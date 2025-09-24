Inverness bakehouse and coffee bar Xoko’s expansion plans for another city centre unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness bakehouse and coffee bar Xoko’s expansion plans for another city centre unit

This week's Inverness planning round-up also includes luxury hotel's expansion plans given the go-ahead.

By Sean McAngus
Xoko owners Tristan Aitchison (left) and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua (right) with manageress Kimberly Vasquez. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, a luxury hotel can move forward with their expansion plans.

Work can start for an Inverness bakehouse and coffee bar to expand into another city centre unit.

But first, we look at how an office will be transformed into a physiotherapy clinic.

APPROVED: From office to Inverness physiotherapy clinic

The building in question.

Physiotherapist Fiona Hogg has been given the go-ahead to turn an office into a physiotherapy clinic.

The change of use will take place at The Stables, Bunchrew which is three miles away from Inverness city centre.

She owns Robust Physiotherapy & Sports Performance Clinic.

The building set for transformation.

The floor plans show there will be three physio rooms.

Hardies LLP was representing Fiona in the proposals.

APPROVED: Rocpool Reserve expansion plans

A luxury hotel has been given the go-ahead to add two new suites and an extension to its business.

Rocpool Reserve on Culduthel Road is one of several boutique hotels owned by Inverlochy Castle, who are listed as the applicants for the venture.

They will extend a balcony terrace, alter some of the building’s windows and create two new windows as part of the work.

Rocpool Reserve pictured.

The five-star hotel opened in Inverness in 2006.

According to the approved building warrant, there will be £125,000 worth of work in the expansion plans.

Rooms at Rocpool Reserve are highly rated.

APPROVED: Xoko expansion in Inverness city centre

Cafe Xoko, which is located on Bridge Street, has been steadily growing in popularity since it opened its doors in 2021.

Earlier this year, a planning application was given the go-ahead for the business to expand into a unit in nearby Castle Wynd.

Xoko owners Tristan Aitchison (left) and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua (right) with manageress Kimberly Vasquez.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Now a building warrant for £550,000 work has been approved at 2 Castle Wynd, which is above their current premises.

This includes offices being stripped out and the creation of a purpose-built open-plan bakery and production kitchen within the unit.

It also allows them to rejig the original home in Bridge Street.

