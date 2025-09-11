Inverness bowling coach ‘gutted’ as Rollerbowl to close after 36 years

A bowling coach at Rollerbowl is in “total shock” at news of the Inverness venue’s closure.

Rollerbowl, the long-standing family-run tenpin bowling alley on Culduthel Road, Inverness, is set to close its doors this October after 36 years of operation.

Owner Shahid Yusaf said the closure comes after a sharp financial downturn, which he attributes to the opening of Hollywood Bowl, a large multinational competitor, in Inverness earlier this year.

The 24-lane facility, once a thriving local business, will shut down with the loss of 25 jobs.

Dale Smith, a coach at Rollerbowl, spoke to The Press and Journal after he found out the news of the Inverness venue’s closure.

‘It’s difficult to take in,’ says Rollerbowl coach

The 57-year-old from Inverness has been teaching juniors for four years at the venue.

He said: “I’m just totally in shock to be honest, it’s difficult to take in.

“We’re all gutted, everyone in the club is the same, nobody knows how we’re going to go forward.

The 57-year-old believes the opening of a second bowling alley in Inverness played a major role in the closure.

“Before, everyone went to the one place, now it’s split between two,” he added.

“Of course, places like Hollywood Bowl are more recreational, whereas Rollerbowl was about the sport. There’s a big difference between the two.”

Impact of closure felt by Rollerbowl staff and juniors

With 15 members at present, Rollerbowl is regarded as one of the country’s biggest junior bowling clubs.

He said: “We’ve got a very successful junior club, with players representing Scotland, and it’s just such a shock.”

Mr Smith also expressed his sympathy for the other staff affected by the closure.

He said: “The majority have been there 30 years or more, some since the day Rollerbowl opened. That’s sickening for them.”

Frances Beveridge, chairperson of Rollerbowl Youth Bowling Club, said the group is set to hold emergency talks to discuss its future.

She said: “I was shocked to hear what happened to Rollerbowl. Within the club we have children competing nationally and internationally.”

“We’ll have a meeting on Saturday to discuss the future of the bowling club.”

Inverness favourite Rollerbowl to shut its doors in October

Mr Yusaf noted that numerous local suppliers who supported the business will now be affected.

Speaking to The Inverness Courier, he revealed that while Rollerbowl had remained profitable for decades, it began to “haemorrhage money” after Hollywood Bowl launched at Inverness Shopping Park in April 2025.

He had previously warned in December 2024 that the council’s decision to approve the rival venue could jeopardise Rollerbowl’s future.

Calling the closure “heartbreaking”, Mr Yusaf said he broke the news to his staff, some of whom have been with the business for over 35 years, earlier this week.

Despite the financial pressure, Rollerbowl will remain open until the end of October, giving employees time to seek new jobs and allowing loyal customers a final visit.

“The business is no longer sustainable,” he said. “Inverness simply cannot support two bowling centres.”

We have approached Rollerbowl for further comment.