Inverness

How the Eastgate Shopping Centre has been transformed in two years with new shops arriving while others depart

Around £8.5 million has been spent on upgrading the popular shopping centre in the past 24 months – but what has actually changed?

Chris Kershaw on the upper level of the shopping centre,
Eastgate manager Chris Kershaw started in 2023, but how have things changed during his tenure? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Eastgate Shopping Centre has seen plenty of change in the past two years, with new businesses filling up empty units while other popular shops have left Inverness.

Around £8.5 million has been spent on the centre during that time by its landlords and its tenants.

With six shops recently recommitting to their units and another set to join, it seems to be a strong spell for the centre.

There has been plenty of change in the time, including the centre manager at the beginning of 2023.

Chris Kershaw came into the role following the departure of Jackie Cuddy, who retired after 18 years at the helm.

Jackie Cuddy in Eastgate shopping centre
Former Eastgate Shopping Centre manager Jackie Cuddy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And he has said the mission of the centre is to become an “all-in-one” destination.

This was quickly followed by the opening of a new £2m food court in the centre, Loch N Larder.

But just how much has the Eastgate been transformed in the past 24 months, and what is still missing from the shopping centre?

Out with the old…

List of closures in the Eastgate since the beginning of 2023

  • Crew Clothing (2023)
  • Joules (2023)
  • Schuh (2024)
  • Pandora – moved unit (2024)
  • Lakeland (2025)
  • Loch N Larder (2025)
  • Smiggle (2025)
  • RBS – moved unit (2025)
  • In The City (2025)
  • One of a Kind – moving unit (2025)

In with the new…

List of new shops in the Eastgate in Inverness since the beginning of 2023

  • Loch N Larder (2023)
  • Rituals (2023)
  • Discovery College (2024)
  • Rokzkool (2024)
  • Joules – reopened (2024)
  • Pandora – new unit (2024)
The new Pandora store, inside the 'old mall' at Eastgate
The new Pandora store, inside the ‘old mall’ at Eastgate. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
  • RBS – new unit (2025)
  • Maeme’s (2025)
  • Sugar In The City (2025)
  • Lovisa (2025)
  • Scran Cafe (2025)
  • Scran Kitchen (2025)
  • Make It Special (2025)
  • Sostrene Grene – expected to open later this year
  • One of A Kind – new unit expected to open in October

Eastgate Shopping Centre: Why have shops left?

In 2023, Chris saw two shops leave the Eastgate in the form of Crew Clothing and Joules.

And in January 2024, Schuh would become the latest to leave the centre, with a move to Inverness Shopping Park.

At the time, Chris felt there was little which could’ve been done to keep the stores.

He said: “We lost Joules due to administration. It looked like we’d be keeping them, as they were one of the top 10 performing stores, but in the end nothing could be done.

“It was also sad to see Crew Clothing go but unfortunately that was only a temporary contract.

Picture overlooking Falcon Square with Eastgate Shopping Centre in the distance.
Three shops left the centre in Chris Kershaw’s first 12 months in charge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Personally I think having the two Schuh stores in Inverness could’ve worked but it wasn’t to be and we weren’t able to keep hold of them.”

Pandora and RBS announced they would be closing their units in 2024, but both were due to upsizing within the Eastgate and re-opened their stores earlier this year.

This year, Lakeland announced it was on the move, opening a new store at Simpsons Garden Centre in Inverness.

In The City cafe said rising costs was behind its departure from the centre, while Smiggle left parents sad by choosing to not renew its lease.

All change at Eastgate food court

A shock Loch N Larder closure in February meant the Eastgate would be left without a food court.

The £2 million project had barely been open for two years when it announced it would be pulling out of the shopping centre.

It had never lived up to the previous food court, which featured Pizza Hut, KFC and Lorimers.

The food court at Eastgate Shopping Centre
Loch N Larder food court in the Eastgate closed in February. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Eastgate bosses were quick to address concerns, saying they hoped a new and exciting project would be able to replace it fairly quickly.

And, before long, a deal with Cru Hospitality was struck in order to open up as Scran Kitchen.

A “substantial” six-figure sum was spent transforming the food court, before it opened again in August.

Scott Murray outside the transformed food court
Scott Murray outside the transformed food court last month. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

Cru boss Scott Murray said: “We took all of the negative comments and constructive comments as well and we tried to address every single one of them.

“I know a lot of people haven’t had the best experience with the food court, but I hope they’re able to put that behind them and can give us a chance.”

New shops in Eastgate in last two years

Rituals opened following a push from manager Holly Anderson, who had worked for the Edinburgh branch for a decade before convincing bosses to open in the Highlands.

Following a period of uncertainty, Discovery College, managed by a mental health charity, opened its doors.

This and the addition of Rokzkool added to Chris’s ambitions.

He said at the time: “We’re becoming more of an all-in-one hub where you can come for a couple of hours, have a bite to eat or a coffee, and do your shopping.

“It’s a really encouraging place for us to be – especially since we benefit from our own parking.”

Chris Kershaw inside the shopping centre.
Chris Kershaw, Eastgate centre manager. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Following a deal which took it out of administration, Joules returned to Eastgate’s first floor.

This year saw a strong start, with rising footfall despite “tough conditions”, and Chris revealed his optimism in filling the then-12 empty units in the centre.

He said: “We have quite a few developments ongoing. It’s about being resilient, but also embracing that change.

“I’m very much about the overall experience of the Eastgate – and it has to be an experience for customers. We’re always looking at new ways to add to that.”

Why choose the Eastgate and Inverness?

As part of a project to fill units the centre, Eastgate brought in retail expert Jonathan De Mello with the aim of bringing big brands in.

He said: ““It’s obviously lost shops like Debenhams and Topshop, but that impacts every city in the UK. These are big spaces to fill.

“There is a big audience for retailers, significantly lower rents than elsewhere and it sits in the top 13% for profit in the UK. I’d say it is worth checking out.”

The inside of Maeme's Piri Piri Chicken restaurant.
Maeme’s Piri Piri Chicken restaurant in the Eastgate Shopping Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

This year, Maeme’s Piri Piri opened on the ground floor, with Sugar In The City replacing In The City cafe.

Lovisa and Make It Special are the newest additions but won’t be for long, as Sostrene Grene is set to open in the coming months.

Six shops have also re-committed to the city centre destination, with HMV, Card Factory, Body Shop, Clintons, Next and Quiz all renewing lease deals.

