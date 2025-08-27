Why notorious Inverness roundabout is to be ‘returned to previous layout’ less than a week after revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why notorious Inverness roundabout is to be ‘returned to previous layout’ less than a week after revamp

Works completed on the Inshes roundabout have caused confusion amongst drivers.

The Inshes junction. Image: Sandy McCook/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Changes to the layout of a controversial Inverness roundabout have sparked concerns from drivers, who feel the risk of accidents has increased.

Following the work, some have taken to social media to express their concerns over the issue, with worries cars may crash into the roundabout island.

And Highland Council has now revealed new plans to fix the road markings.

This means the road will close again on Thursday night and go into the early hours of Friday, forcing drivers to find alternative routes.

It said the temporary closure is “required in the interest of public safety” as it carries out new road markings on the roundabout.

What changes have been made to Inshes roundabout?

The works, which began on August 17, started with the removal of the existing road surface around the roundabout, as well as on Culloden Road.

Manhole covers were also adjusted.

Following the resurfacing work, new lines were painted on the junction as part of a six-night project earlier this month.

 

The dotted lines show slim lanes on the Inshes roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The roundabout now features dotted lines guiding drivers to the correct lane, whether you’re heading for Inshes Retail Park, towards Raigmore or onto the A9 heading north from Inverness.

However, drivers have spotted the new layout means inside lanes are no longer wide enough for cars to fit into.

People have also taken to social media calling on councillors for action to take place quickly.

The Inshes roundabout with a red arrow pointing to the narrow gap for people heading to the A9 (north). Image: Peter MacDonald

Peter MacDonald posted: “The red arrow shows where the car in the right-hand lane will end up if three cars head round the roundabout – it’s simply not wide enough.

“I think the markings may need sorted or there will be some nasty scrapes there.”

A contractor will now have to make more changes to the roundabout. Highland Council it will be closed from 11pm on Thursday until 5am on Friday morning.

Highland Council to undo roundabout changes

Highland Council told the Press and Journal that mistakes with the road markings have been identified as part of the monitoring of the roundabout following the changes.

Meanwhile, the local authority has stressed that the new white dots were never intended to be an “improvement” in the first place.

An aerial shot of the Inshes roundabout and its surroundings. Image: Highland Council

And they have confirmed the layout will be returned to something motorists will be more familiar with.

A spokesperson said: “The marking discrepancies were picked up as part of the supervision of the maintenance works.

“The scheme is a maintenance scheme rather than an improvement scheme.

“There are no plans to introduce traffic lights. Line markings will return to the previous layout that drivers are familiar with, but they will be more defined due to the new road surface and new white lining paint.”

