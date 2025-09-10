Popular Inverness pub MacGregor’s wants to transform their beer garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Inverness pub MacGregor’s wants to transform their beer garden

This week's Inverness planning round-up also includes £10,000 of work at Asda's cafe.

By Sean McAngus
MacGregor's owner Bruce MacGregor pictured. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, popular Inverness pub MacGregor’s wants to transform their beer garden to ensure pub goers can use it all year round.

Neighbours have objected to a city centre business’s expansion plans.

But first, we look at how a new business will be coming to Union Court.

APPROVED: New business at Union Court

A multi-million-pound Inverness retail development will be getting a new tenant.

Union Court consists of six retail units between Union Street and Baron Taylor’s Street.

These units are suitable for a variety of uses including retail, financial services and sale of food or drink for consumption on the premises.

Google Maps image of Union Court in Inverness.
Union Court in Inverness city centre. Image: Google Maps

A building warrant has been approved to combine two units to make one.

JMB.Design was representing Joseph Mooney, from Tornagrain.

The £125,000 worth of work includes the conversion and internal fit out.

However, it remain a mystery what the space will be used for yet.

APPROVED: Work at Asda’s cafe

Exterior view of Asda store, Inverness
Asda Inverness. Image: Supplied.<span style="font-size: 16px">|</span>

Asda has been given the go-ahead to carry out £10,000 worth of work inside one of its Inverness stores.

According to a building warrant, it includes a minor refurbishment to the cafe and fire stopping at the store on Ivanhoe Avenue.

Aggora have been representing Asda.

OBJECTIONS:  Inverness city centre Indian business expansion plans

In July, we revealed Indian Stores & More wanted to expand with a takeaway and cafe inside their Inverness city centre shop.

The business at 28 Tomnahurich Street, which first opened in 2020, already sells Indian and South Asian groceries.

They were looking to have a small commercial kitchen to prepare and serve light snacks such as samosas, sandwiches, chai, aloo parathas, and other simple Indian food items.

Meanwhile, a small seating area has been created with basic tables and chairs for customers to eat.

Indian Stores & More pictured.

Now three neighbours have raised smell and increased footfall concerns over the expansion plans.

Paul Kerrigan is worried that customers and delivery drivers might use his front area and private parking space.

He added: “The front area of my property has been used by taxis, workmen and tourists for parking in the past and I wouldn’t want any damage to occur to this area or property.

Floor plan.

Another neighbour said: “This is a current problem where we have had to lock our bins because people were putting their rubbish in the bin.

“I would have no objection to this but often this was the wrong rubbish in the wrong bin.

Meanwhile, Mr E MacKay is concern about odours, lack of waste storage and littering, and is worried that existing issues with unauthorised parking and access to properties risked being made worse.

SUBMITTED: MacGregor’s beer garden plans

Bruce MacGregor owner of MacGregor's bar
MacGregor’s Bar’S owner Bruce MacGregor Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Well-known Inverness pub MacGregor’s on Academy Street is seeking to transform their beer garden to ensure pub goers can drink and eat outside in all weather conditions.

The business wants to install a pergola with retractable roof over the beer garden.

It is hoped this change would preserve even more of the open air feel of the beer garden when the weather is nice.

MacGregor’s has become one of the city’s most popular bars since it opened in 2017

Drawing impression for a pergola.

Home Bargains want Inverness booze licence

The planned new Home Bargains store that is set to be opened on Henderson Road in Inverness could also be stocking alcohol on its shelves if a new licence application is approved.

The Highland Licensing Board will discuss the application for an off sales alcohol licence on Tuesday, September 16.

There have been no objections to the proposed licence at the time of writing and, if granted, the store will be able to sell alcohol during off-sale hours, from Monday to Sunday 10am until 10pm.

Planning permission for the city’s second Home Bargains store was logged last year when the firm applied for permission to create the outlet at the former Wickes site on Henderson Road.

Home Bargains sign
Home Bargains want an alcohol licence in Inverness. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

TJ Morris, the corporate name behind the chain, was granted permission to start work on the exterior of the building in March.

There is still no timescale as to when the new store will start to take shape, but Home Bargains have ambitious plans to expand within the city.

They currently have one operating store on Rose Street and narrowly won planning permission for a brand new purpose built £5 million store in the Smithton area of Inverness.

The new stores on Henderson Road and in Smithton will create a total of 100 new jobs for the area, the company says.

Additional reporting by local democracy reporter Olivia Andrews.

