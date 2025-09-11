Inverness bowling coach ‘gutted’ as Rollerbowl to close after 36 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness bowling coach ‘gutted’ as Rollerbowl to close after 36 years

Dale Smith, 57, has worked at the Inverness venue for four years.

By Regan Parsons & Louise Glen
Rollerbowl is closing in Inverness
Rollerbowl in Inverness is closing. Image: Rollerbowl.

A bowling coach at Rollerbowl is in “total shock” at news of the Inverness venue’s closure.

Rollerbowl, the long-standing family-run tenpin bowling alley on Culduthel Road, Inverness, is set to close its doors this October after 36 years of operation.

Owner Shahid Yusaf said the closure comes after a sharp financial downturn, which he attributes to the opening of Hollywood Bowl, a large multinational competitor, in Inverness earlier this year.

The 24-lane facility, once a thriving local business, will shut down with the loss of 25 jobs.

Dale Smith, a coach at Rollerbowl, spoke to The Press and Journal after he found out the news of the Inverness venue’s closure.

‘It’s difficult to take in,’ says Rollerbowl coach

The 57-year-old from Inverness has been teaching juniors for four years at the venue.

He said: “I’m just totally in shock to be honest, it’s difficult to take in.

“We’re all gutted, everyone in the club is the same, nobody knows how we’re going to go forward.

The 57-year-old believes the opening of a second bowling alley in Inverness played a major role in the closure.

“Before, everyone went to the one place, now it’s split between two,” he added.

“Of course, places like Hollywood Bowl are more recreational, whereas Rollerbowl was about the sport. There’s a big difference between the two.”

Impact of closure felt by Rollerbowl staff and juniors

With 15 members at present, Rollerbowl is regarded as one of the country’s biggest junior bowling clubs.

He said: “We’ve got a very successful junior club, with players representing Scotland, and it’s just such a shock.”

Mr Smith also expressed his sympathy for the other staff affected by the closure.

He said: “The majority have been there 30 years or more, some since the day Rollerbowl opened. That’s sickening for them.”

Frances Beveridge, chairperson of Rollerbowl Youth Bowling Club, said the group is set to hold emergency talks to discuss its future.

She said: “I was shocked to hear what happened to Rollerbowl. Within the club we have children competing nationally and internationally.”

“We’ll have a meeting on Saturday to discuss the future of the bowling club.”

Inverness favourite Rollerbowl to shut its doors in October

Mr Yusaf noted that numerous local suppliers who supported the business will now be affected.

Speaking to The Inverness Courier, he revealed that while Rollerbowl had remained profitable for decades, it began to “haemorrhage money” after Hollywood Bowl launched at Inverness Shopping Park in April 2025.

Bowling balls in two rows below two interactive screens. Rollerbowl in Inverness is to close.
Hollywood Bowl opened up in Inverness. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He had previously warned in December 2024 that the council’s decision to approve the rival venue could jeopardise Rollerbowl’s future.

Calling the closure “heartbreaking”, Mr Yusaf said he broke the news to his staff, some of whom have been with the business for over 35 years, earlier this week.

Despite the financial pressure, Rollerbowl will remain open until the end of October, giving employees time to seek new jobs and allowing loyal customers a final visit.

“The business is no longer sustainable,” he said. “Inverness simply cannot support two bowling centres.”

We have approached Rollerbowl for further comment.

Conversation