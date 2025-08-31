Shock as ‘no one traced’ for Inverness Cathedral vandalism attack despite suspected culprit caught in the act on CCTV

An Inverness businessman and reverend have told of their shock nobody has been caught following a four-month investigation into graffiti smeared on St Andrews Cathedral – despite the supposed culprit’s face being caught on CCTV.

The back walls of the Ardross Street landmark appeared covered in graphic images and graffiti tags in the morning of Wednesday, April 30.

The letters HMC – understood to stand for “Hilton Mental Crew” – were tagged on the building and on the path.

Those responsible also wrote “We were here” on one of the exterior walls.

Four months after the incident, police have confirmed that “no one has been traced”.

It is understood the incident was reported to the police by Tristan Aitchison, the co-owner of popular city centre cafe Xoko, who has plans to open a tearoom in the cathedral hall.

This week, Mr Aitchison told The P&J he finds it “surprising” that police have not been able to find the culprit given “the very clear CCTV footage”.

Meanwhile, Inverness Cathedral’s provost, The Very Reverend Sarah Murray, has told us that she hopes police “will reconsider the evidence” of the vandalism.

Vandalism CCTV footage refused at Inverness police station

Mr Aitchison told The P&J that police “refused” to take the CCTV footage on the day of the incident.

He said: “Reverend Sarah Murray took the CCTV footage down on that day and they refused it at Burnett Road police station.

“And it took them a month to collect the CCTV, only after I’d complained to our MSP and they’d written a letter to the police.”

A spokesperson from Highland and Island MSP Rhoda Grant’s office confirmed that they wrote to the police just over three weeks after the incident.

However, they say they are still awaiting a response from their own correspondence sent on May 23.

What Inverness Cathedral CCTV footage shows

The Press and Journal has viewed the CCTV footage taken from Inverness Cathedral on the night of the vandalism incident.

Images show a male who appears young wearing dark clothes while spraying the walls of the 150-year-old building.

At times the brazen culprit stands almost directly in front of the camera with no attempt to conceal their identity.

Mr Aitchison insisted that he finds it “surprising” police have not found the perpetrator.

He said: “So, there’s a person on the CCTV you can see, and obviously, it’s a member of the Hilton Mental Crew.

“So, it’s surprising that they’ve not been able to join the dots and find the culprit.”

‘Surprising vandalism case is now closed’

Meanwhile, Inverness Cathedral’s provost, The Very Reverend Sarah Murray, also told The P&J she is surprised “no action has been taken” despite the evidence available.

She said: “It seems surprising that despite clear CCTV footage of one of the individuals involved in the graffiti at the cathedral and other buildings in the grounds, no action has been taken and the case is now closed.

“This gives the wrong idea about the responsibility of individuals to show care and respect to others and their property and that there is no recourse when this isn’t the case.

“We hope that the police will reconsider the evidence they have and ensure that those responsible are brought to a place where their actions receive the appropriate consequences for the safety and well-being of our city and communities.”

Police told the Press and Journal that active investigations into the incident have ceased.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.35am on April 30 we received a report of vandalism to a building in the Ardross Street area of Inverness.

“Inquiries have been carried out and no-one has been traced.

“Any further information will be assessed.”

Police were asked to comment further on the concerns raised by Mr Aitchison and Mrs Murray about the investigation, but they declined to add to their statement.

