Sostrene Grene to open new store in Inverness as hunt for staff begins

Sostrene Grene is looking for staff based in Inverness, signalling its plan to open a new shop in the Highland Capital.

The Scandinavian lifestyle store is moving into the former RBS unit within the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.

RBS moved to its new hub on Falcon Square allowing Sostrene Grene to launch a bid to take over its former unit opposite Starbucks.

Sostrene Grene has already proven popular in Aberdeen, having opened a store in the Bon Accord Centre back in the summer of 2024.

Now it looks like the retailer is looking to expand further with another north location.

They have already began looking for staff as job adverts have been posted on the Sostrene Grene website.

They are looking for a store manager and an assistant manager.

The advert refers to the new store as “a beautiful ambience and dynamic environment”.

The family-owned retailer was created by sisters Anna and Clara in 1973.

Since then, the business has expanded and now has hundreds of stores across more than 15 countries.

Dubbed a “mini Ikea”, the store is known for its stylish homeware and furniture which are creative and functional.

The first Scottish store opened in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow in December 2022.