More
Home News Inverness

Inverness dance school’s expansion plans revealed at trade union office building

This week's Inverness planning round-up also includes £150k works at an ward at Raigmore Hospital.

By Sean McAngus
The building is currently home to Unison trade union. Image: Mhorvan Park/ Design team
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, the Dance School of Inverness unveils plans to convert a trade union’s office building as part of its rapid expansion.

And work is proposed at Raigmore Hospital.

But first, we look at how an office could be turned into a physiotherapy clinic.

SUBMITTED: From office to physiotherapy clinic

The office in question.

Physiotherapist Fiona Hogg wants to turn an office into a physiotherapy clinic.

The change of use is proposed at The Stables, Bunchrew which is three miles away from the Inverness city centre.

She owns Robust Physiotherapy & Sports Performance Clinic.

The building set for transformation.

The floor plans show there will be three physio rooms.

Hardies LLP is representing Fiona in the proposals.

Floor plan revealed.

SUBMITTED: Work at Raigmore Hospital

NHS Highland wants to carry out £150,000 worth of work to refurbish Raigmore Hospital’s Ward 6C.

The work also includes fire protection upgrades and fabric improvements.

Keppie Design Limited is representing NHS Highland Estate Office.

Raigmore Hospital pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

SUBMITTED: Inverness dance school’s expansion plans

The Dance School of Inverness wants to transform a two-storey office building into their new home.

The property at 53 Shore Street is currently used as offices for Unison.

This dance school which has been running for 25 years is keen to move into a bigger location.

The building on Shore Street.

This organisation has students aged 1 to 18.

They believe their current location at Old High Church Hall on Academy Street is no longer suitable due to the number of students.

The proposed move to Shore Street would be more suitable in terms of size and accessibility.

Meanwhile, there will be improved parking and a variety of spaces for different classes.

The office building.

Work will include removing non-load bearing partitions and adding one more toilet.

The smoke detection and alarm system will be upgraded, but no external works are proposed.

Floor plans show there will be three studios.

Proposed floor plans for dance school..
The proposed operating hours will generally be 3pm to 9pm on weekdays.

Meanwhile, it will be 8.30am to 3pm on Saturdays and occasionally on Sundays.

The school is closed during school holidays.

There will be a maximum of four staff members on-site at any given time.

