The Original Factory Shop to close in blow to Inverness Academy Street

The Original Factory Shop has announced yet another closure in a blow to Inverness Academy Street.

The retailer went through a rapid expansion between 2022 and 2024.

The discount shop carries brands, including Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani.

However, now it has been forced to shut “loss-making stores” across the country.

Several shops have been closed on north and north-east high streets including in Invergordon, Peterhead, Nairn and now Inverness.

The shop first opened its doors on Academy Street back in September 2023, much to the delight of bargain shoppers.

It occupies a prominent unit, formerly M&Co, on Inverness’ busiest street.

Original Factory Shop thanks Inverness customers

However, its prime location and large potential customer base has been unable to keep it from closing.

The announcement was made via social media.

It reads: “We would like to take this time to thank all of our customers at the Inverness store. We have loved serving you and being part of the community for nearly the last two years.

“We hope you will pop in to see us before we close.

“Please can we ask that you be respectful to staff as we are all devastated that our store is closing.”

It is yet unknown when the shop will close but it is likely to within the coming weeks.

There are shops still open across the north and north-east including in Stonehaven, Fraserburgh, Stornoway, Buckie and Fort William.