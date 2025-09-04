Gellions vs Lauders: Inverness historian reveals research on which pub is REALLY the oldest in the city

An Inverness historian has opened up his research to The Press and Journal to establish what he believes is the oldest pub in the Highland capital.

It’s a debate that has sparked countless arguments, with both Gellions and Lauders claiming to have been serving drinks first.

Feargus Murray, 29, who graduated with distinction in a master’s degree in the History of the Highlands and Islands at UHI last year, believes he may finally have the answer to the long-running argument.

The Invernessian has done years of research into the history of a number of pubs in the city.

Last week, he contacted The P&J following the publication of our own investigation: ‘Gellions vs Lauders: Which is Inverness’ oldest pub?’

And this week we met the young historian to discuss his findings, including;

Why he says Lauders is “definitely” not the oldest pub in Inverness.

Supposed proof that the Church Street pub does not even date back to 1852, but rather to later in 19th Century.

And his final answer on which is Inverness’ oldest pub.

Why Lauders is ‘definitely’ not the oldest pub in Inverness

The debate kicked off more than eight years ago, when the former manager of Lauders, previously known as The Criterion or Crit, claimed the the pub could date back to 1774 based on an old map he found.

It was believed the document proved the bar was even older than its previously claimed 1852 formation.

However, Mr Murray has dismissed these claims.

He explained: “We don’t really see any mention of the Criterion in the newspapers until the 1890s.

“Also, if you look into the Valuation Roll for the year 1858, the tenant of the Church Street premises was a gentleman called John Ross and he was a wine merchant.

“He moved to the address that year after previously being on Bridge Street for 20 years.

“So, he was selling wine in his shop. I do know that in 1858, he applied for a public house licence, so he would have people consuming alcohol at the property.”

At Lauders, they claim that official documents show the pub dates back to at least 1852.

The researcher said that he has “no idea” where this claim comes from.

He said: “Even though it was a wine shop, you could maybe call it a bar because people could drink alcohol inside the premises, but even then, it would start in 1858.

“Before that, in 1855, according to the valuation roll, the property was vacant. So, really, the earliest date you can give is 1858, not 1852.”

Inverness historian says Lauders’ map is ‘wonderful marketing idea’

The map used by Lauders to support its claims is the “Plan of the river Ness to the north of the bridge of Inverness”, drawn by John Home in 1774.

Mr Murray explained that despite it being a “famous” map, it is “not the most detailed”.

He added that even though there is a building on the location where Lauders now stands, “there is no guarantee” that it is the same one.

The historian added: “To claim that there was a pub there because a building existed on the location 200 years ago is quite a large leap to make.

“Also, the map shows the buildings where other pubs now stand, like the Gellions or the Tooth & Claw.”

Mr Murray showed us a second map, Inverness Ordnance Survey town plans from 1868, which he described as “incredibly detailed”.

He explained: “It shows the main buildings, like the Northern Meeting Rooms, the Town Hall, the Town Steeple, the various banks, etc.

“It also includes the hotels, like the Gellions Hotel, or the Caledonian Hotel.

“And it also shows all the public houses, including places like the Eagle Inn, but it doesn’t give a name to the building of Lauders because it was a wine shop, it wasn’t a pub.

“Using the 1774 map as evidence was, to be as generous as possible, a wonderful marketing idea, at worst, incredibly dishonest.”

Is Gellions the oldest pub in Inverness?

Mr Murray is certain that Gellions “100% existed” in 1841.

He explained that an Inverness Courier article from November 1841 reported on a dinner to celebrate the birth of the then Prince of Wales, later to become King Edward VII, being held at the Gellions.

However, the historian believes the Bridge Street pub likely dates back “a decade” before official records.

The first person believed to have run the establishment was Thomas Gellion, who was described in the census as a valet to Culloden in 1825.

However, by 1826 he is described as an “innkeeper”.

Mr Murray continued: “Thomas had several children, including Arthur George Gellion, who moved to the Caribbean in the 1840s and is a manager in sugar plantations over there until the 1850s.

“But in 1831, he’s attending Gair’s Academy in Inverness, wins a prize in Latin and in the paper he is noted as living in Church Street.

“So, we know that the Gellions are living in Church Street in 1831 and Church Street is where you would have accessed the Gellions at the time.

“So, the Gellions are in Church Street in 1831, and we know that Thomas Gellion is an innkeeper, so, I would say, potentially, the Gellions Hotel dates back to about a decade before 1841.”

Was Gellions always a pub?

Both former and current Lauders’ managers previously argued that Gellions was originally “a hotel with a bar, not a pub”.

However, Mr Murray argues that this is “a bit of a meaningless distinction”.

He said: “Certainly, in the early 19th Century, a small hotel like the Gellions Hotel would have functioned like a bar.

“It would not have functioned as much like a hotel. Certainly, you would have had people staying there.

“But it cannot be compared to places like the Caledonian Hotel, the Station Hotel or the Royal Highlands Hotel, which existed at the time.

“They’re not the same sort of establishment. Those are hotels where people were living for long periods of time. Gellions would have been like a bar with extra rooms.

So, what’s the oldest pub in Inverness?

We asked the historian if he could give a definitive answer to the question of which is the oldest pub in Inverness.

He said: “The answer really depends on the criteria you’re using. If you’re saying that hotels don’t count, then wine shops shouldn’t count either.

“Going by the no-hotel thing, then, actually, it’s probably the Eagle Inn on Baron Taylor Street, which is now the Tooth and Claw.

“If you’re saying that hotels or small places like the Gellions count, then it’s the Gellions.

“I would say the Gellions. It goes back as an establishment to probably the mid-1820s, in that building, in that location.

“But it’s not Lauders. Definitely not Lauders.”

The P&J revisited Lauders to share Mr Murray’s conclusions with them.

The bar manager said: “There was a wine shop inside the building until probably about 30 years ago, so maybe that’s why he is saying it was a wine shop.

“But, to be fair, I’m not so interested in knowing what a historian paid by the Gellions has to say.”

The historian confirmed he’s not being paid by Gellions.

