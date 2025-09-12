Rollerbowl customers and staff ‘heartbroken and lost’ over news much-loved Inverness venue is closing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rollerbowl customers and staff ‘heartbroken and lost’ over news much-loved Inverness venue is closing

One of the bowling alley managers said parents were flooded with tears after hearing the news.

By Alex Banks
Dean Stewart alongside support workers Mabel Mackenzie and Colin Graham outside Rollerbowl.
Rollerbowl customers and staff are feeling “heartbroken and lost” following the news the Inverness venue will shut.

The tenpin bowling alley on Culduthel Road will close at the end of October, leaving behind more than 35 years of memories.

The 24-lane facility, once a thriving local business, will also see the loss of 25 jobs.

Dozens of customers have been making their way along to the venue to cram their last few visits before Rollerbowl shuts forever.

‘Finding a new job is never something I have thought about’

Alison Lindsay is one of the four managers at Rollerbowl and has worked at the venue for the past 35 years.

She said the unexpected news is “absolutely devastating” but is looking back on her time fondly, with plenty of memories made.

Alison told the P&J: “We’ve all grown up here, there are five or six members of staff who have been here as long as I have, some longer.

Rollerbowl is closing in Inverness
Rollerbowl in Inverness is closing. Image: Rollerbowl.

“I never thought I would be looking for another job, but the decision is out of my hands.

“We’re all still processing what has happened.

“I’m gutted for the groups who use here, we had mums and dads coming to us in tears when they heard the news.”

Rollerbowl closure leaves Inverness mum and autistic son with ‘nowhere to go’

Fiona Ross takes her autistic son to the venue with the conditions “perfect” for having fun without stress.

She said: “It is a lot easier here than anywhere else, it’s not overwhelming and we come during the day when there aren’t so many people.

“We just officially made it part of our routine since it was working so well, so when I saw it was closing I was thinking ‘No, it can’t.’

“It’s gutting, my son wouldn’t be able to cope at Hollywood Bowl because there is too much noise with the arcade.

“This is ideal, and I absolutely hope someone is able to come in and save it rather than seeing it be demolished.

Fiona Ross said it will be a huge struggle to replace the bowling alley.

“If not, it’s going to be a huge struggle for us to find somewhere else.”

Keltic Care in Inverness uses the facilities for taking clients on days out, and support worker Mabel Mackenzie said she is “heartbroken”.

She said: “We take the guys here because they love it, it’s really terrible. We have been coming for years whether it’s to play pool or bowl.”

Dean Stewart, who is a Keltic Care client, is desperate to see Rollerbowl stay open.

He added: “I’m going to miss it very much. I would rather Hollywood Bowl shut forever and we got to keep Rollerbowl.”

Pool players on losing part of their childhood and overpricing

Teenagers Dylan Mackay and Kyle Jeffery use Rollerbowl every chance they can get, for both pool and bowling.

Dylan said: “We’re really going to miss it. I hope someone else buys it. We love it here, this is where me and Kyle go all of the time.

“I’ve been coming since I was really young.”

Dylan Mackay and Kyle Jeffery use Rollerbowl a lot and are hopeful someone else can keep it open.

Kyle added: “There’s not many places as good as here, and we just live down the road.

“It’s pretty heart-breaking.”

Jason Davidson takes his son to pool at Rollerbowl, but said visits have been more frequent in recent years.

He feels the business “could have done more” to prevent it from closing.

Jason said: “I used to come up most Saturdays, but last time we came to bowl it was about £140 for four or five of us.

Jason Davidson feels the owner could have done more.

“You can’t stop other businesses opening, competition is always good. I don’t understand why it has to close, they could have made more of an effort to stay open with better prices.

“Don’t get me wrong, they did the place up not long ago and that’s probably cost a bit.

“We’ll just find somewhere else to play at the end of the day.”

