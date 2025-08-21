Expected date for Inverness Infirmary Bridge reopening confirmed as Storm Floris blamed for damage

Repair works are set to begin soon on Inverness’ closed off Infirmary Bridge.

Two weeks ago, the bridge was closed after significant damage was discovered during a routine inspection.

Inspectors found that a hanger, which holds the bottom cord of the bridge deck, was sheared, prompting concerns for public safety on the historic crossing.

Further similar faults on hangers along the bridge were identified during a more in-depth assessment of the crossing after that.

A timescale for repairs was not released however.

Council officials would only say they aimed to reopen the 1881 bridge, which connects Ness Bank and Ness Walk, “as soon as possible”.

This morning, Highland Council’s assistant chief executive Malcom MacLeod issued a statement about the state of the historic bridge during the economy and infrastructure committee meeting.

When will Infirmary Bridge in Inverness reopen?

Mr MacLeod started by confirming that the Infirmary Bridge was damaged during the storm.

He said that the appointment of contractors for the repairs has been approved.

The assistant chief executive added that in the initial inspection “no major issues” have been identified.

And he said that repair works should be “pretty straightforward”.

If no further faults are identified, the Infirmary Bridge would be reopening in early September.

‘Risk of delay if we encounter difficulties’

A Highland Council’s statement reads: “Due to storm damage repairs are required to replace several turnbuckles on the main hangers.

“We have appointed a specialist contractor. If the repairs go as planned, we hope to re-open the bridge by early September.

“However , there is a risk of delay if we encounter difficulties, such as attaching the new turnbuckles to the old fittings, or the need to replace hangers.

“In the meantime, the bridge will remain closed to all users on safety grounds.”

