How this Inverness cafe has become ‘best reviewed’ in Scotland just a year after opening

Ember Kafe is celebrating its anniversary next week, with its owner claiming they are the only cafe in Scotland keeping a five-star rating after more than 350 reviews.

Azhar Khan smiles at he stands inside Ember Kafe.
Ember Kafe's owner Azhar Khan welcomed The P&J into the Inverness cafe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

An Inverness cafe has become one of Scotland’s best-rated after just a year since its opening.

Ember Kafe, on Queensgate, is celebrating its first birthday on Tuesday.

However, its anniversary is not the only thing the popular cafe is celebrating.

Owner Azhar Khan believes they are the “best reviewed cafe in Scotland”.

After weeks of research, the 27-year-old thinks they are the only one in the country maintaining a five-star score after more than 350 Google reviews.

The P&J visited the city centre establishment to speak with Mr Khan about:

  • How Ember Kafe in Inverness has become the best-reviewed in Scotland.
  • The challenges they have faced in the first year, including working 14 hours a day seven days a week.
  • Why Ember Kafe doesn’t just treat visitors as customers.
  • And the exciting plans for their anniversary day.

How Ember Kafe in Inverness has  become ‘Scotland’s best-rated’

Mr Khan told The P&J a few months ago he realised Ember was one of the very few cafes in Scotland with a five-star Google rating.

He started doing further research and found out there were only two cafes in the country with a perfect score after more than 300 reviews: his and Gudea Coffee House in Glasgow.

At the time of publication, Gudea had 309 reviews with 298 being five-star.

Azhar Khan inside Ember Kafe in Inverness
Azhar Khan inside Ember Kafe in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Ember Kafe had 359, with 351 of these receiving the highest score.

Additionally, Ember’s owner believes they are the only cafe in the country keeping a perfect rating after more than 350 reviews.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr Khan said it feels “unreal”.

He added: “It feels unbelievable. We’re proud of it because we know how difficult it is to get that type of response.

“For any cafe, any business, any hospitality venue on this planet, maintaining a perfect five-star Google page is near impossible.

“It gets harder the higher the number of reviews you get, you can do it with 25, 30, 50 or even 100, but once you pass 100, the review rate drops significantly.”

What challenges has Ember Kafe faced during its first year?

The young owner recalls having a “horrible” first day a year ago.

He explained: “We were supposed to open at 9am but the coffee machine didn’t want to work, so I had to get an emergency call-out.

“Then, we didn’t open until 12pm and when we did open, because everyone was so anxious, food took an hour and a half to come out of the kitchen.”

The interior of the cafe, showing board games on tables and the counter.
The owner said they have around 60 board games at the cafe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, the businessman said that they have a “tendency to recover really quickly after mistakes”.

“We make a few mistakes every now and then, but what business doesn’t? I think the thing about us is that we don’t let mistakes let us down.

“When we recognise something’s wrong, we fix it,” he said.

Mr Khan, who runs the business with his family, including his uncle, chef Bilal Akbar, said there is a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

A large Monopoly board artwork on the wall of the cafe.
The Inverness cafe is one of the best-reviewed in Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The family and I have been working seven days a week, 14 hours a day.

“Even if you get a day off, you’re still thinking about work. You think about work all day. It’s hard to disconnect,” he explained.

However, he says the incredibly positive feedback from customers makes it “all worthwhile”.

He added that being a halal cafe means it has been “really hard” to get stock.

He explained: “It’s been really hard to get stock up here. We have to go to Glasgow for most meat items and pay a £750 minimum order and a £150 delivery fee every time.”

But they have now found a way to save some money.

Mr Khan said: “Now, we just put a freezer in the back of a van, and then just drive it down and back up. It’s been very challenging to remain consistent with the stock levels.”

Are the people of Inverness good customers?

Mr Khan believes Inverness is “a great city” to run a business.

The owner wants to thank the people of Inverness for their “outstanding” support.

He said: “We have had nothing but positive responses from people. And to be honest, it makes it all worth it.

An exterior view of Ember Kafe, with a sign outside advertising the menu.
The outside of Ember Kafe on Inverness’s Queensgate. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Massive thank you to the Inverness community. Because it’s the locals who helped us when we first opened.

“We opened before the winter, which would be a death sentence for many businesses. But we did it because we wanted to cater to the locals.

“And I couldn’t be more grateful to the people of Inverness who have supported us.
They have helped us become who we are; without them, we wouldn’t be Ember Cafe.”

‘Ember visitors are friends, not customers’

Weeks before opening, Mr Khan told The P&J that he wanted Ember to be “different” than other cafes in the city.

He believes that a year later, they are still “true to their ethos”.

He said: “When people walk in, they’re not a guest or a customer, they’re a friend.

Behind the counter at Ember Kafe
There is a lot of hard work behind Ember Kafe’s success. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I think the atmosphere in here, the way we treat people, the way we speak to people… there’s been a high number of times people walk in here just for a coffee and end up leaving 45 minutes later.

“I love the fact that those who come in feel like people, not like transactions.”

Ember’s owner shared some “exciting” news ahead of the anniversary day.

He revealed that on Tuesday “all hot drinks will be £1”.

He said: “It’s really exciting. And then there’s a little surprise gift that we’re giving away to every customer who wants it, but we’re not going to be telling people what it is until the day before.”

A close-up of brightly coloured teacups.
All hot drinks will be £1 on Tuesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Even though the cafe normally closes at 8pm, those wanting a cheap coffee on the day may want to come early to avoid disappointment.

Mr Khan explained: “We may potentially be closing at 5pm, I’m not 100% sure just yet. It just depends on how busy we are.

“If we get slammed, we’ll be closing at 5pm, because it’s going to be too much.”

