From fishing village coaching inn to storied Inverness favourite, a look inside what could actually be the oldest pub in the city

The debate about which Inverness pub is the oldest has been a rivalry between two establishments – Gellions and Lauders.

Historian Feargus Murray told The P&J that Gellions is the longest-standing pub in the heart of the Highland capital.

He explained that the Bridge Street pub “definitely“ existed in 1841, which Gellions has on its website as the date it was established.

The historian even argued that it probably dates back a decade earlier, based on official documents from the time.

However, in reality, Gellions is not the oldest pub in Inverness as it is today.

Located in a former fishing village two miles west of the city centre, the Clachnaharry Inn is now the oldest pub in the Highland capital.

While generations ago the pub was most definitely outside of Inverness, the city has grown to not only take in the business but also the surrounding community.

The P&J visited the historic establishment to learn more about its history and speak to current owner Zjax Whiteley about different topics, including:

The long history of the Clachnaharry Inn.

Why she and her family took over the historic pub.

And what makes the Clachnaharry Inn special.

The history of Inverness’s oldest pub the Clachnaharry Inn

Owner Zjax Whiteley welcomed us at the Clachnaharry Inn after a lovely 25-minute walk across the Caledonian Canal.

The 48-year-old, from South Africa, took over the pub with her husband, Toby, 51, and their son, Branyn, 20, in November 2023.

She said that the pub was officially established in 1836, when the first licence application was submitted.

However, Mrs Whiteley explained that it has “probably been around since the 1600s.”

She said: “The Clachnaharry Inn used to be a coaching inn. We still have some of the horse rings on the outside of the building from where people used to park.

“People used it just to rest overnight. They would come and get a hot beer and some bread and soup or stew or stovies or whatever it was that was going on that day.”

She estimates it stopped being an inn and became just a pub in the early 1900s, when the McInnes family took over the establishment.

Mrs Whiteley explained: “The McInneses didn’t have rooms because the family lived here.

“They had this pub for nearly 70 years before they sold it in the 1970s.”

The McInneses sold the Clachnaharry Inn to Inverness businessman George McLean, who then sold the building to Belhaven Brewery.

The long history means locals often come with connections to the pub stretching back decades.

Mrs Whiteley revealed a visitor recently came in with a remarkable link to the building.

She said: “This woman came in for lunch and told me she had actually been born in the pub.

“I can’t remember her name, but she was a McInnes and was the daughter of the last owner.

“She had books and showed me some amazing photos of how this place has changed over the years.”

Why is the Clachnaharry Inn officially Inverness’s oldest pub?

As mentioned previously, even though it may date all the way back to the 17th Century, the Clachnaharry Inn was officially established in 1836.

Historian Mr Murray explained that many people will say Clachnaharry is not inside the city.

However, he said that an early 19th Century map already shows the former fishing village as part of it.

He explained: “In 1832, the new borough constituencies were drawn, and interestingly, Clachnaharry is technically counted as within the boundaries of the borough of Inverness.

“So, you could argue that the Clachnaharry Inn is officially Inverness’s oldest, but I would say it’s still the Gellions.

“The Gellions as an establishment goes back to probably the mid-1820s, in that building, in that location.”

However, Mrs Whiteley admits she is “not interested” in the title of being oldest in the city.

She said: “We’ve got the High Street, we technically are still a village.

“Officially, today, we can say we’re the oldest pub in Inverness.

“But I’m not interested in the banter between the two of them, they’re on that side of the river, it’s got nothing to do with me.”

Why did South African family take over Clachnaharry Inn?

South African Mrs Whiteley said it is not the family’s first time living in the UK after previously being here in the 1990s.

She and her husband Toby went home to raise their two children.

“Now, the kids are raised, and we decided that we wanted to retire in Scotland,” she explained.

But Covid hit, meaning the family was stuck in the south-east of England for several years.

They finally moved up to Inverness in August 2022 and took over the pub in November 2023.

She said it was “the best thing” they could have done.

She said: “This trade is unforgiving, there are long hours and we’re not getting any younger.

“But we’ve been in the industry for 36 years, so this was finally something that we could call ours.”

The Clachnaharry Inn could not be more family-run.

The owner said: “Toby is the head chef, my son dabbles both behind the bar and in the kitchen, and my daughter, Demner, does all the social media and marketing.”

The family is helped by Mark, who has been at the pub for 25 years, Karen, Fiona and their “wee dear” Kay.

“Kay is the little lady behind the bar and she loves to talk, so if you catch her in a conversation, you might be there for a while.

“You might not get a drink until the conversation ends,” Mrs Whiteley said with a smile.

What makes the Clachnaharry Inn ‘special’?

The owner believes that there is something very “special” about the Clachnaharry Inn.

She said: “She is special; she’s a grand old lady.

“To me, this is the quintessential pub, the good old-fashioned wood-panelling brass bric-a-brac little things in every corner that you spot and see.”

She believes the place has kept its essence over the centuries.

She continued: “That was the whole thing about taking over this pub, a lot of places have gone maybe gastro or more modern or whatever, but this is more like the old-school old boys’ club.”

Mrs Whiteley added that they are “very blessed” with their beautiful location, overlooking the Canal and the Beauly Firth.

She said: We are definitely in one of the most beautiful locations in the area.

“We’ve got the beer garden out the back and the sunsets are absolutely amazing over the firth.”

Best pub classics and seagull attacks

Mrs Whiteley told The P&J they have an ongoing problem with seagulls at the pub’s beer garden.

They have had to stop serving food outside.

The owner explained that the birds “nest on the rooftops of some of the houses in the village”.

She recalls a rather traumatic experience:

“Last year, I had a Spanish lady who left here with PTSD because a seagull attacked her.

“She was having a fish and chips and this seagull came down and literally attacked her to get her away from the food so it could take it.”

But the determined bird is not the only one that loves the pub’s food.

She explained that Sunday roasts are “very, very popular”.

Mrs Whiteley concluded: “Every Sunday, we sell out before our kitchen closes.

“Every week we up the amount of meat that we get. But it’s never enough.”

