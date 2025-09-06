Why fine dining chef behind Inverness Victorian Market vendor loves city’s unique ‘going out’ culture

For some fine dining chefs, street food is part of their culinary journey towards Michelin star service.

But for Salt N Fire’s head chef Anthony Khoury, it’s the destination.

The ex-bookmaker turned chef has worked in a kitchen led by Michelin star heavyweight Albert Roux and crafted his own fine dining restaurant.

And yet, he has found passion for creating delicious vegan street food from the Victorian Market in Inverness.

The P&J went to visit Anthony Khoury to find out what’s behind the success of Salt N Fire in Inverness’ Victorian Market and more, including:

How he transformed from being a bookmaker to a fine dining chef with a passion for street food.

Why a chef in the Scottish Borders turned to Inverness for next culinary adventure.

What life is like for a Victorian Market food hall vendor.

And how Highland Council has continued to support Salt N Fire but expansion plans remain unlikely.

Why did a fine dining chef turn to street food?

Anthony always had the dream of working with food, but his early career as a bookmaker for William Hill didn’t lend itself to learning the kitchen trade.

However, after marrying his wife in 2007 and moving to the Scottish Borders, he picked up weekend work at the Roxburghe Hotel kitchen, at the time run by Michelin star chef Albert Roux.

After completing his culinary training at Borders College, Anthony had only just begun his journey into fine dining when Covid struck.

While in lockdown, Anthony decided to go his own way, and bought the empty restaurant, the Night Safe in Hawick.

His official opening lasted just six weeks before the place was forced to close for the second lockdown, and the age of the business meant they were not entitled to any financial support.

He recalled: “I look at it as a positive.

“Because we were pushed into a corner thinking that we were going to lose everything, we had to come up with something different.

“I don’t regret it at all.”

Anthony turned to street food as the new way to serve his customers, and from there Salt N Fire was born.

Vegan food has welcome audience in Inverness

Salt N Fire’s co-owner Lara Alsayed is based in Elgin and is friends with Anthony’s wife.

It was Lara who first spotted the Victorian Market’s renovations.

After a visit to Anthony’s own Salt N Fire down in the Borders, they hatched a plan to bring the venture to the Highlands – with a vegan twist.

Anthony said: “Vegan food is always secondary in restaurants in cafes and stuff like that.

“It’s always the same thing, crushed avocado on toast or three bean chilli.

“I want to make food that’s naturally vegan and there’s loads of cultures that have that: Asian, Indian or Middle Eastern.

“It was either Edinburgh or Inverness, those are the two places that we knew something like that would work.”

‘Working with Highland Council was a great experience’

While Salt N Fire and the Victorian Market itself had some “teething problems”, working with Highland Council was very straightforward for Anthony.

He said: “Any problems, you could always go speak to them, they would find a solution, they would help out.

“They do lots of things to push the Victorian Market. It’s a great experience working with them.

“They’re a lot easier to deal with than other councils around.”

His experience with the Scottish Borders Council has been less than positive, having recently battled with them over paying rates on his private restaurant parking spaces.

“It’s little things like that, that you notice,” he added.

“One is trying to help and promote business and one is trying to almost suffocate you.”

Anthony’s only “pet peeve” during his time in Inverness with Salt N Fire is the number of parking tickets he has received for unloading goods into the market.

“Every second time I come up here, I get a parking ticket,” he remarked.

Culture in Inverness ‘refreshing’ compared to Scottish Borders

After 17 years in the Scottish Borders, Anthony said he has found the Inverness lifestyle to be “extremely refreshing”.

He said: “Everywhere you go, there’s always people on the streets, no matter what time of day or night you go out.

“Even in the dead of winter, any time you go out, there’s always people about – people in restaurants, people in cafes.

“I like that culture of people going out, which unfortunately we don’t have in the Borders.”

He has also found Inverness to be a diverse place, with various tastes and cultures, which he believes benefits Salt N Fire’s ever-changing worldwide vegan menu.

Life as a vendor in the Victorian market

Anthony also believes the Victorian Market as a whole is a microcosm of Inverness, and this has helped with its success.

Market vendors work closely with one another, and an “unwritten rule” exists not to copy or emulate each other’s dishes and products.

“There’s always that respect and boundary between the shops.

“I think that gives a wide and better variety.

“People will probably slate me, but I look forward to coming up to Inverness.”

Street food creates dishes you can’t find anywhere else

Anthony enjoys the freedom and flexibility crafting vegan dishes for Salt N Fire’s menu has given him.

He said: “Fine dining is different. You do the menus, you’re printing the menus, you’re doing everything, you know exactly what you’re doing.

“When you work three or four days to create a certain sauce to go with a certain dish, and someone turns around and says, ‘Well, I don’t like that’, there’s nothing you can do about it.

“That’s a classic sauce, it’s been done like that for the past 40 or 50 years.

“Street food you can always mix and match and add different things to it.”

Some of his mainstay street food selection includes Middle Eastern and South American classics like falafel and empanadas.

However, he also concocts dishes “no one else in the UK has”.

Kibbeh is a Middle Eastern classic made with stuffed bulgur wheat but every traditional recipe variation includes meat.

Anthony explained: “We removed the meat from it, and instead of stuffing it with meat and pine nuts, we started selling it with caramelised onions and spinach.

“We were the first people to do it completely vegan.”

Dreaming of opening second branch

The team at Salt N Fire has now set their sights on opening another branch in the north of Scotland.

When co-owner Lara previously spoke to The P&J, she expressed her desire for Elgin to host a similar Victorian Market-style food hall, with the aim of Salt N Fire opening there.

However, staffing is a constant concern for Anthony and Lara, which has put their expansion plans on ice for now.

He said: “It’s when everyone goes back to school or goes back to uni, that’s when we start struggling.

“You just can’t find anyone.

“I don’t know what it is, if it’s a problem across the country or just up here because it’s so busy and there’s so many places.

“We want to open a second branch. We just can’t find the right spot at the moment.”

