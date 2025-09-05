Less than half £100,000 promised for flume and pool repairs at Inverness Leisure Centre actually spent

Highland Council has spent less than half the promised £100,000 investment earmarked for repairs to the flume and outdoor pool at Inverness Leisure.

In November last year, the local authority agreed to allocate £100,000 to refurbish parts of the nearly 30 year old facility – but just £48,000 has been spent to date.

The facility’s thistle-shaped outdoor pool was closed in March 2023, the Vortex Flume shuttered in August the same year.

Confirmation of the closures only emerged when the public started asking questions almost exactly a year ago.

The lack of spend so far on the facilities are likely to spark questions about what the council and High Life Highland’s vision for their future.

A spokesperson for Highland Council said: “Plans are being made to replace and improve ageing systems at Inverness Leisure.

“Highland Council and High Life Highland are working together to develop a comprehensive scope of work to bring the facility back to full use.”

They added: “An agreed programme of work will be available in due course.”

‘Inverness Leisure Centre needs TLC’

The council has yet to respond to further questions regarding why the Inverness Leisure Centre investment was not fully spent or what stage the proposed repairs work is at.

Inverness West councillor Alex Graham, who has sought more investment in what he called the “magnet attraction” for years, was also unaware this week of why funding was halted.

He said: “It’s definitely in need of a bit of TLC and a bit of improvement.”

Inverness Leisure attracts thousands of people each year and is run by High Life Highland, on behalf of Highland Council.

Vortex is among a trio of height-restricted water slides designed to be available to customers, alongside the Cyclone and Ness Monster, while the outdoor pool is still included as part of a description of what people can expect at the venue despite being closed for more than two years.

At the time of the closures, a spokesperson for High Life Highland said: “The small outdoor element of the pool at Inverness Leisure has not been available since early 2023, primarily due to cost efficiencies balanced with wider service delivery throughout the facility.”

In 2024, a council spokesperson stated: “An inspection of the slide structure had identified water leaks that could potentially be affecting both the tubs and the concrete base beneath them. Some patch repairs were undertaken where access was possible.

“As the tubs would have to be broken up and removed to allow further investigations to determine the full extent of the work required, they would become unusable.

“Any ongoing risk was reduced by taking the slide offline and draining the tubs of water to reduce the static load and allow the areas to dry out.”

