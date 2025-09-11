From fishing village coaching inn to storied Inverness favourite, a look inside what could actually be the oldest pub in the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From fishing village coaching inn to storied Inverness favourite, a look inside what could actually be the oldest pub in the city

It is believed the Clachnaharry Inn could date back as far as the 17th Century.

Clachnaharry Inn owners Toby, Zjax and their son Branyn inside the historic pub.
Clachnaharry Inn owners Toby, Zjax and their son Branyn inside the historic pub. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

The debate about which Inverness pub is the oldest has been a rivalry between two establishments – Gellions and Lauders.

Historian Feargus Murray told The P&J that Gellions is the longest-standing pub in the heart of the Highland capital.

He explained that the Bridge Street pub “definitely“ existed in 1841, which Gellions has on its website as the date it was established.

The historian even argued that it probably dates back a decade earlier, based on official documents from the time.

However, in reality, Gellions is not the oldest pub in Inverness as it is today.

Located in a former fishing village two miles west of the city centre, the Clachnaharry Inn is now the oldest pub in the Highland capital.

While generations ago the pub was most definitely outside of Inverness, the city has grown to not only take in the business but also the surrounding community.

The P&J visited the historic establishment to learn more about its history and speak to current owner Zjax Whiteley about different topics, including:

  • The long history of the Clachnaharry Inn.
  • Why she and her family took over the historic pub.
  • And what makes the Clachnaharry Inn special.

The history of Inverness’s oldest pub the Clachnaharry Inn

Owner Zjax Whiteley welcomed us at the Clachnaharry Inn after a lovely 25-minute walk across the Caledonian Canal.

The 48-year-old, from South Africa, took over the pub with her husband, Toby, 51, and their son, Branyn, 20, in November 2023.

She said that the pub was officially established in 1836, when the first licence application was submitted.

However, Mrs Whiteley explained that it has “probably been around since the 1600s.”

Toby, Zjax and and their son Branyn outside the Clachnaharry Inn
Toby, Zjax and and their son Branyn outside the Clachnaharry Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She said: “The Clachnaharry Inn used to be a coaching inn. We still have some of the horse rings on the outside of the building from where people used to park.

“People used it just to rest overnight. They would come and get a hot beer and some bread and soup or stew or stovies or whatever it was that was going on that day.”

She estimates it stopped being an inn and became just a pub in the early 1900s, when the McInnes family took over the establishment.

Mrs Whiteley explained: “The McInneses didn’t have rooms because the family lived here.

“They had this pub for nearly 70 years before they sold it in the 1970s.”

An image of the signage on the side of The Clachnaharry Inn.
The owner explained that the Clachnaharry Inn probably dates back to the 1600s. Image: The Clachnaharry Inn

The McInneses sold the Clachnaharry Inn to Inverness businessman George McLean, who then sold the building to Belhaven Brewery.

The long history means locals often come with connections to the pub stretching back decades.

Mrs Whiteley revealed a visitor recently came in with a remarkable link to the building.

She said: “This woman came in for lunch and told me she had actually been born in the pub.

“I can’t remember her name, but she was a McInnes and was the daughter of the last owner.

“She had books and showed me some amazing photos of how this place has changed over the years.”

Why is the Clachnaharry Inn officially Inverness’s oldest pub?

As mentioned previously, even though it may date all the way back to the 17th Century, the Clachnaharry Inn was officially established in 1836.

Historian Mr Murray explained that many people will say Clachnaharry is not inside the city.

However, he said that an early 19th Century map already shows the former fishing village as part of it.

A map of Inverness in 1832, showing Clachnaharry as inside the city boundary.
The map of the borough of Inverness 1832 shows Clachnaharry as part of Inverness. Image: National Library of Scotland

He explained: “In 1832, the new borough constituencies were drawn, and interestingly, Clachnaharry is technically counted as within the boundaries of the borough of Inverness.

“So, you could argue that the Clachnaharry Inn is officially Inverness’s oldest, but I would say it’s still the Gellions.

“The Gellions as an establishment goes back to probably the mid-1820s, in that building, in that location.”

A view of the interior of the Clachnaharry Inn.
The Clachnaharry Inn is officially the oldest pub in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, Mrs Whiteley admits she is “not interested” in the title of being oldest in the city.

She said: “We’ve got the High Street, we technically are still a village.

“Officially, today, we can say we’re the oldest pub in Inverness.

“But I’m not interested in the banter between the two of them, they’re on that side of the river, it’s got nothing to do with me.”

Why did South African family take over Clachnaharry Inn?

South African Mrs Whiteley said it is not the family’s first time living in the UK after previously being here in the 1990s.

She and her husband Toby went home to raise their two children.

“Now, the kids are raised, and we decided that we wanted to retire in Scotland,” she explained.

A view showing seating and the bar at the Clachnaharry Inn.
The family took over the Inverness pub in 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But Covid hit, meaning the family was stuck in the south-east of England for several years.

They finally moved up to Inverness in August 2022 and took over the pub in November 2023.

She said it was “the best thing” they could have done.

She said: “This trade is unforgiving, there are long hours and we’re not getting any younger.

“But we’ve been in the industry for 36 years, so this was finally something that we could call ours.”

The exterior of the Clachnaharry In.
The South African family is happy to have taken over the iconic pub. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Clachnaharry Inn could not be more family-run.

The owner said: “Toby is the head chef, my son dabbles both behind the bar and in the kitchen, and my daughter, Demner, does all the social media and marketing.”

The family is helped by Mark, who has been at the pub for 25 years, Karen, Fiona and their “wee dear” Kay.

“Kay is the little lady behind the bar and she loves to talk, so if you catch her in a conversation, you might be there for a while.

“You might not get a drink until the conversation ends,” Mrs Whiteley said with a smile.

What makes the Clachnaharry Inn ‘special’?

The owner believes that there is something very “special” about the Clachnaharry Inn.

She said: “She is special; she’s a grand old lady.

“To me, this is the quintessential pub, the good old-fashioned wood-panelling brass bric-a-brac little things in every corner that you spot and see.”

A view of the beer garden, with tables, chairs and parasols.
The pub enjoys a beautiful beer garden. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She believes the place has kept its essence over the centuries.

She continued: “That was the whole thing about taking over this pub, a lot of places have gone maybe gastro or more modern or whatever, but this is more like the old-school old boys’ club.”

Mrs Whiteley added that they are “very blessed” with their beautiful location, overlooking the Canal and the Beauly Firth.

A view looking across the beer garden to the Clachnaharry Inn.
The owner explained sunsets from the beer garden look “amazing”. Image: The Clachnaharry Inn

She said: We are definitely in one of the most beautiful locations in the area.

“We’ve got the beer garden out the back and the sunsets are absolutely amazing over the firth.”

Best pub classics and seagull attacks

Mrs Whiteley told The P&J they have an ongoing problem with seagulls at the pub’s beer garden.

They have had to stop serving food outside.

The owner explained that the birds “nest on the rooftops of some of the houses in the village”.

She recalls a rather traumatic experience:

“Last year, I had a Spanish lady who left here with PTSD because a seagull attacked her.

A plate with meat, Yorkshire puddings, broccoli, peas and gravy.
The Sunday roasts are very popular at the Clachnaharry Inn. Image: The Clachnaharry Inn

“She was having a fish and chips and this seagull came down and literally attacked her to get her away from the food so it could take it.”

But the determined bird is not the only one that loves the pub’s food.

She explained that Sunday roasts are “very, very popular”.

Mrs Whiteley concluded: “Every Sunday, we sell out before our kitchen closes.

“Every week we up the amount of meat that we get. But it’s never enough.”

