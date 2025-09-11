Teenager, 15, last seen in Smithton area of Inverness reported missing

A 15-year-old teenager has been reported missing from Inverness, prompting police to launch an appeal.

Tiffany Cooper, 15, was last seen in the Smithton of Inverness around 9.40pm on Tuesday September 9.

She is described as being around 5ft 1in in height with long fair/blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a red leather jacket, black leggings and white shoes.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace her and officers are asking anyone who has seen Tiffany or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland 101 quoting reference 3850 of September 9.