I visited Inverness’ ‘top secret’ nuclear bunker and it felt like travelling back in time

Inverness is a city full of history and I find it fascinating to learn every bit of its past.

Just recently we revealed which is the oldest pub in Inverness, ending a nearly decade-long debate.

This week, I had the chance to discover another remarkable part of the history of the Highland capital.

We were invited to join a tour at Behind the Radar, the museum inside the “top secret” Second World War bunker in the Raigmore area.

This two-storey shelter was built in 1941 to process information from radar stations during the war on the Scottish coast and in northern England.

Its location was “top secret,” with its workers not even allowed to go out in Inverness.

During the Cold War, it became an emergency centre where 40 people would have taken refuge if an attack had taken place.

We are welcomed by owner Iain Maoileoin, who bought the bunker in 2018 after Highland Council put it up for sale a year earlier.

After the pandemic, the 70-year-old opened the attraction for tours.

Along with four other visitors, we joined Mr Maoileoin to enter the bunker and learn some of the secrets hidden underground.

Inverness ‘top secret’ bunker is last of its kind

Before we entered, Mr Maoileoin revealed some of the history and secrets of the Inverness bunker.

He explained there were actually two other bunkers in the area.

The history enthusiast said: “This two-storey bunker was known as the filter bunker.

“The first radar that was running here was incredibly crude and the job here was to try and get rid of the junk.

“It was the initial attempt at detecting where planes might be.

“Once it was turned into something sensible, it went over to the plotters, which were inside a three-storey bunker over the road.

“Then, there was also a little one-storey bunker to do the command and control.”

However, the filter bunker is the only one left.

The owner explained: “The council filled in the three-storey bunker and put houses on top of it, and for the little one-storey one, they put the A9 over the top of it, so this is the last remaining bunker.

“It’s the last filter bunker from the 1940s in the UK.”

He added that in the 1980s, during the Cold War, the place was renovated to serve as an emergency centre for nuclear strikes.

He explained: “Let’s say nukes dropped over in Lossiemouth or Kinloss, then 40 people were meant to hide in here for up to three months while the nuclear dust was settling and we were dying outside.

“They would eventually come back out and re-establish civilisation.

“Who would have been these 40 people? I haven’t got a clue. I wrote to the government under the Freedom of Information Act but got a nice letter saying the information was redacted.”

Going underground into Inverness bunker

Upon entry, you find yourself in the decontamination area, where Mr Maoileoin uses radiation meters to ensure visitors are not contaminated with radiation.

Thankfully, we all passed the test.

“During the Cold War, if they found you were contaminated, you just had to leave the building,” he explained.

Once we were granted access to the main area, we saw a demonstration of how a Cold War nuclear attack siren works.

These noisy artefacts were deployed by the police and civil defence sites in small towns across the UK between the 1950s and the 1990s.

We were then taken through a corridor where Second World War guns and ammunition were displayed.

Mr Maoileoin let us handle the 23-pound heavy Bren Light Machine Gun 23 and the Sten submachine gun.

“It’s a very special museum as there are no glass boxes, you can touch everything,” he said.

He then took us to a large room, which was used by officers to make relevant decisions.

The space is now a performance coaching facility for rifle shooting.

We were led downstairs to the second underground level.

This part of the museum is filled with hundreds of donations, including radios and gas masks.

This level is also home to the museum’s centrepiece, the “Filter Room”.

Inside the bunker’s Filter Room

Entering the Filter Room made me feel like I was being transported back to the 1940s.

There are two large tables with maps used by workers, mostly women, to detect where planes may be.

In the room, Mr Maoileoin teaches us how the radar works.

While videos and photographs showing how sites like these worked exist, there is not a single one of life at the Inverness bunker.

“I couldn’t find any photos of the radar because it was that top secret,” he said.

Why were women better than men at the job?

Mr Maoileoin explained that 95% of the people working in the Filter Room would have been women.

He explained that at the time, officials discovered they were “much better” at the job than men because they could handle different information at the same time.

He explained: “When they first started this system, they had all the decision-makers around that table.

“They had the metrologists, they had the guys who would go, well, you know, if I was going to bomb there, I would turn here, not there.

“Everybody was around the table, and they were all fighting.

“And the senior officers discovered that the ladies made a much better job of handling the huge amount of input that was coming.

“They worked much better as part of a team instead of fighting like these alpha males.”

Despite this, women got paid only two-thirds of the wage men got for the exact same job.

Mr Maoileoin added that they were also better at “multitasking”.

He explained: “These women had to take tests and only the top 20% were brought in here.

“They had less than two weeks of training, so they were bright ladies.

“You could have three or four different bits of information at the same time.

“One radar station, let’s say Sumburgh and Fair Isle, might be connected to your right ear, while the next one down at the bottom would be connected to your left ear.

“They were actually being given a lot of information about the number of planes, the height of the planes and where they were and they had to assimilate it.

“That was the reason the ladies ended up doing this job, because they could multitask.”

Gallery: Inside Inverness’s nuclear bunker