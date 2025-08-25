Gellions vs Lauders: Which is Inverness’ oldest pub?

Two pubs in Inverness are claiming to be the oldest in the city…

The Gellions Bar on Bridge Street and Lauders on Church Street both have signs outside proclaiming themselves to be the “oldest pub” in the Highland Capital.

The argument kicked off more than eight years ago, when the former manager of Lauders, previously known as The Criterion or ‘Crit’, found an old map of Inverness that showed the pub could date back to 1774.

However, the Gellions, whose website claims it was established in 1841, disagreed with the findings.

This week, The P&J visited both pubs to ask why they both claim to be the oldest in Inverness.

We also visited the Highland Archive Centre at Bught Road to search for evidence that would help end the debate…

‘We’re definitely the oldest’: Gellions’ manager says Lauders is ‘confused’

Gellions manager Amy Jamieson was adamant.

She told The P&J that they are “definitely” the oldest pub in the Highland Capital.

She said: “The way we look at it, every time we have tourists in, and they say: ‘Oh! the oldest pub in Inverness!’, I say yeah, but just round the corner, there is a pub that’s confused…”

Inverness-born Amy adds: “They have a sign saying they date back to 1852, but we’re from 1841, so you know, the figures speak for themselves.

“Someone did research on it, and apparently, we go back to even earlier than 1841.

“Also, we’re yet to see this map they talk about.”

‘They were a hotel bar, not a pub’: Lauders’ manager says they know ‘they are the oldest’

Lauders’ manager Ed Colley, who took over the job eight months ago, explained that former manager Peter Carroll did some research to find out more about the history of the pub.

He said: “He found a 1774 map of Inverness and our building is definitely on it.

“Like shown as a business, I believe, because it’s a darker black box.

“As far as I’m aware, we have been a pub on site since at least 1774. But the records obviously began in 1852, so we just say 1852.”

He added that although Gellions “love to talk about it,” they “know” they are the oldest.

“They bring it up all the time, which says a lot, doesn’t it?”, he said.

The young manager continued: “They were a hotel bar from 1841, but they were not a pub. They were a hotel bar until only about 100 years ago, I think.

“So, regardless of whether it’s 1852 or before, we’re definitely the longest-standing continuous pub in Inverness.

“No, we’re absolutely not confused. They talk about the rivalry so much that I think that they might be confused if anybody is.”

‘It’s not one of the oldest, it’s one of the newest’

So far, we’re no further on in untangling the mystery. I decided to visit the man who kicked off the debate.

Former Lauders manager Peter Carroll is now the manager for Playback on Academy Street, so he was easy enough to track down.

He described how the map he found shows that the building was there in the 1770s.

Mr Carroll added that Gellions was “not a bar but a hotel”.

He said: “One of my regulars used to go to Gellions for a drink and you had to get signed in to have a drink there. So, that’s how you know it’s not a bar. It was a hotel.

“There’s a very fine line there because if you happen to get signed in to have a drink, it’s not a bar, and that’s why Gellions is probably one of the newest bars in Inverness.

“Gellions was a hotel until 1973. And that’s what’s funny, that they’re saying they’re the oldest. They’ve never been the oldest, ever.”

What do the archives say about Inverness’ oldest pub?

This week, The P&J visited the Highland Archive Centre to search for more information that would help settle the debate.

We dug into several family history articles, Registers of Licences from 1765 and Valuation Rolls from 1887.

We also found the 1774 map of Inverness on which Lauders bases its historic claims.

Gellions could date back to before 1841

We looked into four articles on the origins of the Gellions bar and the Gellions family published by researcher John Durham in the Highland Family History Society journal more than 10 years ago.

Is Gellions Inverness’ oldest pub?

The Gellions bar was originally the Gellions Inn or Gellions Hotel and was accessed off Church Street.

Mr Durham did some research on a man named Thomas Gellion, who was described in the census as a valet to Culloden in August 1825.

However, one year later, records show him as “an innkeeper”, which could mean the Gellions Inn was established 15 years before 1841, the date currently displayed on the pub’s website.

Further research showed that Thomas’ daughter, Helen Gellion, had run the hotel as a tenant since the death of her father in 1840.

Documents found by the historian revealed that Helen Gellion purchased the hotel in 1861.

At the archives, the Press and Journal looked into the Register of Licences from the Licensing Court covering the years between 1856 and 1975, the first surviving register since 1786.

This court had five officials who decided who was to be granted a licence to sell alcohol, with licenses having to be renewed annually.

On the register for 1856, applicant 24 is an “innkeeper” on Bridge Street called Helen Gellion.

Was Lauders already a pub in 1774?

The P&J had access to this map from 1774 which caused the spat, which is available online at the National Library of Scotland or as a physical copy at the Inverness archives.

Titled “Plan of the river Ness to the north of the bridge of Inverness”, it was drawn by well-known mapmaker John Home.

The map does show a building on Church Street, on the corner with Baron Taylor Street, that resembles the current premises of Lauders.

However, it has not been possible to confirm whether these were home to a pub at the time.

We had access to the Register of Licences from the Licensing Court 1765-1786, the first surviving register for Inverness.

In 1765, there were 16 applicants to sell alcohol in premises on Kirk Street, which a few years later changed its name to Church Street.

Meanwhile, in 1773, there were two further applicants on the city centre street.

Many of the licences were granted to vintners or vintrixes, who sold alcohol from their own houses.

The 260-year-old book only displays the applicant’s name next to the street name, with no reference to the street number.

Therefore, it has not been possible to find out whether one of these applicants was requesting a licence to sell alcohol at the current Lauders premises.

We will keep looking into it; however, for now, the question of which is the oldest pub in Inverness cannot be answered with certainty.

Do YOU have any theories? let us know in our comments section below!