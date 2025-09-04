Sostrene Grene to open new store in Inverness as hunt for staff begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Sostrene Grene to open new store in Inverness as hunt for staff begins

The Scandinavian store dubbed 'mini Ikea' has proved popular in Aberdeen since it opened last year.

By Ross Hempseed
The interior of another Søstrene Grene store
The interior of another Søstrene Grene store

Sostrene Grene is looking for staff based in Inverness, signalling its plan to open a new shop in the Highland Capital.

The Scandinavian lifestyle store is moving into the former RBS unit within the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.

RBS moved to its new hub on Falcon Square allowing Sostrene Grene to launch a bid to take over its former unit opposite Starbucks.

Sostrene Grene has already proven popular in Aberdeen, having opened a store in the Bon Accord Centre back in the summer of 2024.

Now it looks like the retailer is looking to expand further with another north location.

The store has a range of products, including wools for knitting. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

They have already began looking for staff as job adverts have been posted on the Sostrene Grene website.

They are looking for a store manager and an assistant manager.

The advert refers to the new store as “a beautiful ambience and dynamic environment”.

The family-owned retailer was created by sisters Anna and Clara in 1973.

Since then, the business has expanded and now has hundreds of stores across more than 15 countries.

Dubbed a “mini Ikea”, the store is known for its stylish homeware and furniture which are creative and functional.

The first Scottish store opened in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow in December 2022.

