‘It’s a loss’: Highlanders react to Spectrum Centre closure blow

Highlanders have spoken of their sadness over the impending closure of the Spectrum Centre in Inverness.

The doors to the community centre will be shut by Highland Council next week in light of diminishing footfall.

Finances have been tough for some time and the writing was on the wall after the committee responsible for day-to-day operations folded.

The centre remains open to the public until next Sunday, but the long-term future of the space remains uncertain.

The Press and Journal took to the streets to speak with Inverness shoppers and workers to ask their views on the centre.

Many expressed sorrow that the Spectrum will go and had fond memories of classes there over the years.

But a number of the comments indicated it had been some time since they had made use of the centre’s services.

Will the Spectrum Centre be missed?

The community centre has catered to many different needs over the years, from sports clubs to support for drug and alcohol addiction.

It offers a versatile space, with a theatre and gig space, dance studio and a number of meeting rooms.

Cara Jamieson, 21, recalls attending Kung Fu at the centre more than a decade ago.

She said: “I didn’t know it was shutting. That’s quite sad.

“I used to do Kung Fu here. It’ll be over 10 years ago now.

“It will be a loss, especially if it’s helping people out of drug problems and things like that.

“At least there is a place for them to go. A safe environment.”

Hannah Taylor, a support worker for Gateway – The Highland Homeless Trust – said some service users had “used it for the activities over the years”.

“It’s a shame if it’s going to close because there aren’t many other places that offer what it does,” she said.

A Black Isle resident told us: “I’ve been to some concerts there and used the cafe.

“I liked what they were doing there.

“But I can’t say I frequented it – and it didn’t always appear that well used.”

Could a downturn in footfall be a contributing factor?

Another former user of the centre told us it had been a “long time” since he had walked through the doors of the centre.

But he said losing such a versatile space will be a loss to the city.

“I’m disappointed,” he said.

“I have been in one of the rooms for Tai Chi.

“That was a few years ago, but it’s a shame to lose somewhere so multifunctional.”

As the imminent closure was revealed last week, Inverness Councillor Michael Gregson said: “It is essential that there are good, varied community facilities, in the City Centre.

“Sadly, the writing has been on the wall for a while.

“The Spectrum’s underuse has been of concern to many of us.”