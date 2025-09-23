Another 400 homes could be coming to Inverness: What you need to know about schools, buses and community facilities

Another 400 homes could be coming to the south of Inverness amidst worries about the pressure on community facilities.

In December last year, developer Barratt Homes North Scotland submitted an application for a major housing development in the Milton of Leys area of the Highland capital.

The company aims to erect a wide range of house types and sizes on a plot of land to help tackle Highland Council’s “Housing Challenge”.

The large field is located south of the Milton of Leys Road and next to the A9, which has raised “noise concerns”.

The development would be required to include a large percentage of “affordable homes” as well as a new road access and bus route.

It would also have a number of “footpaths, natural green spaces and a play area”.

The Press and Journal has visited the site and took drone footage to show where the new development would be located and scoured the plans to find details, including;

The exact site where the homes could be built.

The concerns raised by the local community.

What facilities have been proposed alongside the development.

And how many of the new Milton of Leys homes in Inverness will be considered “affordable”.

Where would the new 400 Inverness homes go?

The development would be erected on 54 acres of non-prime agricultural land, which is slightly larger than Fort George, located in the Milton of Leys area.

The large plot of land is south of the Milton of Leys Road and the B9177 and goes parallel to the A9.

On its other side, it will stretch to Monarch Road.

And, to the south, it will extend to the path adjacent to Castletown Village.

What concerns have been raised about Milton of Leys plans?

The Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council has raised a number of concerns about the Inverness development.

They believe that “the capacity of local primary and secondary education facilities would be compromised by housing.”

Community councillors said: “Milton of Leys Primary and Millburn Academy are at full capacity.

“We estimate 400 houses will bring around 120 children, of which 60 to 80 would be school age, around three full classes.

“Where will these children go to school and how will they get there? This is a serious issue.”

They also worry about the “lack of doctor’s surgery” – described as “increasingly needed” in the area and the “lack of bus services”.

Their document reads: “Bus services and bus stops are insufficient, the developers’ document proposing a bus stop inside the development, connecting with services 2, 5, 5C, 6C, 7, is inadequate and unrealistic.

“Only the 2A remains, and this, whilst welcome, does not connect with this part or many other areas of Milton of Leys.

“Affordable housing must have good regular bus services to connect to the rest of the city, especially when such housing is built on top of a hill on the edge of that city.

“We do not support building communities set up to become isolated.”

The local community council also flagged concerns about drainage and risk of flooding.

Local representatives further highlighted noise concerns due to the development’s “closeness to the A9”.

They said: “The 30-50 metre gap in the plan is far too close for noise, plus fine particulates are bad for health.

“Such issues can exacerbate existing challenges for those requiring affordable housing. Acoustic panelling is likely to be insufficient.”

What facilities would new Milton of Leys housing have?

Documents submitted by Barratt highlight the construction of a “link road through the site”.

The road would run between the Milton of Leys Road / B9177 roundabout and Monarch Road.

Developers say they will ensure the link road is “suitable for a bus route.”

They added that “a pedestrian path along the route with a three-metre cycle footpath” has also been designed.

Additionally, a safe route to school plan describes the routes available to walk to school safely.

The route to the west at the Monarch Road/Milton of Leys Road roundabout, which has one crossing of a minor road, will have light traffic installed.

The builders are also planning to carry out “tree compensatory planting and grassland planting” to “mitigate the loss” of biodiversity in the area.

A “Pine Marten Species Protection Plan” has also been submitted.

Meanwhile, for children, there will be an “equipped play area” located at the development’s central parkland.

How many affordable homes are coming to Milton of Leys?

The application proposes the development of 200 private homes for sale and 200 affordable homes.

Barratt says that the 50% of affordable housing would “help to meet the council’s housing delivery challenge.”

The developer explained that the 400 residential homes will be a “mix of house types and sizes”.

They will range from one-bed through to five-bed homes.

The application for the major development is currently in the “consultation” process, which opened in July.

Views from consultees are currently being submitted before the plans move to the next stage.

Read more from Inverness