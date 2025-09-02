The Original Factory Shop to close in blow to Inverness Academy Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

The Original Factory Shop to close in blow to Inverness Academy Street

The shop announced on social media it was closing.

By Ross Hempseed
The Original Factory Shop on Academy Street, Inverness.
The Inverness store on Academy Street. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

The Original Factory Shop has announced yet another closure in a blow to Inverness Academy Street.

The retailer went through a rapid expansion between 2022 and 2024.

The discount shop carries brands, including Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani.

However, now it has been forced to shut “loss-making stores” across the country.

Several shops have been closed on north and north-east high streets including in Invergordon, Peterhead, Nairn and now Inverness.

The shop first opened its doors on Academy Street back in September 2023, much to the delight of bargain shoppers.

It occupies a prominent unit, formerly M&Co, on Inverness’ busiest street.

Original Factory Shop thanks Inverness customers

However, its prime location and large potential customer base has been unable to keep it from closing.

The announcement was made via social media.

It reads: “We would like to take this time to thank all of our customers at the Inverness store. We have loved serving you and being part of the community for nearly the last two years.

“We hope you will pop in to see us before we close.

“Please can we ask that you be respectful to staff as we are all devastated that our store is closing.”

It is yet unknown when the shop will close but it is likely to within the coming weeks.

There are shops still open across the north and north-east including in Stonehaven, Fraserburgh, Stornoway, Buckie and Fort William.

