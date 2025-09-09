Inverness student books spot in The Great British Sewing Bee final

An Inverness student has booked her place into the final of The Great British Sewing Bee final, with a stunning set of creations.

Orla Ni Eadhra has been competing alongside 11 other contestants on series 11 of The Great British Sewing Bee.

It puts amateur sewers skillsets to the test in challenges across several weeks.

Orla has stood out from the beginning as the youngest contestant but that hasn’t stopped her impressing the judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

She won the second episode with her take on athleisure. She also took home a shared win with fellow sewer Kit in week 8.

The semi-finals kicked off with the four remaining sewers first tasked with creating a pair of plus fours – loose-fitting baggy trousers.

Orla managed to impress the judges with her construction and pattern-working and came out on top for the first time in the Pattern Challenge.

The sewers were then asked by the judges to transforms five polo shirts into a colour-blocked garment.

Orla wowed the judges for a spot in the final

Orla chose to make a top with a purple swirl detail which Patrick Grant said was “certainly impactful” and “highly original”.

She placed second in the Transformation Challenge.

The final challenges brief was to create an outfit suitable for a 1920s special event with five hours on the clock.

Orla decided on a 1928-style dress to celebrate the flapper vote.

The dress was praised for being authentic to the time period and Orla even managed to create a hat to go with the look.

Patrick Grant said: “I think its fabulous. You’ve absolutely capture the essence of design of that period.”

With her trio of success during the semi-final week, Orla booked her place into the final alongside Yasmin and Caz.

The Great British Sewing Bee final will air on Tuesday, September 16.