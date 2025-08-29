Infamous Inshes roundabout in Inverness changed again less than one week after major revamp: Has it resolved the worries?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Infamous Inshes roundabout in Inverness changed again less than one week after major revamp: Has it resolved the worries?

It comes following complaints from worried drivers that the new lines were going to cause more accidents.

By Alex Banks
The Inshes roundabout in Inverness which has changed, again. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Inshes roundabout in Inverness which has changed, again. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A notorious Inverness roundabout has been revamped again following complaints from drivers over their safety.

A six-day project saw changes to the layout of the Inshes roundabout, which included resurfacing and painting new lanes.

However, the works undertaken last week sparked concerns over the increased risk of cars crashing into its island.

Drivers took to social media to point out access to lanes had been made too narrow and would result in “some nasty scrapes”.

Motorists using the Inshes roundabout today

Following this, Highland Council made a U-turn on the revamp, announcing another closure of the roundabout.

And following last night’s works, the junction has returned to its former layout.

The freshly painted lines now seem to guide cars into wide enough lanes without as much risk.

‘What a waste of time and money’

An Inverness resident who walks by the busy Inshes roundabout every morning believes Highland Council should be “very embarrassed” by the situation.

The road was closed last night and into the early hours of this morning, forcing drivers onto alternative routes.

She said: “I think it’s ridiculous, what a waste of time and money. This roundabout has never been simple, you would think by now they (Highland Council) would have a solution.

The lines initially left little space for people heading towards the A9 (north). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“But they managed to make it worse. The council should be very embarrassed.

“When I was here the last couple of days you could see the confusion.

“My grandson drives here all of the time, and it wasn’t safe that week. I’m worried he might end up in a crash.

“It doesn’t make you trust them anymore and next time some work is happening I wouldn’t be surprised if it will need re-done as well.”

Last year, 64% of our readers voted the Inshes roundabout as the worst in Inverness.

Will council change Inshes roundabout layout again?

Highland Council said mistakes were identified as part of the monitoring of the roundabout after the initial changes.

However, the local authority has stressed the new white dots were never intended to be an “improvement”.

Following an enquiry from the Press and Journal into the future of the roundabout, a Highland Council spokesman revealed there are no plans to introduce traffic lights, like the Longman Road roundabout.

Read more Inverness stories

Conversation