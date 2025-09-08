Ember v Stagecoach: I took a ride on buses between Inverness and Elgin to see how they compare

A couple of months ago while walking through Inverness, I started to spot an unrecognisable bus company – Ember.

At first, I thought it may be a new tour group. But I quickly found out it was a new all-electric intercity bus service.

It’s not always likely when new firms show up in Scotland that Inverness is involved.

But, for a nice change, I have only seen more and more as the summer has gone on.

And it shouldn’t come as a surprise, because the buses have been becoming a popular choice across the north and north-east.

Co-founders Keith Bradbury and Pierce Glennie launched the company five years ago.

And they insist their aim is to get more people out of cars, and not out of Stagecoach buses.

However, with both firms promising express bus links it is hard not to think it’s a real possibility.

And so, it was time to put both to the test and see how the services between Inverness and Elgin compare.

Optimism for Ember bus

I have sat through my fair share of Stagecoach journeys in my life, and so feel I know what to expect.

With Ember, everything feels shiny and new. My plan was to take their bus from Inverness to Elgin, before coming home with Stagecoach on the M96.

I paid £5.90 for the Ember service from Inverness to Elgin.

I was shocked when on the way back it cost me almost triple – as I had to fork out £15.60 for the Stagecoach service.

So, does this mean I should have low expectations for Ember, or ridiculously high ones for Stagecoach?

Finding Ember’s Inverness home

There was a little confusion for me when first heading to my bus – where would it pick me up? It’s not at Inverness bus station, and online it says stop D on Union Street.

So, I made my way along when I noticed the stickers on the side of the bus stop, which let me know I was in the right place.

On the website, there is a tracker so you can watch your bus head your way, which helps in case buses are delayed.

On this occasion, it arrived with plenty of time for everyone to store their bags and find a seat.

Ember’s website says the journey will take one hour and 14 minutes, a whole four minutes quicker than Stagecoach’s reverse journey estimate.

After finding a seat with a socket for my laptop charger, I sat down, put my headphones on and sussed out my surroundings.

It’s worth noting every seat has USB connectors, but my laptop needs a plug socket so that’s why I picked my seat, behind the steps for the toilet.

We set off on time, and I started my stopwatch.

How is the comfort on all-electric bus?

I like the look of the seats, they remind me of a private airport transfer. They do offer solid support for your back, but they’re not the most relaxing.

My trip to Elgin was a Thursday, and since I was working, I was highly reliant on the Wi-Fi allowing me to keep in touch with my colleagues.

First of all, I checked it was an option when I booked. Then I connected with ease, and most importantly, it actually worked. That’s a win in my book.

Part of me expected a smoother ride on-board Ember, which seems naïve now I think about it, because it’s the same roads.

I also wasn’t expecting any stops along the way, but more passengers joined us in Nairn.

The journey passed fairly quickly, what had felt like 15 minutes on the bus was closer to an hour. Time flies when you’re having fun, or so they say.

But did the Ember bus make it to Elgin on time?

Yes, in fact we arrived three minutes earlier than expected. I hadn’t actually realised it was my stop because it also isn’t the bus station where Ember drives to.

Instead it is outside the railway station. The bus was on the go again towards Aberdeen by 1.13pm, when I had only expecting to be arriving.

So what about the way home?

Following a quick and fairly comfortable journey, I was in a good mood as I made my way through the Elgin streets.

My Stagecoach M96 bus would be leaving in about an hour from the town centre’s bus station and would take me back to Inverness bus station.

But now, having paid triple the price of the enjoyable journey I just had, expectations were through the roof.

The bus arrived in Elgin bus station early enough for everyone to load on, but instantly it felt more of a stressful atmosphere.

My ticket didn’t scan and so I experienced an awkward face-off with the driver before he gave me a nod of approval.

The bus also featured an unpleasant smell, how delightful. Leaving on time, this was my opportunity to take it all in.

When I had my headphones on, the Ember bus felt quiet. But, despite putting my music up a couple of levels, this bus sounded still like a small aircraft.

Not off to a great start, but at least the chairs were slightly more relaxing than on my way here.

To make things worse, we were stuck behind a very slow car. It was at this point I thought I might get my laptop out, but with no plug sockets I knew I’d have to be more careful with my battery.

It’s not long before my laptop is back in my bag, as there is no Wi-Fi. What a disaster.

This service has a few more stops, including a second in Elgin, one in Forres, Nairn and Inverness Airport to account for the slightly longer journey time.

So, did we make it to Inverness in time?

To round it all off, we were due into Inverness bus station at 3.38pm and arrived six minutes late.

The verdict

To be fair, part of me had made my mind up on this trip before I even stepped foot on the buses, simply due to the price.

It meant Stagecoach was going to have to be three times as good, and in reality it ended up second best.

With better prices, conditions and times, Ember has quickly become my bus of choice.

