Rollerbowl customers and staff ‘heartbroken and lost’ over news much-loved Inverness venue is closing

Rollerbowl customers and staff are feeling “heartbroken and lost” following the news the Inverness venue will shut.

The tenpin bowling alley on Culduthel Road will close at the end of October, leaving behind more than 35 years of memories.

The 24-lane facility, once a thriving local business, will also see the loss of 25 jobs.

Dozens of customers have been making their way along to the venue to cram their last few visits before Rollerbowl shuts forever.

‘Finding a new job is never something I have thought about’

Alison Lindsay is one of the four managers at Rollerbowl and has worked at the venue for the past 35 years.

She said the unexpected news is “absolutely devastating” but is looking back on her time fondly, with plenty of memories made.

Alison told the P&J: “We’ve all grown up here, there are five or six members of staff who have been here as long as I have, some longer.

“I never thought I would be looking for another job, but the decision is out of my hands.

“We’re all still processing what has happened.

“I’m gutted for the groups who use here, we had mums and dads coming to us in tears when they heard the news.”

Rollerbowl closure leaves Inverness mum and autistic son with ‘nowhere to go’

Fiona Ross takes her autistic son to the venue with the conditions “perfect” for having fun without stress.

She said: “It is a lot easier here than anywhere else, it’s not overwhelming and we come during the day when there aren’t so many people.

“We just officially made it part of our routine since it was working so well, so when I saw it was closing I was thinking ‘No, it can’t.’

“It’s gutting, my son wouldn’t be able to cope at Hollywood Bowl because there is too much noise with the arcade.

“This is ideal, and I absolutely hope someone is able to come in and save it rather than seeing it be demolished.

“If not, it’s going to be a huge struggle for us to find somewhere else.”

Keltic Care in Inverness uses the facilities for taking clients on days out, and support worker Mabel Mackenzie said she is “heartbroken”.

She said: “We take the guys here because they love it, it’s really terrible. We have been coming for years whether it’s to play pool or bowl.”

Dean Stewart, who is a Keltic Care client, is desperate to see Rollerbowl stay open.

He added: “I’m going to miss it very much. I would rather Hollywood Bowl shut forever and we got to keep Rollerbowl.”

Pool players on losing part of their childhood and overpricing

Teenagers Dylan Mackay and Kyle Jeffery use Rollerbowl every chance they can get, for both pool and bowling.

Dylan said: “We’re really going to miss it. I hope someone else buys it. We love it here, this is where me and Kyle go all of the time.

“I’ve been coming since I was really young.”

Kyle added: “There’s not many places as good as here, and we just live down the road.

“It’s pretty heart-breaking.”

Jason Davidson takes his son to pool at Rollerbowl, but said visits have been more frequent in recent years.

He feels the business “could have done more” to prevent it from closing.

Jason said: “I used to come up most Saturdays, but last time we came to bowl it was about £140 for four or five of us.

“You can’t stop other businesses opening, competition is always good. I don’t understand why it has to close, they could have made more of an effort to stay open with better prices.

“Don’t get me wrong, they did the place up not long ago and that’s probably cost a bit.

“We’ll just find somewhere else to play at the end of the day.”

