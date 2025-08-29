Infamous Inshes roundabout in Inverness changed again less than one week after major revamp: Has it resolved the worries?

A notorious Inverness roundabout has been revamped again following complaints from drivers over their safety.

A six-day project saw changes to the layout of the Inshes roundabout, which included resurfacing and painting new lanes.

However, the works undertaken last week sparked concerns over the increased risk of cars crashing into its island.

Drivers took to social media to point out access to lanes had been made too narrow and would result in “some nasty scrapes”.

Motorists using the Inshes roundabout today

Following this, Highland Council made a U-turn on the revamp, announcing another closure of the roundabout.

And following last night’s works, the junction has returned to its former layout.

The freshly painted lines now seem to guide cars into wide enough lanes without as much risk.

‘What a waste of time and money’

An Inverness resident who walks by the busy Inshes roundabout every morning believes Highland Council should be “very embarrassed” by the situation.

The road was closed last night and into the early hours of this morning, forcing drivers onto alternative routes.

She said: “I think it’s ridiculous, what a waste of time and money. This roundabout has never been simple, you would think by now they (Highland Council) would have a solution.

“But they managed to make it worse. The council should be very embarrassed.

“When I was here the last couple of days you could see the confusion.

“My grandson drives here all of the time, and it wasn’t safe that week. I’m worried he might end up in a crash.

“It doesn’t make you trust them anymore and next time some work is happening I wouldn’t be surprised if it will need re-done as well.”

Last year, 64% of our readers voted the Inshes roundabout as the worst in Inverness.

Will council change Inshes roundabout layout again?

Highland Council said mistakes were identified as part of the monitoring of the roundabout after the initial changes.

However, the local authority has stressed the new white dots were never intended to be an “improvement”.

Following an enquiry from the Press and Journal into the future of the roundabout, a Highland Council spokesman revealed there are no plans to introduce traffic lights, like the Longman Road roundabout.

