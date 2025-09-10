Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, popular Inverness pub MacGregor’s wants to transform their beer garden to ensure pub goers can use it all year round.

Neighbours have objected to a city centre business’s expansion plans.

But first, we look at how a new business will be coming to Union Court.

APPROVED: New business at Union Court

A multi-million-pound Inverness retail development will be getting a new tenant.

Union Court consists of six retail units between Union Street and Baron Taylor’s Street.

These units are suitable for a variety of uses including retail, financial services and sale of food or drink for consumption on the premises.

A building warrant has been approved to combine two units to make one.

JMB.Design was representing Joseph Mooney, from Tornagrain.

The £125,000 worth of work includes the conversion and internal fit out.

However, it remain a mystery what the space will be used for yet.

APPROVED: Work at Asda’s cafe

Asda has been given the go-ahead to carry out £10,000 worth of work inside one of its Inverness stores.

According to a building warrant, it includes a minor refurbishment to the cafe and fire stopping at the store on Ivanhoe Avenue.

Aggora have been representing Asda.

OBJECTIONS: Inverness city centre Indian business expansion plans

In July, we revealed Indian Stores & More wanted to expand with a takeaway and cafe inside their Inverness city centre shop.

The business at 28 Tomnahurich Street, which first opened in 2020, already sells Indian and South Asian groceries.

They were looking to have a small commercial kitchen to prepare and serve light snacks such as samosas, sandwiches, chai, aloo parathas, and other simple Indian food items.

Meanwhile, a small seating area has been created with basic tables and chairs for customers to eat.

Now three neighbours have raised smell and increased footfall concerns over the expansion plans.

Paul Kerrigan is worried that customers and delivery drivers might use his front area and private parking space.

He added: “The front area of my property has been used by taxis, workmen and tourists for parking in the past and I wouldn’t want any damage to occur to this area or property.

“The front area of my property has been used by taxis, workmen and tourists for parking in the past and I wouldn’t want any damage to occur to this area or property.”

Another neighbour said: “This is a current problem where we have had to lock our bins because people were putting their rubbish in the bin.

“I would have no objection to this but often this was the wrong rubbish in the wrong bin.

Meanwhile, Mr E MacKay is concern about odours, lack of waste storage and littering, and is worried that existing issues with unauthorised parking and access to properties risked being made worse.

SUBMITTED: MacGregor’s beer garden plans

Well-known Inverness pub MacGregor’s on Academy Street is seeking to transform their beer garden to ensure pub goers can drink and eat outside in all weather conditions.

The business wants to install a pergola with retractable roof over the beer garden.

It is hoped this change would preserve even more of the open air feel of the beer garden when the weather is nice.

MacGregor’s has become one of the city’s most popular bars since it opened in 2017

Home Bargains want Inverness booze licence

The planned new Home Bargains store that is set to be opened on Henderson Road in Inverness could also be stocking alcohol on its shelves if a new licence application is approved.

The Highland Licensing Board will discuss the application for an off sales alcohol licence on Tuesday, September 16.

There have been no objections to the proposed licence at the time of writing and, if granted, the store will be able to sell alcohol during off-sale hours, from Monday to Sunday 10am until 10pm.

Planning permission for the city’s second Home Bargains store was logged last year when the firm applied for permission to create the outlet at the former Wickes site on Henderson Road.

TJ Morris, the corporate name behind the chain, was granted permission to start work on the exterior of the building in March.

There is still no timescale as to when the new store will start to take shape, but Home Bargains have ambitious plans to expand within the city.

They currently have one operating store on Rose Street and narrowly won planning permission for a brand new purpose built £5 million store in the Smithton area of Inverness.

The new stores on Henderson Road and in Smithton will create a total of 100 new jobs for the area, the company says.

Additional reporting by local democracy reporter Olivia Andrews.

Read more from Inverness