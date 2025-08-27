Why notorious Inverness roundabout is to be ‘returned to previous layout’ less than a week after revamp

Changes to the layout of a controversial Inverness roundabout have sparked concerns from drivers, who feel the risk of accidents has increased.

Following the work, some have taken to social media to express their concerns over the issue, with worries cars may crash into the roundabout island.

And Highland Council has now revealed new plans to fix the road markings.

This means the road will close again on Thursday night and go into the early hours of Friday, forcing drivers to find alternative routes.

It said the temporary closure is “required in the interest of public safety” as it carries out new road markings on the roundabout.

What changes have been made to Inshes roundabout?

The works, which began on August 17, started with the removal of the existing road surface around the roundabout, as well as on Culloden Road.

Manhole covers were also adjusted.

Following the resurfacing work, new lines were painted on the junction as part of a six-night project earlier this month.

The roundabout now features dotted lines guiding drivers to the correct lane, whether you’re heading for Inshes Retail Park, towards Raigmore or onto the A9 heading north from Inverness.

However, drivers have spotted the new layout means inside lanes are no longer wide enough for cars to fit into.

People have also taken to social media calling on councillors for action to take place quickly.

Peter MacDonald posted: “The red arrow shows where the car in the right-hand lane will end up if three cars head round the roundabout – it’s simply not wide enough.

“I think the markings may need sorted or there will be some nasty scrapes there.”

A contractor will now have to make more changes to the roundabout. Highland Council it will be closed from 11pm on Thursday until 5am on Friday morning.

Highland Council to undo roundabout changes

Highland Council told the Press and Journal that mistakes with the road markings have been identified as part of the monitoring of the roundabout following the changes.

Meanwhile, the local authority has stressed that the new white dots were never intended to be an “improvement” in the first place.

And they have confirmed the layout will be returned to something motorists will be more familiar with.

A spokesperson said: “The marking discrepancies were picked up as part of the supervision of the maintenance works.

“The scheme is a maintenance scheme rather than an improvement scheme.

“There are no plans to introduce traffic lights. Line markings will return to the previous layout that drivers are familiar with, but they will be more defined due to the new road surface and new white lining paint.”

Read more from Inverness