the bus begins its journey back to the bus station.

Before its final stop, it drives past the other end of the canal near Clachnaharry and offers passengers a chance to jump off to see the Merkinch Nature Reserve.

Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed my Inverness tour bus experience.

It allowed me to see Inverness from a different perspective and learn more about the history of the beautiful city we live in.

But did tourists on board enjoy it as much as I did? 

Tourists’ thoughts on City Sightseeing, as they claim that they ‘prefer Inverness to Edinburgh’

Armin and Eike Schlozen, from South Germany, told The P&J they were enjoying the experience.

They explained that they took the bus “to see many things in a short period,” as they are only in Inverness for two days.

The couple then took me by surprise as they revealed that they “prefer” Inverness to Edinburgh.

German visitors Armin and Eike Schlozen on the top deck.
Armin and Eike Schlozen enjoying the tour around Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

They said: “We like Inverness. It’s nice and small but not-so-small city, with a lot of history.

“We were in Edinburgh before and there were so many people there, so we prefer Inverness.”

Also taking in the sights on the upper deck, Dr Susan Davis and Tom Davis, from Texas, were having a good time.

The Americans were visiting the Highland capital as part of their 40th wedding anniversary trip.

Dr Susan Davis and Tom Davis stand with the bus parked behind.
Dr Susan Davis and Tom Davis left the bus at Dochgarroch Lock. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

They told The P&J: “It is our fourth time in Scotland. We’d driven past Inverness before, but we hadn’t stayed.

“We like history, so we wanted to know more about the history of Inverness.

“Parking here is very difficult, so a tour is perfect to hop in and hop off without having to park.”

What can be improved about Inverness tour bus?

We then walked downstairs to speak to passengers Cristina Rodriguez and Ernesto Pacheco, from Guadalajara in Mexico.

The couple, who are on a tour across Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy, said Inverness is “very beautiful”.

“It’s small but pretty,” Cristina said.

Cristina Rodriguez and Ernesto Pacheco, from Guadalajara in Mexico.
Cristina Rodriguez and Ernesto Pacheco said the tour should have audio in different languages. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

However, they complained that the tour bus only has audio in English.

They said: “It’s terrible that the audio isn’t in any other language. We’ve taken many other tourist buses, and they always had many other languages.”

I thought they made a good point, as the City Sightseeing welcomes hundreds of international tourists whose first language isn’t English.

However, this is not the only thing that the operator can improve to boost the overall experience.

Although very informative, it is a bit hard to listen to the audio on the upper deck.

Whenever there is noise from cars or even the wind, you have to make a real effort to understand what it says.

If there were a way to make the audio louder or introduce headsets, this would further enhance the already good overall experience.

Conversation