Meet the busker who moved to Inverness to be with girlfriend but stayed for his ‘love’ for city after break-up

There was a special buzz on Inverness High Street around lunchtime this week.

Dozens of people were stopping to listen to a young busker singing in front of the Market Brae Steps.

Guitar in hand, his voice was putting a smile on the faces of the people hunting for the best meal deal.

Impressed by the performance, I approached the musician for a chat.

Jack Given explained that he has been performing on the High Street since September last year when he moved up from Fife to be with his then girlfriend.

However, after the break-up, he decided to stay because he had fallen in “love” with Inverness and the Highlands.

What made Fife busker fall in love with Inverness?

It was love that brought Jack Given to the Highlands, but it was a very different kind f love that has made him stay.

The 24-year-old said: “I moved up here with my ex-girlfriend and then we broke up.

“But I’ve stayed because I’ve always loved the Highlands, and I love Inverness; it’s a beautiful city; I love being up here.

“The scenery is beautiful, the music scene is great. Everyone I’ve met through the industry in Inverness is just so willing to help you; they’re lovely people.

“It’s also great that it’s so close to the Cairngorms and there are beautiful beaches an hour away.”

But the beauty of the region is not the only reason the singer has found happiness in the Highlands.

A few months ago, he met his current girlfriend, Melissa, to whom she dedicated his “favourite song.”

He explained: “I normally play covers when I’m busking, and then I’ll slide a few of my own songs in there as well.

“My favourite one is a song called Whatever It Takes. It’s about me and my girlfriend, a romantic song and she loves it.”

What makes busking special?

Jack got into music at 11, when he started getting bagpipe lessons.

“Then I realised that bagpipes weren’t cool, so I started playing guitar and learning electric guitar,” he said.

He added that his idol is 28-year-old American singer Finneas O’Connell and likes singing any of his songs.

Speaking about his style, he described it as “a mix between folk and pop music”.

“It’s mostly really cringy, but it’s good music, I like playing it, I like writing, I feel really inspired.”

Jack explained that he gets regular gigs in several Inverness pubs, including the Gellions, Soundbar and the Glenalbyn as well as bars outside the city.

However, he thinks there is something special about performing in the street.

He explained: “I enjoy busking even if I’m doing gigs, I think it’s so fun to come out and just sort of humble yourself.

“Last year, there was a good month where I was here almost every day.

“And it’s good to meet new people on the High Street and I do meet a lot of people, really.

“I meet a lot of people from overseas. There was an American couple who came up and asked me to play my own music, which was pretty cool.”

Is Inverness a good city for busking?

Jack thinks the Highland Capital is a “pretty good city” for buskers.

He said: “People are willing to interact with you. Sometimes I don’t even care how much money I make.

“It’s just nice to be out here and meeting new people and singing for them and showing some of my music to them.”

The talented artist, who also works at Wetherspoons to pay the bills, hopes to be a full-time musician in the future.

“I want to write more music, release it and do some original music gigs,” he concluded.

