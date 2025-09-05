Less than half £100,000 promised for flume and pool repairs at Inverness Leisure Centre actually spent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Less than half £100,000 promised for flume and pool repairs at Inverness Leisure Centre actually spent

Highland Council says they are working with High Life Highland to bring the facility fully back into use.

By Olivia Andrews, Local Democracy Reporter
Inverness Leisure Centre exterior.
More repairs are being planned at Inverness Leisure Centre. Image: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Highland Council has spent less than half the promised £100,000 investment earmarked for repairs to the flume and outdoor pool at Inverness Leisure.

In November last year, the local authority agreed to allocate £100,000 to refurbish parts of the nearly 30 year old facility – but just £48,000 has been spent to date.

The facility’s thistle-shaped outdoor pool was closed in March 2023, the Vortex Flume shuttered in August the same year.

Confirmation of the closures only emerged when the public started asking questions almost exactly a year ago.

The lack of spend so far on the facilities are likely to spark questions about what the council and High Life Highland’s vision for their future.

A spokesperson for Highland Council said: “Plans are being made to replace and improve ageing systems at Inverness Leisure.

“Highland Council and High Life Highland are working together to develop a comprehensive scope of work to bring the facility back to full use.”

They added: “An agreed programme of work will be available in due course.”

‘Inverness Leisure Centre needs TLC’

The council has yet to respond to further questions regarding why the Inverness Leisure Centre investment was not fully spent or what stage the proposed repairs work is at.

Inverness West councillor Alex Graham, who has sought more investment in what he called the “magnet attraction” for years, was also unaware this week of why funding was halted.

He said: “It’s definitely in need of a bit of TLC and a bit of improvement.”

Inverness Leisure attracts thousands of people each year and is run by High Life Highland, on behalf of Highland Council.

Inverness West councillor Alex Graham

Vortex is among a trio of height-restricted water slides designed to be available to customers, alongside the Cyclone and Ness Monster, while the outdoor pool is still included as part of a description of what people can expect at the venue despite being closed for more than two years.

At the time of the closures, a spokesperson for High Life Highland said: “The small outdoor element of the pool at Inverness Leisure has not been available since early 2023, primarily due to cost efficiencies balanced with wider service delivery throughout the facility.”

In 2024, a council spokesperson stated: “An inspection of the slide structure had identified water leaks that could potentially be affecting both the tubs and the concrete base beneath them. Some patch repairs were undertaken where access was possible.

“As the tubs would have to be broken up and removed to allow further investigations to determine the full extent of the work required, they would become unusable.

“Any ongoing risk was reduced by taking the slide offline and draining the tubs of water to reduce the static load and allow the areas to dry out.”

