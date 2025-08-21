Expected date for Inverness Infirmary Bridge reopening confirmed as Storm Floris blamed for damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Expected date for Inverness Infirmary Bridge reopening confirmed as Storm Floris blamed for damage

The historic bridge, which connects Ness Bank and Ness Walk, was closed two weeks ago after significant damage was found during a routine inspection.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The River Ness crossing has been closed off to the public. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Repair works are set to begin soon on Inverness’ closed off Infirmary Bridge.

Two weeks ago, the bridge was closed after significant damage was discovered during a routine inspection.

Inspectors found that a hanger, which holds the bottom cord of the bridge deck, was sheared, prompting concerns for public safety on the historic crossing.

Further similar faults on hangers along the bridge were identified during a more in-depth assessment of the crossing after that.

A timescale for repairs was not released however.

Council officials would only say they aimed to reopen the 1881 bridge, which connects Ness Bank and Ness Walk, “as soon as possible”.

This morning, Highland Council’s assistant chief executive Malcom MacLeod issued a statement about the state of the historic bridge during the economy and infrastructure committee meeting.

When will Infirmary Bridge in Inverness reopen?

Mr MacLeod started by confirming that the Infirmary Bridge was damaged during the storm.

He said that the appointment of contractors for the repairs has been approved.

View looking down the Infirmary Bridge
The bridge is expected to reopen early next month. Image: Sandy McMCook/ DC Thomson.

The assistant chief executive added that in the initial inspection “no major issues” have been identified.

And he said that repair works should be “pretty straightforward”.

If no further faults are identified, the Infirmary Bridge would be reopening in early September.

‘Risk of delay if we encounter difficulties’

A Highland Council’s statement reads: “Due to storm damage repairs are required to replace several turnbuckles on the main hangers.

“We have appointed a specialist contractor. If the repairs go as planned, we hope to re-open the bridge by early September.

“However , there is a risk of delay if we encounter difficulties, such as attaching the new turnbuckles to the old fittings, or the need to replace hangers.

“In the meantime, the bridge will remain closed to all users on safety grounds.”

