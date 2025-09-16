Worries Inverness B&B couple could be left ‘homeless’ after son blocks parents from running short-term let

A family feud which led to the refusal of a short term let license for an Inverness bed and breakfast has been called a “tragedy.”

The bed and breakfast, which is run by an elderly couple that live in the property, was not granted consent for a licence by the property’s owner – their son.

The son made the decision in a move which he hoped would force his parents to retire, and would lead his family to come together again in caring for them.

The family feud was brought in front of councillors who legally had to refuse the application due to licensing laws.

Councillors on the committee called the family dispute “incredibly sad” and but were assured the parents won’t be left “homeless” after the decision.

Family dispute at heart of Inverness B&B row

Councillors were forced to refuse the short-term let application under licensing law.

Highland Council solicitor Claire McArthur told councillors applications “shall” be refused if the owner of the property does not consent.

The applicant, Mr Maksut Tasasiz, did not notify the named owner on the deed Mr Tamer Tasasiz, who is his son, when making the application for a short-term let licence.

The Glasdair bed and breakfast on Island Bank Road in Inverness has already been used as guest accommodation and a family home for a number of years.

The property was applying for a short-term let licence as a result of the short-term let legislation enacted in 2022 requiring guest accommodation to have a licence to operate.

However, the situation became complicated when the owner Tamer Tasasiz wrote a complaint to Highland Council objecting to the licence application.

‘I should never have gone into business with my parents’

Tamer Tasasiz explained the reasons for his objection to councillors and said it was “not an easy subject” for him to talk about.

He said: “I have £304,000 plus security that needs to be paid in five years.

“Melanite Mortgages are asking me how I intend to make this payment.

“I’m also living in rent myself, I don’t have any property to fall back on.

“I need to mitigate my losses over this period.

“I admit I made a mistake. I should never have gone into business with my parents.”

Tamer said his intention was not to live in the property himself but to get rid of the property entirely once the mortgage was paid off.

‘Everything changed as the wheels fell off’

Tamer continued that his intention was not to “take the property off them” but rather support his mother and father into retirement from “continually” working.

The family have run a number of businesses over the years across Inverness and Nairn including the Highland Foodstop and a pizza shop in Nairn.

“It was one big happy family if you like, but everything changed as the wheels fell off.”

He said he became the owner of the property around 22 years ago after taking ownership from his sister.

“I don’t want to leave [my parents] out on the street that’s not going to happen.

“I just want to get away from this situation.”

Tamer said he had “no option” but to bring the dispute to councillors after facing a “roadblock” and “hatred towards me” in trying to get through to the rest of the family.

How did the applicants respond?

A solicitor representing Maksut Tasasiz addressed councillors in defence of the application.

He said the business had already been operating for “many years” and the applicants may be caused “disproportionate harm” by a licence refusal.

“It’s their home and they want to continue to operate this as they continue to move on into later life.”

He asked councillors to make an exception and grant the licence which he believed was “in the public interest.”

Councillors say Inverness short-term let refusal was a ‘tragedy’

Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh councillor Chris Birt said it was “incredibly sad to see a family dispute of this kind.”

“It grieves me enormously that we are faced with this situation and we have to come down on one side or the other on this difficult situation.”

Licence Committee chairman Sean Kennedy proposed to refuse the application after both parties admitted the title deed of the property lay with Tamer Tasasiz.

He said: “I certainly don’t want this committee to be involved in a family feud.

“If Tamer is saying “no, it’s not getting a short term let licence”, we can’t grant it.”

The proposal was unanimously agreed by the other committee councillors.

Mr Kennedy said he spoke for all councillors on the committee when describing the decision as a “tragedy” and hoped the family could “sort it out.”

He added, addressing Tamer Tasasiz: “I really hope you won’t leave mum and dad homeless, that would upset me.”

“I do hope that we can, as a family sort this out.,” Tamer replied.

“It’s time for my father especially, to retire.”

