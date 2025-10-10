Meet the man tracking down phony tradesmen and stopping the rise in illegal cigarettes and fake booze in Inverness

Dealing with illegal cigarettes, counterfeit booze and fake Labubus is just part of Trading Standards manager David MacKenzie’s everyday life in Inverness.

The 56-year-old has been part of the Highland Council organisation for the past 30 years, working his way up from a trainee role he saw advertised in the paper.

Calling it a “lucky accident”, he now aims to prevent the dangers of counterfeit and illegal goods.

He heads up Highland Council’s Trading Standards’ team, which stands 15-strong and works not just in Inverness but across the whole region.

His job has changed over his time, with dangerous vapes today replacing counterfeit VHS tapes from decades ago as one of the biggest concerns.

The Press and Journal spoke to David to find out about his career and more – including:

What a day as a Trading Standards officer looks like, with tips, raids and more.

How they investigate and act on businesses selling counterfeit and dangerous goods.

The growing issues in Inverness and how these products find their way to the Highlands.

Dealing with organised crime and bogus tradesmen preying on vulnerable individuals.

How Trading Standards race to keep pace with new technologies

David came out of university with an arts degree and unexpectedly returned from Glasgow to the Highlands.

And after seeing an advert in the newspaper, he ended up in a trainee role for Trading Standards in Inverness.

He said: “I applied and got the job, then I realised it was actually really interesting. I was into it from very early on.

“It has enabled me to do all sorts of things, go to different places and do things which have been really useful.

“I’m in my 50s now and I still love it – it’s been a lucky accident, one I am really grateful for to be honest.”

David said there are a lot of similarities between now and when he began, but he also noted a few differences.

He added: “There were no vapes back then, e-cigarettes hadn’t even been invented.

“Weights and measures were a much bigger thing than they are now. It’s still absolutely a key part of what we do, but it is more of a niche now.

“Our profession originates in weighing coal in the 19th century and the sorts.

“Technology has also changed a lot of things. That’s a big difference, there was no internet when I started.

“It was all physical shops and markets and so on. And a big thing when I started was counterfeit video tapes.

“VHS video tapes were copied in their thousands and sold, it was a completely illegal trade.”

What do Highland Council Trading Standards do?

It seems like quite a vague question, but what does Highland Council Trading Standards actually do in Inverness and across the north?

David answered: “It’s about keeping people safe and trying to keep trading as fair as possible, that’s the short summary.

“We have a duty to make sure products which are sold to consumers are fundamentally safe, legal and are also value for money.

“They shouldn’t be led to believe they’re buying something which they aren’t, such as counterfeits.

“Keeping children safe is a huge part of it as well. Making sure tobacco, vapes, fireworks, lighter fluid and the likes aren’t sold to kids.

“We used to do a lot of inspections, and still do some.

“But nowadays it’s people phoning us, consumer complaints, information from the police, customs, councillors and members of the public.

“Also, the officers live locally, they’re in their communities. So they see and hear things.”

While the majority of what David and his team deal with is in the retail sector, there are also other parts which add to the job.

He added: “Weights and measures, for example, last week we had a unit with very big weights on it. We test what are called weighbridges.

“They are very big weighing machines which weigh lorries empty and then full so the quantity of product sold can be worked out.

“There’s millions and millions of pounds worth of commercial trade every day in the Highlands going over these things.

“There are also border control posts to deal with products being shipped into the Highlands, including one in Invergordon.”

Recent Trading Standards seizures and false alarms

Inside of Trading Standards Inverness headquarters, David had prepared some examples of illegal, counterfeit and dangerous products which the team have seized.

Some of the items on the table in front of him were:

Fake Labubus

David said: “These little dolls are unsafe, they will fall apart, the hair comes off and there are choking hazards.

“They look innocent, but they’re dangerous to children.

“Shops often buy them in good faith, but once we find them we seize them immediately.”

Counterfeit alcohol

David said: “These are counterfeit spirits. Counterfeit vodka is the most common, more than whisky.

“Some people have actually died drinking it in the past, you just don’t know what’s in it.”

Counterfeit generator and chainsaw

David said: “Both of these are counterfeit, bought off the back of a van. They’re crudely made, sometimes even dangerous.

“I’ve seen a generator with a nail instead of a fuse — that could electrocute someone or start a fire.

“When we seize this sort of thing, the key point is to get them out of circulation. Once we’ve got them, they’re destroyed and they can’t harm anyone.”

Rise in dangerous vapes and cigarettes in Inverness

David has seen a huge rise in the Highlands of the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes.

While he said it only used to be a problem for the likes of Manchester and Glasgow, that is no longer the case.

He said: “It’s everywhere now, and it’s definitely here. Nobody predicted the explosion, especially with vapes and the popularity among children.

“One of the biggest issues is age. If we catch businesses selling fireworks or cigarettes to kids, they tend to be 16–17 year olds. They shouldn’t be doing it, but they’re not too far away from the right age.

“But we’ve had all kinds of reports of 12-year-olds being sold vapes.”

David feels it’s a supply and demand issue, and is desperate to make sure shop owners are well-educated on the dangers as well as consequences.

He added: “The supply has been fairly easy to get and the demand is massive all of a sudden.

“As much as we’re wanting to protect consumers, we’re wanting to help businesses and make sure that they comply.

“The only way to have a successful business of any kind on a longer term basis is to treat people well and to sell them proper stuff. You won’t last long being a crook.

“We can help them with that. We give them the latest documents that they can use and ways of organising it and hints as to how they can run it.

“So, although seizing stuff makes the news, a bigger part of our job actually is this constructive engagement with businesses.”

