Cyclist, 72, dies after coming off bike on road near Inverness

A 72-year-old man has died after coming off his bike on a road near Inverness this morning.

The incident occurred on the B9006 Culloden road near Westhill, west of the city at around 8.50am on Saturday August 30.

The man was riding a turquoise Bianchi pedal bike at the time.

Emergency services were dispatched, but the 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The B9006 was closed for a few hours before reopening at 11.30am.

Police are now appealing for witnesses that could help officers find out what happened.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to any witnesses to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0955 of Saturday, 30 August, 2025.