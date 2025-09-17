We reveal the 5 Inverness streets with the most crime and what it means for locals

New figures have revealed the five streets in inverness with the largest number of crimes reported in the last year.

The most common crime in these areas was theft by shoplifting.

We previously revealed this was the most common type of crime in the Highland capital, with figures rising every year.

After shoplifting, assaults and possession of drugs were the most reported crimes on these streets.

Revealed: Top 5 Inverness streets with largest number of crimes recorded

Fifth place goes to Rose Street, where 89 crimes were reported in the last year (figures cover the period between May 5, 2024 and May 5, 2025).

Almost nine in 10 of these (88.8%) were theft by shoplifting, with a total of 79 incidents reported.

It was followed by Milburn Road, which saw 94 crimes reported in the 365-day period.

Of these, nearly three in five of those (59.6%) were shoplifting incidents, followed by common theft (11.7%) and common assault (7.45%).

The third highest is Eastgate, home to the Eastgate Shopping Centre and adjacent to the High Street, with 147 crimes recorded in the last year.

Again, of these, 68.7% (101) were theft by shoplifting offences.

The P&J spoke to some shoppers on the busy street and asked them if they had ever encountered any issues.

Yvonne, 82, from Grantown on Spey, said she comes to Inverness for shopping.

She said: “I feel much safer in Inverness than in many other cities.

“My son lives in Dublin and I was visiting relatives in Glasgow the other day and I feel much safer here.”

Susan, 59, said she has “never felt unsafe” but added she “never comes in the evening.”

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old mother of two explained: “I feel safe during the day but not at night. I wouldn’t go alone on Church Street at night.”

Church Street revealed as Inverness crime hotspot

Burnett Road, which is home to Inverness Burnett Road police station, is the street where the largest number of crimes were recorded (172).

Almost half of these (44.8%) were possession of drugs offences (77), followed by common assault of an emergency worker (33), which accounted for 19.2% of the incidents.

Not far behind is Church Street, where 150 crimes were recorded in the last year.

Nearly a third of the offences (28.7%) were theft by shoplifting, while assaults accounted for over one quarter (26.7%) of the incidents.

Police recorded 35 common assaults, four common assaults of emergency workers and one serious assault.

‘Shoplifting is a big problem in Inverness’

The Press and Journal went to the busy city centre this week to speak to businesses about the shoplifting issue.

The manager of Bluebells of the Glen tourist shop thinks it is “a big problem all over Inverness”.

She explained: “We all have shoplifters all the time and you don’t even notice all the incidents, it is easier with large items.

“Recently, they’ve tried to steal handbags.

“Police were involved and they recovered them. But with small items, it’s very hard to notice.”

The owner of another nearby tourist shop also thinks it is a “big problem”.

He said: “It’s quite prolific. Many times, when we identify the culprit, police are quite slow to react.

“Many times it’s the same people that you see over and over again.

“It’s very hard to detect them but we see around one a week. It is very bad at the Co-op, they deal with it every single day.”

Across the street, the team at the Music Shop said: “It’s not a big problem for us, shoplifting here is very rare.

“We had a guitar stolen but we managed to get it back.

At the nearby WoodWinters wine and whisky shop, manager Cristina said: “I’ve had very few incidents at the shop and I’ve worked here for three years.

“It’s a small shop, so we would notice, but it’s crazy at the Co-op.”

Another worker at a local shop added: “It’s a bad street. And it’s a shame because it’s very touristy.”

How police are fighting back against Inverness crime

Chief Inspector Jamie Wilson said: “We acknowledge the impact that crime has on individuals and local communities, and we remain resolute in our commitment to keeping our communities safe.

“The busiest and most densely populated areas will result in a higher number of crimes being reported.

“We have a team of officers who are specifically dedicated to these city centre areas, which include busy shopping streets and a popular nighttime economy.

“This team operates every day to develop tailored plans to detect, deter and respond to crimes, ensure public safety and provide reassurance to the community.

“They provide a high visibility presence and engage with the public, local businesses, and a range of partners to target crime and antisocial behaviour.

“We regularly carry out proactive and targeted operations to identify and act against those involved in criminality, including illegal drugs supply.

“Information from the public is crucial. We urge anyone with concerns regarding criminality or anti-social behaviour to contact us through 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

