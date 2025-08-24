‘It’s a loss’: Highlanders react to Spectrum Centre closure blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘It’s a loss’: Highlanders react to Spectrum Centre closure blow

Locals said they would be "sad" to see the centre go - but a number admitted they hadn't used it in some time

By Michelle Henderson
Facade of the Spectrum Centre.
The Spectrum Centre will close its doors for good within days. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

Highlanders have spoken of their sadness over the impending closure of the Spectrum Centre in Inverness.

The doors to the community centre will be shut by Highland Council next week in light of diminishing footfall.

Finances have been tough for some time and the writing was on the wall after the committee responsible for day-to-day operations folded.

The centre remains open to the public until next Sunday, but the long-term future of the space remains uncertain.

The Press and Journal took to the streets to speak with Inverness shoppers and workers to ask their views on the centre.

Many expressed sorrow that the Spectrum will go and had fond memories of classes there over the years.

But a number of the comments indicated it had been some time since they had made use of the centre’s services.

Will the Spectrum Centre be missed?

The community centre has catered to many different needs over the years, from sports clubs to support for drug and alcohol addiction.

It offers a versatile space, with a theatre and gig space, dance studio and a number of meeting rooms.

Cara Jamieson, 21, recalls attending Kung Fu at the centre more than a decade ago.

She said: “I didn’t know it was shutting. That’s quite sad.

“I used to do Kung Fu here. It’ll be over 10 years ago now.

“It will be a loss, especially if it’s helping people out of drug problems and things like that.

“At least there is a place for them to go. A safe environment.”

The centre offers lots of rooms for a variety of uses.
A decline in users has been highlighted as a key reason for the closure. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Hannah Taylor, a support worker for Gateway – The Highland Homeless Trust – said some service users had “used it for the activities over the years”.

“It’s a shame if it’s going to close because there aren’t many other places that offer what it does,” she said.

A Black Isle resident told us: “I’ve been to some concerts there and used the cafe.

“I liked what they were doing there.

“But I can’t say I frequented it – and it didn’t always appear that well used.”

Could a downturn in footfall be a contributing factor?

Another former user of the centre told us it had been a “long time” since he had walked through the doors of the centre.

But he said losing such a versatile space will be a loss to the city.

“I’m disappointed,” he said.

“I have been in one of the rooms for Tai Chi.

“That was a few years ago, but it’s a shame to lose somewhere so multifunctional.”

As the imminent closure was revealed last week, Inverness Councillor Michael Gregson said: “It is essential that there are good, varied community facilities, in the City Centre.

“Sadly, the writing has been on the wall for a while.

“The Spectrum’s underuse has been of concern to many of us.”

Conversation