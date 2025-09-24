Inverness bakehouse and coffee bar Xoko’s expansion plans for another city centre unit

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

In this week’s edition, a luxury hotel can move forward with their expansion plans.

Work can start for an Inverness bakehouse and coffee bar to expand into another city centre unit.

But first, we look at how an office will be transformed into a physiotherapy clinic.

APPROVED: From office to Inverness physiotherapy clinic

Physiotherapist Fiona Hogg has been given the go-ahead to turn an office into a physiotherapy clinic.

The change of use will take place at The Stables, Bunchrew which is three miles away from Inverness city centre.

She owns Robust Physiotherapy & Sports Performance Clinic.

The floor plans show there will be three physio rooms.

Hardies LLP was representing Fiona in the proposals.

APPROVED: Rocpool Reserve expansion plans

A luxury hotel has been given the go-ahead to add two new suites and an extension to its business.

Rocpool Reserve on Culduthel Road is one of several boutique hotels owned by Inverlochy Castle, who are listed as the applicants for the venture.

They will extend a balcony terrace, alter some of the building’s windows and create two new windows as part of the work.

The five-star hotel opened in Inverness in 2006.

According to the approved building warrant, there will be £125,000 worth of work in the expansion plans.

APPROVED: Xoko expansion in Inverness city centre

Cafe Xoko, which is located on Bridge Street, has been steadily growing in popularity since it opened its doors in 2021.

Earlier this year, a planning application was given the go-ahead for the business to expand into a unit in nearby Castle Wynd.

Now a building warrant for £550,000 work has been approved at 2 Castle Wynd, which is above their current premises.

This includes offices being stripped out and the creation of a purpose-built open-plan bakery and production kitchen within the unit.

It also allows them to rejig the original home in Bridge Street.

