Inverness

Inverness embezzler ‘can’t remember’ swindling £10,000 from newsagents

Jacqueline Maclean took the five-figure sum while in a "position of authority" at Laidlaw's Newsagents and has no memory of her crime.

By Jenni Gee
Jacqueline Maclean embezzled thousands from Laidlaw's. Image: Google Street View
A woman who embezzled £10,000 from the shop where she worked has no memory of committing her crime, a court has been told.

Jacqueline Maclean, 63, took £10,000 out of the business at Laidlaw’s Newsagents whilst employed “in a position of authority”.

But a court heard Maclean has since suffered a stroke, which has left her with no memory of her crime.

Maclean appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of embezzling the five-figure sum between 1 September 2021 and 1 June 2022.

Embezzler had been left in charge

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told Inverness Sheriff Court that, at that time, Maclean was working “in a position of authority” at the Bruce Garden store.

Ms Gray told Sheriff Mark Stewart that Maclean had been left in charge while her boss was on holiday.

It was after this that transactions through the shop’s PayPoint terminal “weren’t adding up”.

“After looking through the CCTV they have discovered that various transactions have been going through the paypoint that have not been made by customers – they have been made by the accused,” the fiscal depute said.

The court heard that there has been no repayment of the funds embezzled.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Maclean, drew the sheriff’s attention to a presentencing report which details how Maclean had “no memory” of the crime.

He explained: “Because of the nature of the stroke she has had since the incident, she does not have any memory of what was going on at the time.”

He said that Maclean’s guilty plea had been offered after he had been able to examine the evidence with her.

“We were able to satisfy ourselves that, sadly, Ms McLean had taken monies,” Mr O’Dea said, adding: “When Ms Maclean looked at the video, she was quite upset when she saw herself.”

Unpaid work

Sheriff Stewart told Maclean, who has no previous convictions: “You pled guilty to an offence which involved a fairly large sum of money being taken from your employers

“I understand that you are financially not in a good position and not able to make compensation.

“There is one way you can make reparation to society and the community at large and that is by unpaid work in the community.”

He placed Maclean on a community payback order with 90 hours of unpaid work to be completed in nine months.