Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The Pizzeria: What did I think of my first trip to new Inverness restaurant?

I was one of the few lucky ones to try out the spot before it opens today, and here's what I thought...

The Pizzeria in Inverness is now open. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Ahead of its official opening today, I was lucky enough to go along to the latest addition to the Inverness restaurant scene – The Pizzeria.

The new pizza spot has opened at the former Filling Station building on the corner of Falcon Square.

It has been shut since September 2023, and now reopens as the sister venue of The Pizzeria in Fort William.

With authentic Italian pizzas on offer, did its doughy dishes live up to my expectations?

Iconic building has seen £200,000 transformation

Black Sheep Hotels chief operating officer Vidur Kapur revealed the business has spent around £200,000 on the restaurant alone.

Collapsed ceilings and damage to walls and floors meant it would be a huge renovation project.

Inside the newly refurbished building. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And upon entering the restaurant, you can see the difference. Signs pop out more than previously. Once in, the restaurant and its vibe fit perfectly,

Original features which were preserved are mixed with a touch of tradition inside this pizzeria. Pictures fill the walls, giving it a homely feel.

My review of The Pizzeria in Inverness

The menu does what it says on the tin. Pizzas. There are 10 to choose from as well as a list of extra toppings.

These include your classic margherita and pepperoni, as well as BBQ chicken and, perhaps curiously, sausage meat, broccoli and mozzarella.

First, I tried out the Margherita pizza (£13).

My margherita pizza was exactly how I like it. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

When the pizza came, it looked delicious. And it looked exactly how it tasted.

The dough was not only the perfect texture for my pizza, but also the perfect amount.

There was plenty of cheese, and the crust was crunchy, but not burnt.

My rating: 5/5

My high expectations were met from the very beginning, but could The Pizzeria keep it up?

Next, was a BBQ chicken pizza (£15).

The BBQ chicken pizza might have had too many toppings – if that is even possible, although I finished the whole thing. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

I know quite a few people who would choose to steer clear of this on a menu, but I’ll admit, I am all for controversy when it comes to pizza.

My biggest complaint of pizza places is normally that you don’t get enough toppings.

That certainly wasn’t the case. But is there such a thing as too much?

For me, there does need to be a bit of balance. The chicken, peppers and so on were a real asset to this pizza, and it all tasted great together with the sauce.

But, the amount of toppings did mean I found myself scraping up what fell off my pizza on a couple of occasions.

Maybe I’m just a messy eater.

My rating: 4/5

Finally, it was time to try something a bit different – Pizza Salsiccia e Friarielli (£16). Italian sausage meat with broccoli and, for us, vegan cheese.

Would broccoli be on your pizza? Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

My partner is lactose intolerant, and it would have felt rude to bring her to a pizza place just for her to watch me eat three pizzas.

First of all, it is always good to find somewhere with vegan options. It makes life a lot easier for people with dietary requirements.

Second of all, I’m not a huge fan of broccoli, so I had to lower my expectations for this one.

That said, I enjoyed it more than I thought I would, and Sophie, who does like broccoli, loved it.

What I found with all three, was that one full pizza would be enough to fill you up, good portion sizes are a must when eating out.

My rating would be unfair on this one since I wouldn’t choose those toppings normally, so – Sophie’s rating: 5/5

One of the first in the door – but will I be back?

All in all, everything is presented really well, and with more dishes available now they are fully open, I will be back to try the rest.

The prices seem more than fair for what is on offer and vegan cheese pizzas can be hard to come by.

Italian is my favourite cuisine and I think I may have found a new place to put into the dinner-date rotation.

